BingX Wealth Raises Rates Across Three Products, Expanding Multi-Asset Earning Opportunities

PANAMA CITY, Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, the world's leading multi-asset trading platform, today announced enhanced rates to three BingX Wealth products that bring stablecoin savings, tokenized gold and U.S. Treasury-linked yield opportunities together on one platform. Eligible users can access the rates until November 30 by subscribing directly, with no further requirements, event registration or trading tasks required.

The update features an industry-leading 800% APR on USDT for new users through a three-day fixed term product, creating an attractive entry point for first-time users to get started. BingX Wealth also offers mid- and long-term USDT products with fixed APR of up to 6.1%, giving users who prefer a longer earning period the option for their chosen term. Furthermore, BingX has raised its base APR for USDT to 3.2% for users searching for flexibility, with no maximum deposit amount or required term length.

For users also looking to maintain exposure to gold, the flexible Tether Gold (XAUT) product offers up to 10% APR while holding the token. BXUSD brings U.S. Treasury-linked yield to the lineup, with a limited-time reference APY of up to 4.3%, generated through a U.S. money market fund managed by Franklin Templeton.

"We want users to have more choice in what they can earn on and more flexibility in how they use the assets they hold," said Kevin Lee, Chief Strategy Officer at BingX. "As we bring more of crypto and traditional finance together in BingX Wealth, offering enhanced rates across different asset classes is one way we can deliver greater value to our users."

Beyond earning opportunities, BingX Wealth connects savings and trading. Eligible USDT Wealth balances can continue earning interest while serving as collateral for perpetual futures through BingX's Wealth as Margin feature. BXUSD can also continue generating yield when used as collateral for USDT-margined perpetual futures in Multi-Assets Mode.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is the world's leading multi-asset trading platform, serving more than 40 million users worldwide. From crypto to traditional markets, BingX connects users with a broad range of assets and opportunities across global markets through one unified platform.

With perpetual futures, TradFi offerings, spot trading and copy trading, alongside AI-powered innovations, BingX delivers a reliable, intelligent, and responsive trading experience designed to help traders navigate evolving markets and act on opportunities with greater confidence and efficiency.

BingX has been the Principal Partner of Chelsea FC since 2024 and became the Official Team Partner of Scuderia Ferrari HP in 2026.

For more information, please visit: https://bingx.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bingx-wealth-raises-rates-across-three-products-expanding-multi-asset-earning-opportunities-302948294.html