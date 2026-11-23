EQS-News: Ladybug Resource Group / Key word(s): Financial

Ladybug Resource Group Narrows Acquisition Search to a Single Company in the AI Space



23.11.2026 / 15:20 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Board Authorizes a Non-Binding Letter of Intent to a China-Based Candidate; Any Transaction Would Still Require Due Diligence, Regulatory Review, Definitive Agreements and Financing TULSA, OK - November 23, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Ladybug Resource Group, Inc. (OTC: LBRG) ("Ladybug" or the "Company") has narrowed its acquisition search to a single candidate, a China-based company operating in the artificial intelligence space, and its Board of Directors has authorized management to submit a non-binding letter of intent. The decision follows the Company's review of due diligence materials and an internal evaluation supported by an independent advisory firm. No letter of intent has been submitted or signed. A letter of intent would not obligate either side to complete a transaction, and any acquisition would still depend on due diligence, Board approval, regulatory review, definitive agreements and financing. There is no assurance that a transaction will be completed. KEY HIGHLIGHTS One candidate. Ladybug opened its search on September 9 with a shortlist. It now has a single company in the AI space, based in China.

Ladybug opened its search on September 9 with a shortlist. It now has a single company in the AI space, based in China. Board action. The Board of Directors has authorized management to submit a non-binding letter of intent.

The Board of Directors has authorized management to submit a non-binding letter of intent. The aim. Management wants to create technology synergies with Jingdiao's existing capabilities and, if the deal is completed, open a path into other industries, including robotics for commercial applications.

Management wants to create technology synergies with Jingdiao's existing capabilities and, if the deal is completed, open a path into other industries, including robotics for commercial applications. The road ahead. Diligence, regulatory review in more than one jurisdiction, definitive agreements and financing all remain. HOW THE SEARCH NARROWED Ladybug began its acquisition search on September 9, 2026, looking across artificial intelligence, enterprise software-as-a-service and specialized digital supply chain businesses. On September 23, it reported a narrowed list, a Board-approved diligence budget and the engagement of an independent advisory firm for transaction structuring, diligence and integration planning. Since then, management has reviewed diligence materials and measured the candidates against the criteria it set in September: high-margin recurring revenue, proprietary AI and workflow infrastructure, an institutional distribution footprint and integrated supply chain capabilities. One company remains. Ladybug is not naming it at this time, and no director, officer or 5% shareholder of the Company has any interest in or relationship with it. WHAT MANAGEMENT IS AIMING FOR Jingdiao has spent ten years building a precision manufacturing business. It runs design, laser cutting, welding, CNC machining and painting in house, coordinates them through its own Manufacturing Execution System, and already offers AI-powered visual inspection equipment and a digital supply chain platform. Management believes a company in the AI space could strengthen that technology base and could produce operating and financial synergies over time. The acquisition could also widen the Company's reach. If it is completed, management intends to use it as a platform to explore other industries, such as robotics for commercial applications. That work would build on the feasibility study into AI infrastructure and robotics components announced on October 12. FUNDING THE PLAN As announced on November 12, 2026, Ladybug has entered into a non-binding letter of intent with a New Jersey private fund regarding a proposed equity offering of up to $8 million. If that offering is qualified and completed, the Company intends to use the proceeds to fund its roadmap, including the acquisition program. Any acquisition would require financing beyond the Company's current resources. Management has not determined the form of consideration, though it expects a combination of cash and stock is likely. There is no assurance that the offering will be qualified or completed, that other financing will be available or that any acquisition will result. WHAT SHAREHOLDERS SHOULD KNOW What comes next. If management submits the letter of intent and the candidate engages, the next steps are confirmatory diligence, negotiation of definitive agreements, Board approval and regulatory review. Each step can end the process. The risks. A transaction with a China-based company carries regulatory, political, currency and integration risks beyond those of a typical acquisition, and required approvals may be delayed, conditioned or denied. Consideration paid in Company stock, and any financing, could dilute existing shareholders. Ladybug has not signed a letter of intent or a definitive agreement with the candidate. "We started this search in September with a wide field. We now have one company that we believe fits Jingdiao's technology and our plans for robotics," said Neal P. Pflum, President and CEO of Ladybug Resource Group. "A letter of intent is a first step, and every step after it has to earn the Board's approval. We will tell shareholders what we learn as we learn it." LOOKING AHEAD The Company will continue to report material developments in the acquisition program through its official channels. Related announcements are available through NewMediaWire and at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/LBRG/overview : September 9, 2026: Ladybug Resource Group Initiates Strategic M&A Program Targeting AI-Powered Software Platforms; Identifies Target Shortlist and Commences Due Diligence

September 23, 2026: Ladybug Resource Group Provides Update on Strategic M&A Program

November 12, 2026: Ladybug Resource Group Enters Non-Binding Letter of Intent With New Jersey Private Fund for Proposed Equity Offering of Up to $8 Million

November 18, 2026: Ladybug Resource Group Reports Revenue Up 33% and Net Income More Than Doubled in Quarterly Report ABOUT LADYBUG RESOURCE GROUP, INC. Ladybug Resource Group, Inc. (OTC: LBRG) is a company focused on advanced manufacturing and industrial AI. Through its operating subsidiary, Guangzhou Jingdiao Automotive Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd., it provides precision manufacturing and digitally managed supply chain solutions to the global automotive and precision engineering industries. The Company's strategy includes evaluating expansion into AI infrastructure and robotics components and pursuing acquisitions in AI-enabled software, enterprise SaaS and digital supply chain technologies. Stay connected: Website: Ladybug Resource Group Inc.

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Instagram FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include references to the Company's acquisition program, the candidate, the anticipated submission and outcome of a letter of intent, the Board's review, the expected benefits of any acquisition, the possible exploration of other industries such as commercial robotics, and the Company's plans to finance its roadmap. They are identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "may," "could" and similar expressions, and reflect management's current expectations, which may change. Actual results may differ materially. Factors include: whether a letter of intent is submitted, accepted or leads to a definitive agreement; the results of due diligence; the Board's decisions; the Company's ability to negotiate definitive agreements on acceptable terms; the form and amount of consideration, which have not been determined; the availability and terms of financing, including whether the proposed equity offering is qualified and completed and the dilution that financing may cause to existing shareholders; regulatory, export-control, data-security and investment-screening requirements in the People's Republic of China, the United States and elsewhere that may apply to a transaction involving artificial intelligence technology, and the risk that required approvals are delayed, conditioned or not granted; valuation, integration and operating risks of any acquisition; competition and technological change; and risks of operating in the People's Republic of China, including regulatory, political, economic and currency-conversion risks. The Company has not signed a letter of intent or a definitive agreement with the candidate. No transaction, financing or outcome should be assumed. Ladybug is not an SEC-reporting company. It furnishes information through the alternative reporting standards of OTC Markets, and the financial information it provides is unaudited. Shares quoted on the OTC markets may have limited liquidity and may be subject to additional market risks. Shareholders and prospective investors should review the Company's disclosure at www.otcmarkets.com. This release is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law. MEDIA AND INVESTOR RELATIONS Warren Booth

Ladybug Resource Group, Inc.

1408 S. Denver Avenue, Tulsa, OK 74119

Phone: +1 918-727-7137 | Email: info@ladybuglbrg.com

Website: www.ladybuglbrg.com | OTC Trading Symbol: LBRG

News Source: Ladybug Resource Group





23.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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