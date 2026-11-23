Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 23
23 November 2026
Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc
("Conroy Gold" or "the Company")
RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
ADJOURNMENT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
INVESTOR PRESENTATION
Conroy Gold and Natural Resources PLC (AIM: CGNR), the gold exploration and development company, announces that all resolutions put to shareholders at the Company's annual general meeting ("AGM") held earlier today were duly passed.
All resolutions were passed on a poll in accordance with Euroclear requirements. The votes received from shareholders on each resolution put to the AGM are set out below.
Resolutions
Votes for*
%
Votes against
%
Votes withheld**
Resolution 2(a)
8,584,631
100.00%
202
0.00%
0
Resolution 2(b)
8,584,631
100.00%
202
0.00%
0
Resolution 2(c)
8,584,631
100.00%
202
0.00%
0
Resolution 2(d)
8,582,653
99.98%
2,000
0.02%
0
Resolution 2(e)
8,584,833
100.00%
0
0.00%
0
Resolution 2(f)
8,582,833
99.98%
2,000
0.02%
0
Resolution 3
8,584,683
100.00%
150
0.00%
0
Resolution 4
8,582,481
99.97%
2,352
0.03%
0
Resolution 5
8,582,629
99.97%
2,202
0.03%
2
Resolution 6
8,582,624
99.97%
2,207
0.03%
2
Resolution 7
8,582,626
99.97%
2,207
0.03%
0
*Includes discretionary votes
**A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" or "Against" any of the resolutions
For the reasons set out in the Company's announcement of 2 November 2026, following the conclusion of resolutions to 2 to 7 at the AGM today, the AGM was adjourned to be held at 10.00 a.m. on 30 November 2026 at the Company's registered office, Shannon Airport House, Shannon Free Zone, Shannon, Co. Clare, V14 E370 (the "Adjourned Meeting"). The sole resolution to be put to shareholders at the Adjourned Meeting is to review the affairs of the Company and to receive and consider the Financial Statements for the year ended 31 May 2026, together with the Directors' and Independent Auditor's Reports. The Financial Statements will be laid before the Adjourned Meeting.
A short presentation was given by Kevin McNulty (Senior Geologist at Conroy Gold) following today's AGM and a copy of this investor presentation will be available shortly on the Company's website (www.conroygoldandnaturalresources.com).
For further information please contact:
Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc
Tel: +353-1-479-6180
John Sherman, Chairman
Maureen Jones, Managing Director
Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad)
Tel: +44-20-3328-5656
Nick Athanas/Nick Harriss
Hybridan LLP (Broker)
Claire Louise Noyce
Lothbury Financial Services
Tel: +44-203-764 2341
Tel: +44-20-3290-0707
Michael Padley
Hall Communications
Tel: +353-1-660-9377
Don Hall
Visit the website at: https://www.conroygoldandnaturalresources.com/