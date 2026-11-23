Combined company, "Quantum Space, Inc.", expects shares to begin trading on NYSE on November 24, 2026, under the ticker symbol "QSPC"

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Space, Inc. (f/k/a IPFX PubCo, Inc.) (together with its subsidiaries, including Quantum Space, LLC, the "Company" or "Quantum Space"), a company developing the next generation of advanced maneuverable spacecraft for national security and commercial missions, today announced that it has completed its business combination (the "Business Combination") with Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. VI ("Inflection Point"), a special purpose acquisition company led by the management team of Inflection Point Asset Management. The Business Combination was approved by Inflection Point shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting held on November 20, 2026, and formally closed on November 23, 2026.

The combined company now operates under the name "Quantum Space, Inc." Quantum Space's Class A-1 common stock is expected to begin trading on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "QSPC." Its warrants are expected to begin trading under the ticker symbol "QSPC WS" on NYSE American. Trading of Inflection Point's units, Class A ordinary shares and warrants (Nasdaq: "IPFXU," "IPFX" and "IPFXW") was halted by Nasdaq on November 23, 2026, which are expected to be voluntarily delisted from Nasdaq.

Co-founded by visionary space entrepreneur Dr. Kam Ghaffarian, Quantum Space is developing maneuverable spacecraft and orbital infrastructure for national security, civil and commercial missions. With a differentiated platform developing sustained maneuver combined with on-orbit refueling, the Company has contracts and agreements with government agencies including the U.S. Space Force, the Department of War, and NASA. Proceeds from the transaction are expected to be used to accelerate production of Quantum Space's Ranger and Scout spacecraft, a coordinated spacecraft system for dynamic space operations.

"We founded Quantum Space with a clear vision: space mobility will be essential to America's national security and leadership in space," said Dr. Kam Ghaffarian, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Quantum Space. "As space becomes an increasingly contested domain, the ability to maneuver, reposition and extend missions in orbit is critical to maintaining strategic advantage. Quantum Space is building the next generation of spacecraft to deliver the flexibility, resilience and operational freedom our nation needs to protect its interests in space. Today's milestone brings us one step closer to making that vision a reality."

"Today is the start of an exciting new chapter for Quantum Space and comes at what we believe is a pivotal moment for American space superiority," said Jim Bridenstine, Chief Executive Officer of Quantum Space. "We believe America's adversaries have spent the last decade developing the ability to surveil, target and threaten our satellites, which means predictable orbits are no longer enough. Our spacecraft are being designed to maneuver repeatedly, deliver fuel to other spacecraft on orbit and give operators the freedom to reposition without sacrificing mission life, which we see as central to how the Space Force intends to operate in the years ahead. We have already made meaningful progress, including our selection to support NASA's Moon Base, and as a public company, we believe we are well-positioned to advance Ranger and Scout at the speed the industry demands."

Michael Blitzer, Chairman of Inflection Point said, "Quantum Space comes to the public markets with everything a company needs to scale: differentiated technology, contracts and agreements across the U.S. Space Force, the Department of War, and NASA, the capital required to fund production, and the unparalleled leadership of Dr. Kam Ghaffarian and former NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine. We believe that combination positions Quantum Space for significant growth and long-term value creation for shareholders, and we look forward to continuing to support the team as a public company."

In connection with the closing of the Business Combination, the combined company completed two previously announced private placements that together raised approximately $300 million of new capital. In the pre-funded PIPE, investors, including Inflection Point Fund, purchased approximately $60 million of Series B convertible preferred units of Quantum Space and warrants to purchase common units. In the closing PIPE, investors purchased approximately $240 million of Series A Preferred Stock and Series A Warrants of the combined company.

The transaction implies a pro forma equity value of approximately $958 million for Quantum Space.

Advisors

Cantor served as lead placement agent and Moelis & Company LLC served as joint placement agent to Inflection Point. Cantor also served as exclusive financial advisor to Quantum Space. White & Case LLP served as legal advisor to Inflection Point. Reed Smith LLP served as legal advisor to Quantum Space. DLA Piper LLP (US) served as legal counsel to Cantor and Moelis & Company LLC.

About Quantum Space

?Quantum Space is building the next generation of advanced maneuverable spacecraft for national security, civil, and commercial space operations. Its highly maneuverable spacecraft are being designed to address the needs of national security and civil and commercial operators. With patented propulsion, extended on-orbit endurance, and modular flexibility, these platforms are being engineered to outmaneuver legacy satellites and operate dynamically across diverse mission sets. For more information, visit www.quantumspaceinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains certain statements that are not historical facts but may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27(a) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21(e) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology or expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future events, the estimated or anticipated future results and benefits of the combined company ("New Quantum Space") following the Business Combination, future opportunities for New Quantum Space, the expected commencement of trading of New Quantum Space's securities on the NYSE and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on the current expectations of the management of Inflection Point and/or Quantum Space and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Inflection Point and Quantum Space. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties regarding Quantum Space's business and the Business Combination and actual results may differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Inflection Point, Quantum Space, the combined company or others following the announcement of the Business Combination and any definitive agreements with respect thereto; the ability of New Quantum Space to meet NYSE listing standards following the consummation of the Business Combination; the risk that the Business Combination disrupts current plans and operations of Quantum Space as a result of the announcement and consummation of the Business Combination; the inability of Quantum Space to successfully complete development of its flagship vehicle, Ranger, which is currently in development and has not been manufactured, operated or sold to date, or for it to meet Quantum Space's design standards, including its intended fuel capacity, having a refuelable and modular architecture, and operational life of up to 15 years; the ability of New Quantum Space to recognize the anticipated benefits of the Business Combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of New Quantum Space to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees; costs related to the Business Combination; risks related to New Quantum Space's organizational structure, including the Up-C structure and the Tax Receivable Agreement, its status as a "controlled company" with a multi-class common stock structure, and the terms of the Series A Preferred Stock, including its cumulative dividends and potential dilution to holders of Class A-1 common stock changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that Quantum Space or the combined company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; unsatisfactory safety performance of Quantum Space's satellite systems or security incidents at Quantum Space's facilities; failure of the market for satellites to achieve the growth potential Quantum Space expects; any delayed launches, launch failures, failure of Quantum Space's satellites to reach their planned orbital locations and significant increases in the costs related to launches of satellites; the handling, production and disposition of potentially explosive and ignitable energetic materials and other dangerous chemicals in Quantum Space's operations; failure of Quantum Space's products to operate in the expected manner or defects in its products; counterparty risks on contracts entered into with Quantum Space's customers and failure of Quantum Space's prime contractors to maintain their relationships with their counterparties and fulfill their contractual obligations; failure to successfully defend against protests from other bidders for government contracts; changes in the funding levels of various governmental entities with which Quantum Space does business; and other risks and uncertainties discussed in documents of Inflection Point and/or Quantum Space filed, or to be filed, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The foregoing list of risk factors is not exhaustive. There may be additional risks that Inflection Point and Quantum Space presently do not know or that Inflection Point and Quantum Space currently believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements provide Inflection Point's and Quantum Space's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Inflection Point and Quantum Space anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause their assessments to change. However, while Inflection Point and Quantum Space may elect to update these forward-looking statements in the future, Inflection Point and Quantum Space specifically disclaim any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Inflection Point's or Quantum Space's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements. Nothing herein should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved.

Additional Information

The Business Combination was approved by shareholders of Inflection Point on November 20, 2026. In connection with the Business Combination, IPFX PubCo, Inc., Inflection Point and Quantum Space as co-registrants, filed a registration statement on Form S-4 (File No. 333-299286) (the "Registration Statement") with the SEC, which included a proxy statement/prospectus and certain other related documents, which served as both the proxy statement distributed to shareholders of Inflection Point in connection with its solicitation for proxies for the vote by its shareholders in connection with the Business Combination and other matters described in the Registration Statement, as well as the prospectus relating to the offer and sale of the securities issued to securityholders of Inflection Point and equity holders of Quantum Space in connection with the completion of the Business Combination. The Registration Statement was declared effective by the SEC on October 28, 2026, and Inflection Point mailed the definitive proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant documents to its shareholders as of the record date established for voting on the Business Combination. This communication is not a substitute for the Registration Statement, the definitive proxy statement/prospectus or any other document that Inflection Point has sent or will send to its shareholders in connection with the Business Combination. Quantum Space, Inc. expects to file a Current Report on Form 8-K with the SEC regarding the completion of the Business Combination.

INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE ADVISED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT, THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE BUSINESS COMBINATION AND THE PARTIES TO THE BUSINESS COMBINATION.

Investors and security holders will be able to obtain copies of these documents and other documents filed with the SEC free of charge at www.sec.gov. Shareholders of Inflection Point will also be able to obtain copies of the definitive proxy statement/prospectus without charge, by directing a request to: Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. VI, 1680 Michigan Avenue, Suite 700 #1031, Miami Beach, FL 33139, or to Alliance Advisors, LLC, Inflection Point's proxy solicitor, by calling 1-855-206-2037 or emailing [email protected] . The contents of any website referenced in this communication are not incorporated into this communication.

Participants in the Solicitation

Inflection Point and its directors, executive officers, and other members of management, and consultants, under SEC rules, may have been deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies from Inflection Point's shareholders with respect to the Business Combination. Information about Inflection Point's directors and executive officers and a description of their interests in Inflection Point and in the Business Combination is contained in the sections of the Registration Statement entitled "Beneficial Ownership of Securities," "The Business Combination Proposal - Interests of Certain Inflection Point Persons in the Business Combination," and "Certain Relationships and Related Person Transactions", which is available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Additional information regarding the interests of participants in the proxy solicitation and their direct and indirect interests is contained in the Registration Statement and the proxy statement/prospectus.

Quantum Space, its directors, executive officers, other members of management, and employees, under SEC rules, may have been deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies of Inflection Point's shareholders in connection with the Business Combination. A list of the names of such directors and executive officers and information regarding their interests in the Business Combination is included in the Registration Statement, in the sections entitled "Executive and Director Compensation of Quantum Space - Interests of Quantum Space's Directors and Executive Officers in the Business Combination" and "Management of the Company Following the Business Combination," which is available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication is for informational purposes only and is not (i) an offer to purchase, nor a solicitation of an offer to sell, subscribe for or buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law nor (ii) the solicitation of any vote in any jurisdiction pursuant to the Business Combination or otherwise. This communication is not, and under no circumstances is to be construed as, a prospectus, an advertisement or a public offering of the securities described herein in the United States or any other jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act or exemptions therefrom. No securities commission or securities regulatory authority in the United States or any other jurisdiction has in any way passed upon the merits of the Business Combination or the accuracy or adequacy of this communication.

SOURCE Quantum Space