POLI turns static portfolio readouts into answers for leaders to make decisions at the pace their business demands, helping organizations deliver projects on time and on budget through one governed platform

Lumivero, a leading provider of AI-powered research and decision software, today announced the launch of POLI, the first family of AI agents built for portfolio project management and strategic roadmapping. Built into the agentic platform SharpCloud, POLI works from the portfolio, project and risk data customers already trust. Analysts, risk managers and executives can surface at-risk projects, test what-if scenarios and see the business impact before they commit, protecting delivery dates and budgets.

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SharpCloud POLI

Defense, energy and manufacturing companies and government bodies manage high-consequence project portfolios where a change in one date, budget or supplier can affect commitments across the whole program, and decisions often get made on last month's data. SharpCloud already connects strategy, projects and risk for these organizations in one place. POLI builds on that foundation, so anyone across the organization can ask a question in plain language and see the knock-on effects across the portfolio in minutes, not at the next reporting cycle.

"Organizations running complex project portfolios aren't short on data. They're short on answers," said Gareth Morrison, Chief Executive Officer, Lumivero. "POLI closes the gap between the data and the decision. It does the digging and the analysis, so leaders can focus on what matters most: making the calls that deliver the most value from every dollar invested."

From Data to Decision All in One Agentic Platform

SharpCloud brings together the spreadsheets and systems customers already use, without replacing them, in one living model that recalculates as data changes. That addresses fragmented data, the top challenge for 81% of respondents in The State of AI in Capital Project Decision-Making. The new POLI agents work across the full portfolio, so an analyst, a risk manager, and an executive are all looking at the same facts. With POLI, teams can:

Turn an existing spreadsheet into a working portfolio view in minutes

Create calculations and views by asking in plain language, without being an expert on SharpCloud

Ask questions of the portfolio in plain language and get answers on the spot

Simulate a change across the whole portfolio and see the effect on dates and benefits before committing

Trace the connections between projects, risks and commitments to see how a change in one place affects the others

Because those connections are already mapped, a change in one place ripples through the whole model, so teams can see the downstream effects before they act.

POLI shows how every answer was produced, and nothing is applied to the model until a person approves it. Any change can be undone. That matters because, according to The State of AI in Capital Project Decision-Making, only 10% of respondents would act on an AI recommendation without significant review. The same report found that 56% of respondents cite data privacy and security as a top buyer concern, so SharpCloud does not use customer data to train any model, and POLI cannot exceed a user's own permissions.

POLI can run on a customer's own large language model (LLM) or one provided by Lumivero, and agents can be configured to an organization's own projects, risk frameworks, and terminology.

A verified SharpCloud user in Defense Space who has used the platform for more than 17 years called the new POLI tool "a game changer when integrating your roadmaps to gain insights and support decision making," in a G2 review.

About Lumivero

Lumivero is a leading provider of AI-powered research and decision software, enabling organizations to simplify data complexity, find insights, and get clarity for greater business and academic success. Through a combination of data analysis, AI-powered workflows, and expert-developed scientific methodologies, Lumivero helps researchers, industry experts, and business leaders discover new innovations and make mission-critical decisions.

Lumivero is trusted by thousands of organizations across sectors, including academia, industrials, energy, financial services, life sciences, and manufacturing, who analyze millions of datapoints, manage thousands of projects, and support hundreds of scientific research publications per year. Headquartered in Denver, CO, Lumivero operates globally across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

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Contacts:

Press contact: press@lumivero.com