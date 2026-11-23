CyberFOX Highlights Pair of Recent Acquisitions: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on November 23rd

Cybersecurity software firm CyberFOX talks recent M&A Acquired Optimize365 in October and Timus in June in push to build a unified access-security platform. Published CyberFOX 2027 Security Maturity Index, which examines challenges affecting security readiness.

Figure Technology Solutions posted a record third quarter Loan Marketplace volume was $5.8 billion in the quarter, a 135% increase year-over-year. Net revenue was $287 million, an increase of 84% on an annualized basis. CEO Michael Tannenbaum will join NYSE Live to deliver his expectations heading into the new year.

CIBC marks its 42 nd Miracle Day event The initiative is designed to improve the lives of children around the world. CIBC employees donate their fees and commissions to help kids in need. CIBC executive Eric Price and singer Debbie Gibson will share details about this year's event on NYSE Live.



Opening Bell

CIBC celebrates its 42nd Miracle Day

Closing Bell

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE: SUPV) celebrates its 10th anniversary of listing on the NYSE

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

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