JZ Capital Partners Limited - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 23

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 31 October 2026 was as follows:

Company Name Date NAV per Ordinary Share JZ Capital Partners Limited 31 October 2026 $ 4.11

JZCP's NAV as at 31 October 2026 is $4.11 per share (30 September 2026: $4.15 per share), the decrease in NAV of (4) cents per share is due to investment losses of (2) cents, net fx losses of (1) cent and expenses of (1) cent per share.

Below is a summary of the Company's unaudited assets and liabilities at 31 October 2026: