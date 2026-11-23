CI&T (NYSE: CINT), a global AI Deployment partner for tech-integrated business solutions, today announced its recognition across four 2026 ISG Provider Lens reports spanning Generative AI, Agentic AI, AWS Ecosystem Partners and Automotive Mobility Services. The findings highlight CI&T's integrated approach to enterprise AI transformation, combining strategy, AI-first engineering and modernization expertise with agentic capabilities to help organizations scale AI and transform how business gets done.

CI&T earned Product Challenger distinctions across three quadrants in the ISG Provider Lens Generative AI Services 2026 and ISG Provider Lens Agentic AI Services 2026 reports. In the Generative AI services report, CI&T was recognized in both the Strategy Consulting and Development Deployment quadrants globally, reflecting its capabilities in translating AI ambitions into actionable roadmaps and scaling solutions from pilot to production. In the Agentic AI Services report, CI&T was recognized in the Development Deployment quadrant for its approach to advancing software engineering beyond individual AI assistance toward coordinated, governed execution across complex enterprise workflows.

"Our clients aren't asking whether to use AI. They're asking how to use it to create value across their business, reliably and at scale," said Bruno Guicardi, President Co-Founder of CI&T. "Our recognition by ISG reflects our ability to support organizations across the full arc of AI adoption, from shaping strategy and modernizing technology foundations to deploying generative and agentic AI solutions that deliver measurable business impact."

Gowtham Sampath, Assistant Director and Principal Analyst at ISG, added, "CI&T combines Flow, AI-first engineering and transformation expertise to move GenAI from experimentation into governed enterprise workflows. Its ability to connect platform enablement, modernization, workforce adoption and engineering execution helps enterprises scale AI while retaining flexibility over models, architecture and the technology foundations supporting their transformation."

CI&T's broader AI transformation capabilities were also included in two additional ISG Provider Lens reports, highlighting the breadth of its industry and cloud transformation expertise. In the ISG Provider Lens Automotive Mobility 2026 report, CI&T was named a Leader in Automotive Retail Aftermarket Services and a Contender in EVs Mobility Services, reflecting its strengths in connected retail experiences, AI-driven modernization and digital transformation for automotive manufacturers and retailers. The ISG Provider Lens AWS Ecosystem Partners 2026 report also highlighted CI&T across three quadrants AWS Professional Services, AWS Data Lifecycle Management and AI-Powered Business Transformation underscoring its ability to combine application, data and legacy modernization with agentic AI and AI-enabled software delivery.

The ISG Provider Lens research is produced by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm. Its quadrant reports combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team.

You can learn more about CI&T's recognitions and services here.

ABOUT CI&T (NYSE: CINT)

Through AI deployment, CI&T helps large enterprises move from AI ambition to measurable business impact, combining business strategy, AI-native execution, and IP-based solutions as the global tech-integrated business solutions partner. With a 30-year track record of helping clients navigate change, the company delivers accelerated outcomes through deep expertise across agentic SDLC, application modernization, data AI, martech, professional services and business strategy building. CI&T's proprietary AI system, CI&T FLOW, and its methodology, Lean AI, boost team productivity and ensure fast, efficient, and scalable results. With more than 8,000 AI Builders, CI&T operates across 12 countries and serves 100+ large enterprises and fast-growth clients worldwide.

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