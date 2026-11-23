KBRA releases research examining how Europe's 2027 election cycle could affect sovereign credit risk. The analysis uses KBRA's political and fiscal risk matrix to assess where political uncertainty could undermine policy continuity and compound fiscal vulnerabilities.

Political risk has become an increasingly important consideration for European sovereign credit in recent years, particularly as governments face more challenging fiscal positions and competing spending priorities, alongside dealing with divisive social issues. Across Europe, fragmented parliaments and increasingly polarised electorates have made it more difficult for established political parties to deliver policy reform and maintain broad support for fiscal consolidation.

Against this backdrop, 2027 represents another significant year for European elections. For sovereign credit, the more important question is not simply who takes office, but whether electoral outcomes produce governments capable of delivering credible fiscal and prudent yet growth-producing economic policies.

Key Takeaways

Europe's 2027 election cycle will test governments' capacity to secure workable parliamentary majorities and maintain policy continuity, particularly where fiscal choices are already difficult.

KBRA's political and fiscal risk matrix shows that the two vulnerabilities do not always coincide. France combines both pressures, while other sovereigns exhibit more uneven political and fiscal profiles.

The key question for European sovereign debt markets is whether electoral uncertainty weakens confidence in budget delivery and medium-term fiscal plans, potentially adding to borrowing costs.

Click here to view the report.

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About KBRA

KBRA, one of the major credit rating agencies, is registered in the US, EU, UK, and Japan. KBRA is recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency in Taiwan and is also a Designated Rating Organization for structured finance ratings in Canada. As a full-service credit rating agency, investors can use KBRA ratings for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

Doc ID: 1018221

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Contacts:

Michele Sisto, Analyst

+353 1 588 1203

michele.sisto@kbra.com

Ken Egan, Senior Director

+353 1 588 1275

ken.egan@kbra.com

Gabriel Broshy, Associate

+1 646-731-1476

gabriel.broshy@kbra.com

Joan Feldbaum-Vidra, Global Head of Sovereign Ratings

+1 646-731-2362

joan.feldbaumvidra@kbra.com

Media Contact

Matt Turner, Associate Director

+353 1 588 1231

matt.turner@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Mauricio Noé, Co-Head of Europe

+44 20 8148 1010

mauricio.noe@kbra.com