The study, built from the AI shopping agent's own daily price records, is free to read, cite and download

Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2026) - Deal.ai, the AI shopping agent, today published "Same product, different price: how much checking more stores saves," a new study of how prices for the exact same product differ from one major U.S. retailer to the next. The full study is available at https://deal.ai/research/price-gaps-november-2026.

deal.ai logo

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8871/324999_20fb20d4f4c31a48_001full.jpg

The research sets out to answer a question most online shoppers face every day: how much more a shopper is likely to pay when buying from the first store checked rather than at the lowest price available, and how many stores need to be checked to close that gap. It looks at 24,394 identical products sold at 16 major U.S. retailers and finds that checking more than one store can meaningfully reduce what shoppers pay.

Built from Deal.ai's own price records

Deal.ai's shopping agent records the prices it sees at each store every day as it researches products for shoppers. The study draws on those records from late October and early November 2026, comparing only prices read within an hour of each other so that every comparison reflects the same moment.

To make sure every comparison was like for like, Deal.ai also ran a live recheck on a random sample of products. A separate AI model read each store's own listing title, with prices hidden, and kept only listings that were the identical item: the same model, size, capacity, pack count and generation.

What the published study includes

The study page presents its findings with charts and real examples, explains how every figure was measured, and sets out what the numbers do and do not show. Readers can download the underlying figures as a CSV file, and the page includes a ready-made citation for anyone who wants to reference the work. Any corrections are noted on the page with the date they were made.

Journalists and researchers are free to quote and chart the findings with a credit to Deal.ai. The Deal.ai team can also prepare cuts of the data for a specific product category on request.

"The exact same product can cost hundreds of dollars more at one store than another, at the same moment," said Alex Mehr, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO of Famous Labs, the company behind Deal.ai. "Deal.ai compares prices for you in real time, so shoppers know they're getting a good price."

Part of Deal.ai's research program

The study is part of a wider program of price research Deal.ai publishes from its shopping agent's data. The company's research page also includes guides on how to check what a product really cost over time and how store price-adjustment and return policies work.

How Deal.ai works

Shoppers ask Deal.ai for a product in plain English. Its agent researches the options, compares live prices across thousands of stores, from the largest retailers to small independent shops, and sends shoppers to the store with the best price. A free deal checker takes a link to any product and finds the same item at other stores, and product pages show price history where available.

Availability

The full study is available now at the link above. Deal.ai is free to use at deal.ai.

About Deal.ai

Deal.ai is an AI shopping agent that compares prices across thousands of stores and sends shoppers to the retailer to buy. It is built by Famous Labs, a Miami-based AI research team whose products also include Famous.ai and Supercool. Deal.ai earns a commission from some stores when shoppers buy through its links.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/324999