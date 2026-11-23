Fund I ranks among the top 5% in its vintage for DPI, with 95% of Fund II's first close commitments coming from returning investors.

TEL AVIV, IL / ACCESS Newswire / November 23, 2026 / Key1 Capital, the Tel Aviv late growth investment firm, announced today that it secured $320 million for the first close of its second fund backed by institutional investors, family offices, and technology entrepreneurs. The firm focuses on investing in established technology companies with proven products and strong commercial traction, providing the capital and strategic support needed to scale into global market leaders.

Founded in 2022 by three former Goldman Sachs executives who worked together for nearly two decades: Danny Akerman (Head of Technology Investment Banking in Israel), Sarel Eldor (CEO of Goldman Sachs Israel), and Amit Pilowsky (Head of EMEA Consumer and Retail in the Cross Markets Group).

The firm's inaugural $300 million fund has delivered two major exits: SuperPlay's sale to Playtika in 2024 and DustPhotonics' sale to Credo Technologies in 2026. As of June 2026, the fund reported a 20.6% net IRR and ranked among the top 5% of funds in its vintage for distributions of capital (DPI), with an average investment holding period of less than two years.

Growth-stage investment in Israel has nearly quadrupled over the past decade, from $2.7 billion in 2015 to nearly $10 billion last year, as more technology companies grow beyond the traditional startup stage. Yet the local market remains heavily focused on early-stage companies: only four of approximately 210 Israeli venture capital funds are predominantly dedicated to late-growth, according to Key1's analysis.

"Over the last decade, we've seen a major change in how founders think about building companies. The ambition is no longer to build great technologies and sell early, but rather to build global businesses that lead their categories. More founders have done it, proving it's possible. Israel had fewer than 10 billion-dollar companies a decade ago. Today, there are more than 100. We see this trend only accelerating, especially with AI enabling scale much quicker," said Amit Pilowsky, Co-Founder of Key1 Capital.

"We're not betting on the next AI model. We're investing in what makes all of them possible: chips, networking, data, security, and unique applications. Israel has spent decades building expertise in these areas, and we believe this is where the next generation of global technology leaders will emerge," said Sarel Eldor, Co-Founder of Key1 Capital.

Key1's portfolio includes WEKA, FundGuard, Xsight Labs, CHEQ, Sentra, Lyte, Healthee, and Holidu, spanning AI infrastructure, cybersecurity, and specialized software. The firm often follows companies for years before committing capital and works closely with management teams on acquisitions, financing, and major strategic milestones.

"As technology companies grow, the challenges shift. What works at early stages doesn't necessarily work when you're entering new markets, building a larger organization, or evaluating strategic acquisitions. Founders need to make increasingly complex decisions while maintaining the focus and execution that got them there. Our role is to bring the financial and operational perspective needed at these critical inflection points, helping management teams navigate the transition from a promising technology business to an established global company," said Danny Akerman, Co-Founder of Key1 Capital.

About Key1 Capital

Key1 Capital is a growth-stage investment firm founded in 2022 by former Goldman Sachs executives Sarel Eldor, Amit Pilowsky, and Danny Akerman. The firm invests primarily in Israeli and Israeli-related technology companies, focusing on AI infrastructure, cybersecurity, specialized software, and established technology businesses. Key1 combines capital with hands-on strategic and financial support to help companies scale and become global market leaders.

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Yuval Porat

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Yuval@tellny.com

SOURCE: Key1

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/key1-capital-founded-by-former-goldman-sachs-leaders-announces-3-1253445