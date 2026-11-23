JZ Capital Partners Limited - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 23
JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44
Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")
The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 31 October 2026 was as follows:
Company Name
Date
NAV per Ordinary Share
JZ Capital Partners Limited
31 October 2026
$ 4.11
JZCP's NAV as at 31 October 2026 is $4.11 per share (30 September 2026: $4.15 per share), the decrease in NAV of (4) cents per share is due to investment losses of (2) cents, net fx losses of (1) cent and expenses of (1) cent per share.
Below is a summary of the Company's unaudited assets and liabilities at 31 October 2026:
US$'000
Assets
Private investments
153,307
Cash at bank and treasuries
95,298
Other receivables and prepayments
183
Total Assets
248,788
Liabilities
Other liabilities
694
Total liabilities
694
Net Asset Value
248,094
Number of Ordinary shares in issue
60,320,352
Net Asset Value per Ordinary share
$4.11