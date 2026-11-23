VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 23, 2026 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQX:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged the services of Sophic Capital Inc. ("Sophic"), a comprehensive capital markets advisory firm focused on small to medium-cap growth companies, to provide capital markets advisory and investor relations services to the Company (the "Agreement").

This Agreement is effective as of November 23, 2026, and has a term of 15 months with an initial minimum term of six (months).

CoTec will pay Sophic a monthly cash fee of $10,000 and shall grant to Sophic an aggregate of 500,000 incentive stock options to purchase common shares of the Company (the "Options"). Each Option will have a term of three years and an exercise price of CAD $0.84 per share. Subject to Sophic continuing to provide services to the Company on each applicable vesting date (including throughout any applicable notice of termination period), the Options will vest in five equal quarterly tranches of 100,000 Options every three months.

The Options will be granted in accordance with the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. The engagement and option grant are subject to TSX Venture Exchange approvals.

About CoTec

CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSX-V:CTH)(OTCQX:CTHCF) is redefining the future of resource extraction and recycling. Focused on rare earth magnets and strategic materials, CoTec integrates breakthrough technologies with strategic assets to unlock secure, sustainable, and low-cost supply chains.

CoTec's mission is clear: accelerate the energy transition while strengthening strategic mineral supply chains for the countries we operate in. By investing in and deploying disruptive technologies, the Company delivers capital-efficient, scalable solutions that transform marginal assets, tailings, waste streams, and recycled products into high-value critical minerals.

From its HyProMag USA magnet recycling joint venture in Texas, to iron tailings reprocessing and reclamation in Québec, to next-generation copper and iron solutions backed by global majors, CoTec is building a diversified portfolio with long-term growth, rapid cash flow potential, and high barriers to entry. The result is a differentiated platform at the intersection of technology, sustainability, and strategic materials.

For more information, please visit www.cotec.ca

For further information, please contact:

Braam Jonker - (604) 992-5600

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

Statements in this press release regarding the Company and its investments which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" which involve risks and uncertainties, including statements relating to the potential impact of the engagement of Sophic as well as management's expectations with respect to other current and potential future investments and the benefits to the Company which may be implied from such statements. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions that, by their very nature, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements due to known and unknown risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, including, but not limited to, resource and reserve risks; environmental risks and costs; permitting requirements and delays; labour costs and shortages; uncertain supply and price fluctuations in materials; increases in energy costs; labour disputes and work stoppages; leasing costs and the availability of equipment; heavy equipment demand and availability; contractor and subcontractor performance issues; worksite safety issues; project delays and cost overruns; extreme weather conditions; and Indigenous or social disruptions logistics and transportation availability or disruptions. For further details regarding risks and uncertainties facing the Company, please refer to "Risk Factors" in the Company's filing statement dated April 6, 2022, a copy of which may be found under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements in this press release except as required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release and are encouraged to read the Company's continuous disclosure documents which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE: CoTec Holdings Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/cotec-holdings-corp.-engages-sophic-capital-for-capital-markets-advisory-and-inve-1255586