Visit celebrated educational excellence and Africa 7's mission to empower the next generation of African leaders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 23, 2026 / ABO Capital , an international investment firm building opportunities in emerging markets across Africa, today shared highlights from Olympian and global marathon advisor Roberto Mandje's October 12 visit to Maple Bear Angola . The visit was part of Africa 7 (A7): Run Your Purpose .

A7 is a continent-wide initiative to highlight Africa's emerging economies by showcasing seven countries through seven marathons in seven days. The inaugural campaign took place from October 5-11, featuring races in Angola, Equatorial Guinea, Ghana, Namibia, Rwanda, São Tomé and Príncipe and South Africa. Each stop spotlighted a sector driving that country's growth: education, healthcare, natural resources, innovation, tourism, energy or entrepreneurship. Local events in select countries also brought together businesses, educators and students.

Mandje and ABO Capital Chairman and CEO Zandre Campos visited Maple Bear Angola on October 12. Following a tour of the school, they joined students in the auditorium, where the students put on a lively cultural performance featuring drumming, singing and dancing. Mandje then spoke about the purpose behind A7 and why the initiative matters, and answered questions from students.

"I was incredibly impressed by Maple Bear Angola and the enthusiasm and talent of its students," said Roberto Mandje. "It was a privilege to visit the campus and see firsthand how education is shaping the next generation. A7 is all about uplifting communities and showcasing Africa's progress and potential, and Maple Bear Angola is a wonderful example of that momentum in action."

Maple Bear Angola currently consists of two campuses, one located in Benfica and one in Maianga, which provide education and care for students from early childhood through high school. Students benefit from added extracurriculars, including a newly formed business club, robotics program and theatre club.

"Investing in education is investing in Africa's future, and that's why our partnership with Maple Bear Angola matters so much to us," said Zandre Campos. "Bringing A7 into the classroom gave these students a chance to see that purpose, discipline and ambition can take them anywhere. Their energy and curiosity reminded us exactly why we do this work."

Maple Bear currently provides education to over 70,000 students internationally. ABO Capital saw positive results after first implementing the Maple Bear curriculum for students in grades pre-K through 2 in September 2022, leading to the complete rebrand from Complexo Escolar Privado Internacional Schools to Maple Bear Angola in January 2022. Maple Bear's bilingual and small-sized classrooms provide a more effective learning environment for students of all ages.

To learn more about A7, visit a7runyourpurpose.com .

To learn more about Maple Bear Angola, visit maplebearangola.com

About ABO Capital

ABO Capital is an international investment firm that builds opportunities in emerging markets across Africa. Led by global entrepreneur Zandre Campos, ABO Capital invests in companies that create value and promote economic development throughout Africa. With a focus on education and technology, ABO Capital also operates in the financial services, energy, manufacturing, distribution and real estate sectors. ABO Capital is headquartered in Angola with offices in Dubai and the United States. Learn more at abocapital.net .

Media Contact

David Yaghutiel

abocapital@calibercorporateadvisers.com

SOURCE: ABO Capital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/olympian-roberto-mandje-visits-with-students-at-maple-bear-angol-1254796