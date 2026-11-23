DIFC-incorporated holding company describes its two areas of focus: energy and industrial infrastructure in emerging markets, and strategic minerals and commodities.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESS Newswire / November 23, 2026 / General Holdings Limited, a boutique project sponsor and investment holding company incorporated in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), today set out its role and its two areas of focus.

General Holdings identifies, develops, structures and advances complex projects and operating opportunities across sectors and geographies. From its base in Dubai, the company combines its own capital with operating expertise and institutional relationships to turn opportunities into executable projects.

The company acts as an owner and sponsor of the projects it takes on. It is not a fund manager, adviser or financial intermediary, and it does not manage third-party capital.

"Our role is that of an owner and sponsor," said Paul Scribner, Chief Executive Officer of General Holdings Limited. "We take on complex projects, put our own capital and operating experience behind them, and work with our partners to bring them to execution."

The company's primary focus is the restart and recapitalization of energy infrastructure in emerging markets, including downstream and refining assets, as part of its wider work in energy and industrial infrastructure. The Caribbean is one region where the company is applying this approach.

Its second area of focus is strategic minerals and commodities, including fertilizer. Here the company structures and advances cross-border physical trade relationships, with an emphasis on flows between Gulf producers and international offtakers.

About General Holdings Limited

General Holdings Limited is a boutique project sponsor and investment holding company based in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). The company identifies, develops, structures and advances complex projects and operating opportunities across sectors and geographies, as an owner and sponsor. Learn more at gh.ae .

Regulatory notice

General Holdings Limited is incorporated in the DIFC under DIFC Law No. 5 of 2018 (License No. CL9442). It is not authorized or regulated by the DFSA, does not hold any license, authorization or registration issued by the DFSA or any other financial regulatory authority, and does not carry on any Financial Service in or from the DIFC.

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SOURCE: General Holdings Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/general-holdings-limited-sets-out-its-role-as-a-project-sponsor-in-e-1254296