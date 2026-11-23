Middletown, Delaware--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2026) - Tessitura, the leading technology platform for arts and culture organizations, announced the appointment of Matt McIntire as Chief Financial and Administrative Officer and Jeff Oliver as Vice President of Technology. These roles reflect Tessitura's focus on building an efficient, high-performing organization that is poised to direct investments toward the platform, services and member community.

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Key Takeaways:

Matt McIntire and Jeff Oliver have been appointed Chief Financial and Administrative Officer and Vice President of Technology, strengthening how Tessitura, as a member-owned cooperative, directs investment toward the platform, services and member community.

McIntire joins Tessitura in a newly-created role to oversee finance, people and legal departments, focusing on financial planning, operational effectiveness and the direction of resources toward strategic priorities.

Oliver's appointment unites the company's Engineering and Cloud Services teams under one leader to more efficiently coordinate how the platform is developed and delivered, while advancing new capabilities that help members achieve more.

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Tessitura (www.tessitura.com) is the leading technology platform purpose-built for arts and culture and is the only member-owned, cooperative nonprofit technology solution serving the industry. With CRM at its core, the platform brings ticketing, admissions, fundraising, membership, marketing, education and front-of-house operations together in one complete system, so organizations spend less time managing disconnected tools and more time delivering on their missions. Tessitura serves 800 member organizations across 10 countries, and as a cooperative, every dollar it earns is reinvested in the platform and the community.

Source: Tessitura

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