"The hemp industry built a multibillion-dollar market around a federal loophole, failed to police itself, and now faces the consequences. State marijuana operators are making the same mistake-mistaking state licenses for federal compliance. Hemp should be their warning: a regulatory loophole is not a foundation for a legitimate pharmaceutical industry."

- Duane Boise, President & CEO, MMJ International Holdings, Inc.

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / November 23, 2026 / MMJ International Holdings, Inc. ("MMJ") today said the federal crackdown on intoxicating hemp products, which takes full effect on December 11, 2026, should be read as a warning by the state-licensed marijuana industry now seeking federal protection under the April 2026 rescheduling order.

What Happens on December 11

On November 12, 2025, Congress narrowed the federal definition of hemp in the Continuing Appropriations, Agriculture, Legislative Branch, Military Construction and Veterans Affairs, and Extensions Act, 2026. The first stage took effect November 12, 2026: cannabinoids that do not occur naturally in the plant, such as delta-8 THC converted from CBD, no longer qualify as hemp.

The rest takes effect December 11, 2026. Hemp will be measured by total THC, not just delta-9, and final hemp-derived products will be capped at 0.4 milligrams of total THC per container. Products above that line are no longer hemp under federal law. A typical hemp gummy or beverage containing several milligrams of THC will be outside the law on that date.

An Industry That Would Not Draw Its Own Lines

The crackdown did not come from nowhere. In an op-ed published this week by Marijuana Moment, Kentucky hemp farmer Laura Freeman argues that the hemp industry brought it on itself. She writes that processors exploited the 2018 Farm Bill's silence on intoxicating cannabinoids, that a high-THC gummy could pass the 0.3% dry-weight limit simply because of its weight, and that the industry refused to separate legitimate products from what she calls "gas-station weed." She also notes that FDA sent dozens of warning letters but brought no criminal actions, and that DEA declined to act.

The result, Freeman argues, is a blunt federal cap that will also hit compliant businesses, including full-spectrum CBD products with only trace THC.

"The hemp industry had seven years to set standards for what it was selling, and it chose not to," said Duane Boise, CEO of MMJ International Holdings. "Regulators looked away until Congress stopped looking away. When the correction came, it came all at once, and it hit good businesses along with bad ones. That is what happens when a market is built on a loophole instead of on science."

The State Marijuana Market Is Following the Same Script

MMJ believes the state-licensed marijuana industry is now on a similar path.

The April 2026 rescheduling order treated a state license as a substitute for federal review. Six months later, DEA is pulling back. It has barred timely applicants from trading with businesses outside the federal system after November 29. It has announced that it is developing production quotas for Schedule III marijuana, citing the Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs. And according to Marijuana Moment, it has sent orders to show cause to applicants in seven jurisdictions, citing the Controlled Substances Act's closed system and U.S. treaty obligations.

State operators are now in federal court. In their own filings, they state that their markets "prohibit interstate commerce," and that "to the declarants' knowledge, no Arizona or Oklahoma licensee holds a DEA registration."

"It is the hemp story with a different label," Boise said. "A legal gap lets a market grow faster than the rules. The industry calls the gap a right. Then the government closes it, and everyone acts surprised. The state operators are learning in real time that a state license was never the same thing as federal compliance."

The Federal Pathway Is the Durable One

MMJ's position is that cannabinoid medicine should be built the way other medicines are: through FDA's drug development process, with reproducible chemistry, defined dosing, manufacturing controls and clinical evidence, and through DEA registration before a single plant is grown.

MMJ International Holdings has pursued that pathway for more than eight years. MMJ BioPharma Cultivation, Inc. filed its DEA bulk manufacturer application on December 27, 2018; that application remains pending. MMJ BioPharma Labs, Inc. holds a DEA Schedule I analytical laboratory registration. MMJ holds an FDA Orphan Drug Designation for its Huntington's disease program and has developed a standardized soft-gel capsule for clinical study.

"MMJ is not anti-marijuana and not anti-hemp. We are anti-bad science and anti-fake process," Boise said. "Shortcuts feel like progress until the bill comes due. The hemp industry is paying it on December 11. MMJ chose the slower road because it is the only one that does not end in a cliff."

MMJ International Holdings and its subsidiaries are petitioners in consolidated D.C. Circuit litigation challenging the April 2026 rescheduling order.

About MMJ International Holdings, Inc.

MMJ International Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries MMJ BioPharma Cultivation, Inc. and MMJ BioPharma Labs, Inc., is developing investigational pharmaceutical cannabinoid therapies for Huntington's disease and multiple sclerosis through FDA and DEA regulatory pathways. MMJ's investigational drug candidates have not received FDA marketing approval, and their safety and efficacy have not been established through completed clinical trials.

Regulatory and Forward-Looking Notice

This release includes MMJ's interpretations of federal law, regulatory developments and pending litigation. Statements in court filings are allegations and declarations that have not been adjudicated. Reports of DEA orders to show cause are based on published news accounts; orders to show cause are not final agency decisions. Effective dates of federal hemp provisions may be changed by Congress.

Media Contact

Madison Hisey

MMJ International Holdings, Inc.

MHisey@mmjih.com

203-231-8583

Sources

Laura Freeman, "Next month's federal hemp ban is a self-inflicted wound" (Marijuana Moment, Nov 22, 2026)

Womble Bond Dickinson: Nov 12 and Dec 11 effective dates

Vicente LLP: definition change delayed to December 11

JD Supra: typical gummy and beverage THC content

Standard Wellness Utah v. DEA, No. 26-1324, petition and stay motion

Marijuana Moment: DEA show-cause orders in multiple states

SOURCE: MMJ International Holdings

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/state-marijuana-is-next-hemps-failure-to-self-police-comes-due-decemb-1255394