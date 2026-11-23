New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2026) - Good Advice today announces that it has been appointed by Expana, the world's leading agrifood-focused Price Reporting Agency and market intelligence provider, as its global PR agency.

The brief is focused on a media relations and press office programme with an aim to raise the profile of Expana, its data and products, as well as the analysts and experts within the company.





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Expana is the largest agriculture and food Price Reporting Agency in the world. With a mission to help businesses manage volatility and improve margins, Expana provides unbiased pricing data, price forecasts, market analysis and cost modelling across more than 41,000 time series - spanning food commodities and beyond, from grains, proteins and tropical softs to metals, energy and packaging. Its customers include some of the world's leading food manufacturers, retailers and food service companies.

Elisabeth Mork-Eidem, VP of Global Communications at Expana, said: "We're delighted to be partnering with the experienced team at Good Advice. We look forward to working closely together to raise Expana's profile and make sure our market intelligence and expert analysts get the global attention they deserve."

Dima Vasilenco, founder and CEO of Good Advice, said: "We are excited to work with Expana, the clear leader in agriculture and food price reporting and market intelligence. With today's geopolitical climate and the cost-of-living crisis around the world, transparency in food and commodity prices has never mattered more. We look forward to working with the Expana team to bring its unique data and expert analysts to key media around the globe."

Expana is the latest company to appoint Good Advice to help achieve its communications objectives, joining a host of fast-growing data, fintech and banking clients such as Kpler and Form3 since the agency was founded in 2020.

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Notes to editors

About Good Advice

Founded in 2020, Good Advice is an award-winning public relations agency for B2B technology companies, with a specialist focus on AI, finance, fintech, energy and commodities. With offices in New York and London, the agency offers a full range of PR services, including communications strategy, media relations, brand development and investor relations. Clients include Kpler and Form3. Learn more at www.goodadvice.agency.

About Expana

Expana is the food commodity intelligence platform built on independent price reporting, with more expertise, more data and deeper forecasts than any other provider in the category. Its mission is to bring clarity to the decisions that feed our world. An independent, IOSCO-assured Price Reporting Agency, Expana serves procurement, supply chain and trading teams across the global agrifood industry. For more information on Expana, please visit www.expanamarkets.com.

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