THE 50 BEST RESTAURANTS LATIN AMERICA 2026 ANNOUNCES ITS EXTENDED 51-100 LIST

LONDON, Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 50 Best Restaurants Latin America 2026, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, today reveals the restaurants ranked No.51 to No.100, ahead of this year's awards ceremony in Guadalajara, Mexico, on 1 December. The extended list spans 14 territories and 21 cities, with the ranking determined by the votes of the 300 members of The 50 Best Restaurants Latin America Academy.

Mexico leads with nine restaurants, followed by Argentina (seven), Brazil (six) and Peru (five)

Ten restaurants make their debut in the 51-100 ranking, representing six destinations and eight cities

The list is headed by Conservatorium (No.51) in San José, Costa Rica, followed by Ness (No.52) in Buenos Aires and Demo Magnolia (No.53) in Santiago. Mexico has a strong presence, with three new entries: La Once Mil (No.64) and Maizajo (No.77) in Mexico City, and Rubra (No.70) in Punta de Mita.

Peru is represented by Mil (No.54) in Cusco and Astrid y Gastón (No.71) in Lima, while Brazil's entries include Origem (No.59) in Salvador and D.O.M. (No.76) in São Paulo.

Ecuador's Üeya (No.62) in Guayaquil is the highest-ranked newcomer. Other new names include Snack Bar (No.79) in Guatemala City and Mauka (No.97) in Cusco, Peru, highlighting the list's geographic breadth. Seven restaurants return to the ranking, including Elena (No.68) in Buenos Aires and Harry Sasson (No.69) in Bogotá, both making their first appearance since 2023.

Several restaurants have made notable climbs in this year's ranking: Selma (No.56) in Bogotá rises 40 places from 2025, Ana (No.63) in Guatemala City advances 31 positions, and Manzanar (No.61) in Montevideo climbs 25 places.

For the full 51-100 list, click here.

Rikki Tidball, Managing Director, Awards & Rankings for The 50, comments: "This year's 51-100 list not only celebrates the depth of culinary talent across Latin America but also encourages the discovery of new gastronomic destinations at a time when culinary tourism continues to grow rapidly. The ten debuts, seven re-entries and representation of 14 territories reflect a dynamic, diverse and constantly evolving culinary landscape in the region. We are thrilled to recognise these restaurants ahead of bringing the gastronomic community together in Guadalajara for the awards ceremony in December."

The 50 Best Restaurants Latin America 2026 awards ceremony will be livestreamed on The 50's official YouTube channel on 1 December.

For media centre access, please visit:

https://mediacentre.the50.com

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