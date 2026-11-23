Acoru Selected by Mastercard's Start Path Program to Advance Proactive Money Mule Prevention

Acoru uses Continuous Account Intelligence to uncover cross-channel and cross-account relationships and give banks individualized mule risk insight before a transaction is initiated.

MADRID, Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Acoru, a global cybersecurity company focused on fraud prevention and anti-money laundering for financial institutions, today announced it has been selected for Start Path, Mastercard's award-winning startup engagement program providing global support for fintechs. Acoru is joining the program's Security Solutions track.

Through Start Path, Acoru will have the opportunity to work with Mastercard teams and engage with Mastercard's global network of banks, merchants, and partners. Start Path has supported fintechs since 2014 and has worked with 500+ startups in 60+ countries.

Acoru uses Continuous Account Intelligence to help financial institutions proactively predict and stop fraud, scams, and money mules before a transaction is initiated. The Acoru Continuous Account Intelligence Platform connects signals from every channel, from mobile and online banking to the contact center, and maps the relationships between accounts, identities, devices, and payments. It continuously classifies first-party and counterparty accounts, and tags each mule account as Complicit, Witting, or Unwitting, so banks can respond to each one differently. Many unwitting mules are scam victims themselves.

"Money mules are recruited and prepared well before a transaction is initiated, and many of them are victims themselves, so that is where prevention has to start. We look forward to working with Mastercard through Start Path as we help more financial institutions move from transaction monitoring to account-centric risk prediction, because banks defend better together," said Pablo de la Riva Ferrezuelo, co-founder and CEO of Acoru.

"Mule networks rarely stop at one bank, and neither should the view of risk," said Gonzalo J. Chain, Global Head, Alliances, at Acoru. "Our cross-account approach starts with the relationships inside each institution. Through the Acoru Consortium, banks can also share mule risk signals with each other, not customer records. Start Path gives us the opportunity to work with Mastercard's teams and its global network as we scale this approach with banks across Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific."

"Banks want to stop mule activity early without adding friction for genuine customers," said Richard da Silva Martinez, Chief Revenue Officer at Acoru. "Start Path is an opportunity to bring an account-centric approach to more financial institutions."

About Acoru

Acoru is a global cybersecurity company focused on fraud prevention and anti-money laundering (AML) solutions for financial institutions. The Acoru Continuous Account Intelligence Platform continuously scores and classifies both first-party and counterparty accounts, enabling financial institutions to predict both authorized and unauthorized fraud and intervene before a transaction is initiated. Built account-first by veteran fraud fighters, the team behind Revelock, Acoru connects pre-fraud signals with context across channels within a bank and across banks in the Acoru Consortium. Learn more at www.acoru.com.

About Mastercard Start Path

Mastercard Start Path is a global startup engagement program that partners with later-stage startups and fintech innovators to accelerate growth. It is tailored for companies with proven solutions that can transform commerce, payments, and financial services.

About Mastercard

Mastercard powers economies and empowers people in 200+ countries and territories worldwide. Together with our customers, we're building a resilient economy where everyone can prosper. We support a wide range of digital payments choices, making transactions secure, simple, smart and accessible. Our technology and innovation, partnerships and networks combine to deliver a unique set of products and services that help people, businesses and governments realize their greatest potential. www.mastercard.com

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