Marking an early step in WP Engine's strategy to help millions of WordPress websites become AI-ready without the complexity of replatforming

WP Engine, a global web enablement company providing premium products and solutions for websites built on WordPress¹ software, today announced the next step in the evolution of its managed hosting platform by introducing managed AI infrastructure and tools to help organizations prepare for the agentic web.

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WordPress software powers 40% of the web, and for many WP Engine customers, the website is a business-critical asset and marketing channel. By integrating new AI capabilities directly into your existing WordPress site, WP Engine helps its customers prepare for AI discovery and interaction, introducing new automation and control on its platform while maximizing the return on their digital investment.

"With the rise of the agentic web, websites are undergoing a significant shift. They can no longer rely on only delivering experiences to visitors, they must now also be found and understood by AI agents. For businesses, AI readiness has become a necessity," said Ramadass Prabhakar, chief technology officer at WP Engine.

"Websites need to be discoverable by AI systems while continuing to deliver a fast, intuitive experience for people; it's a balancing act. This requires your underlying content management system and the infrastructure to be AI aware, as well as versatile in supporting these distinct demands."

WP Engine's answer to AI readiness is an intelligent website, one that delivers delightful, user-friendly experiences for people, makes content accessible to AI systems and can be managed and extended by agents or custom AI workflows without adding complexity.

Building these capabilities into the managed hosting platform gives customers visibility into and control over the AI activity on their sites. Customers can also adopt the tools without rebuilding their websites, moving content or managing a separate infrastructure stack.

These AI tools, which are currently available in beta to WP Engine customers, include:

Coworker : An AI assistant that handles operational tasks, from content edits to complex workflows across a portfolio of websites, through plain-language conversation. It brings WordPress administration, hosting management and WordPress command-line capabilities into a single interface.

: An AI assistant that handles operational tasks, from content edits to complex workflows across a portfolio of websites, through plain-language conversation. It brings WordPress administration, hosting management and WordPress command-line capabilities into a single interface. Chatbot : An on-site assistant that answers visitors' questions using the website's own content and brand voice, helping them find relevant information.

: An on-site assistant that answers visitors' questions using the website's own content and brand voice, helping them find relevant information. API Suite: A set of APIs accessed through a single API key, enabling developers to build custom AI tools, automate site workflows and create new experiences. Capabilities include LLM routing, knowledge base queries grounded in site content, agent management and usage analytics, with visibility and control over usage.

Collectively, these tools provide users with a strong foundation for using AI in their existing operations and current websites. Teams can explore how AI supports their work, helps visitors navigate content and enables new integrations, with WP Engine managing the underlying AI infrastructure.

Ahead of the beta release, customers participated in a closed beta, testing the tools and providing feedback to inform development.

"What stood out from the start was WP Engine's responsible approach to bringing AI into WordPress. Rather than treating AI as a black box, the platform gave us clear tools to control how data is handled, with well-considered permissions and the ability to restrict chatbots and agents to referencing only the content on the website itself," said Ed Richards, digital director at Mixd. "More importantly, we're coming away from the beta excited to start rolling out new AI features for our public sector customers. We can do that with confidence, knowing that WP Engine has built a robust system around protecting data and keeping site owners firmly in control."

"Preparing for the agentic web is an ongoing process, and customers need a platform that can evolve with them," Prabhakar added. "WP Engine is committed to AI innovation, and I'm excited that this beta gives our customers the opportunity to explore new capabilities and help shape how we develop them. It's an early step in our broader work to support AI discovery, experiences and automation across the websites we manage."

For more information, visit www.wpengine.com/ai-ready-websites/

About WP Engine

WP Engine empowers companies and agencies of all sizes to build, power, manage, and optimize their WordPress websites and applications with confidence. The global web enablement company serves and powers more than 5 million sites, providing premium, enterprise-grade solutions, tools, and services, including specialized hosting platforms for websites built on WordPress, industry-tailored agency solutions, and developer-centric tools like Advanced Custom Fields, NitroPack, Local, and more. Innovative technology and industry-leading expertise are why Pandora, Experian, Equifax, VMware, HubSpot, and Dell choose WP Engine. Learn more at wpengine.com.

[1] WP Engine is a proud member and supporter of the community of WordPress users. The WordPress trademark is the intellectual property of the WordPress Foundation, and the Woo and WooCommerce trademarks are the intellectual property of WooCommerce, Inc. Uses of the WordPress, Woo, and WooCommerce names in this website are for identification purposes only and do not imply an endorsement by WordPress Foundation or WooCommerce, Inc. WP Engine is not endorsed or owned by, or affiliated with, the WordPress Foundation or WooCommerce, Inc.

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Sarah McCormick

press@wpengine.com