UK'S TOP 10 FAVOURITE SMALL BUSINESSES REVEALED - FROM COFFEE SHOPS TO BAKERIES

New research reveals Britain's most-loved small businesses, and those Brits dream of owning, ahead of Small Business Saturday on 5 December

LONDON, Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Britain's favourite small businesses have been revealed ahead of Small Business Saturday on 5 December, as new research highlights the nation's love for local independents and entrepreneurial ambitions.

Research from Small Business Saturday UK, conducted among 2,000 UK adults, found that more than half (56%) have at least one favourite small or independent business in their local area, with almost four in ten (39%) having more than one.

The UK's top 10 favourite small businesses are:

Cafes and coffee shops - loved by almost one third of Brits (34%) Bakeries (22%) Independent restaurants and takeaways (22%) Convenience stores (17%) Hairdressers and barbers (16%) Bars and pubs (15%) Pharmacies (10%) Gifts shops (10%) Garages and mechanics (10%) Specialist food shops (9%)

Supporting the local economy is a key motivation for Brits to shop small (55%), while 48% value convenience and 46% good customer service.

The research also found that almost half (48%) of UK adults either already run a business or would like to start one. Cafés and coffee shops top the list of businesses Brits would most like to own (9%), followed by bookshops (7%), restaurants and takeaways (6%), phone and computer repair shops or IT support businesses (6%), and bakeries (6%).

Michelle Ovens CBE, Director of Small Business Saturday UK, said: "From our favourite coffee shops and bakeries to local pubs and independent bookshops, small businesses really are the nation's favourite businesses. It's particularly encouraging to see so many people interested in running a business of their own.

"With Black Friday and Cyber Monday around the corner, major brands often dominate the spotlight, but it's important we don't forget the independent businesses that are vital to our high streets and communities. Behind every small business is an entrepreneur who has taken a chance to turn an idea into reality.

"This Small Business Saturday, we're calling on everyone to show their favourite small business some love, whether on the high street or online, and get behind them during this crucial time of year."

Minister for Small Business and Enterprise, Lord Leong CBE, said: "I love small businesses and having started and run my own business, I understand how important they are to our communities and high streets.

"It's great to see the British public share this appreciation, and we will continue to grow in our support of small businesses, ensuring those who even want to start one themselves can do so properly."

Dan Edelman, Senior Vice President & General Manager, UK Merchant Services, American Express, said: "Small businesses bring character to our high streets, creating connections and helping local economies thrive. It's fantastic to see just how much Brits value their favourite independents. American Express is proud to have backed small businesses for many years, including through our longstanding support of Small Business Saturday. As we approach one of the busiest shopping periods of the year, we encourage everyone to show their support by choosing to shop small."

Adam Cozens, Managing Director of Perky Blenders, speciality coffee roaster with three locations across London, said: "It's no surprise cafes and coffee shops top the list of the UK's favourite small businesses.

"Hospitality businesses, specifically those small businesses run independently by passionate creative people, are not just about trade. They are a haven for flexible employment for those who need it, and an entry point for youth employment. They are families and need the support of our communities to keep them ticking. Support your local businesses by visiting them and buying from them; you have the power to make the difference."

Founded in the UK in 2013, Small Business Saturday is backed by principal supporter American Express. The campaign encourages the public to support small businesses during the crucial festive trading period.

To learn more about Small Business Saturday visit - https://smallbusinesssaturdayuk.com

Notes to Editors

About the research

(1) These figures are based on a nationally representative survey of 2000 members of the public, conducted by OnePoll during 30th September - 2nd October 2026, which explored public attitudes to small businesses. It follows a similar study in 2025.

(2) American Express commissioned research from Opinium, which polled 4,000 UK adults between 6-7 December 2025. The average spend figure was calculated from responses of those who said they shopped at small, local, independent shops and businesses.

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