Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 23

23 November 2026

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc

("Conroy Gold" or "the Company")

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

ADJOURNMENT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources PLC (AIM: CGNR), the gold exploration and development company, announces that all resolutions put to shareholders at the Company's annual general meeting ("AGM") held earlier today were duly passed.

All resolutions were passed on a poll in accordance with Euroclear requirements. The votes received from shareholders on each resolution put to the AGM are set out below.

Resolutions Votes for* % Votes against % Votes withheld** Resolution 2(a) 8,584,631 100.00% 202 0.00% 0 Resolution 2(b) 8,584,631 100.00% 202 0.00% 0 Resolution 2(c) 8,584,631 100.00% 202 0.00% 0 Resolution 2(d) 8,582,653 99.98% 2,000 0.02% 0 Resolution 2(e) 8,584,833 100.00% 0 0.00% 0 Resolution 2(f) 8,582,833 99.98% 2,000 0.02% 0 Resolution 3 8,584,683 100.00% 150 0.00% 0 Resolution 4 8,582,481 99.97% 2,352 0.03% 0 Resolution 5 8,582,629 99.97% 2,202 0.03% 2 Resolution 6 8,582,624 99.97% 2,207 0.03% 2 Resolution 7 8,582,626 99.97% 2,207 0.03% 0

*Includes discretionary votes

**A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" or "Against" any of the resolutions

For the reasons set out in the Company's announcement of 2 November 2026, following the conclusion of resolutions to 2 to 7 at the AGM today, the AGM was adjourned to be held at 10.00 a.m. on 30 November 2026 at the Company's registered office, Shannon Airport House, Shannon Free Zone, Shannon, Co. Clare, V14 E370 (the "Adjourned Meeting"). The sole resolution to be put to shareholders at the Adjourned Meeting is to review the affairs of the Company and to receive and consider the Financial Statements for the year ended 31 May 2026, together with the Directors' and Independent Auditor's Reports. The Financial Statements will be laid before the Adjourned Meeting.

A short presentation was given by Kevin McNulty (Senior Geologist at Conroy Gold) following today's AGM and a copy of this investor presentation will be available shortly on the Company's website ( www.conroygoldandnaturalresources.com ).

For further information please contact :

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc Tel: +353-1-479-6180 John Sherman, Chairman Maureen Jones, Managing Director Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad) Tel: +44-20-3328-5656 Nick Athanas/Nick Harriss Hybridan LLP (Broker) Claire Louise Noyce Lothbury Financial Services Tel: +44-203-764 2341 Tel: +44-20-3290-0707 Michael Padley Hall Communications Tel: +353-1-660-9377 Don Hall