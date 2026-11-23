New single-day record of $106,843 from 1,220 orders in U.S. e-commerce sales on November 21, 2026, three days after daily sales first surpassed $100,000

Annualized subscription value of approximately $26.8 million, up approximately 22% since October 31, 2026, based on monthly subscription value of $2.23 million

14,549 active subscriptions, up approximately 16% since October 31, 2026

Preparing for Black Friday, Cyber Monday and the holiday season, with an increased marketing budget

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / November 23, 2026 / Cosmos Health Inc. ("Cosmos Health" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:COSM),a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group, today announced that its U.S. e-commerce business set a new single-day sales record of $106,843 from 1,220 orders on November 21, 2026. As of November 23, 2026, its U.S. subscription business had 14,549 active subscriptions and monthly subscription value of $2,232,678, equivalent to approximately $26.8 million on an annualized basis, up approximately 22% since October 31, 2026.

Record Sales Days

The record came just three days after the Company's online stores first surpassed $100,000 in daily sales on November 18, 2026, with both days exceeding the previously announced record of more than $92,000, set on October 11, 2026.

Growing Subscription Business

Cosmos Health sells directly to U.S. customers through its own branded online stores, where customers can choose a single purchase or a subscription for recurring delivery. The Company launched its subscription model in mid-July 2026 and began scaling it in mid-September, and its key subscription metrics have continued to grow:

Metric October 31, 2026 November 23, 2026 Change Monthly subscription value $1,832,785 $2,232,678 +22% Annualized subscription value Approx. $22.0 million Approx. $26.8 million +22% Active subscriptions 12,532 14,549 +16% Product units in active subscriptions 29,507 35,092 +19%

Preparing for the Holiday Shopping Season

These results come just ahead of Black Friday, Cyber Monday and the holiday season, traditionally among the busiest shopping periods of the year in the United States.

To capitalize on the weeks ahead, the Company has increased its marketing budget and is preparing its online stores for the holiday shopping period.

Beyond the holidays, Cosmos Health plans to expand digital customer acquisition, grow its subscription base and add more products from its portfolio to its U.S. stores.

CEO Commentary

Greg Siokas, CEO of Cosmos Health, stated: "We set a new daily sales record of $106,843, just three days after first surpassing $100,000. At the same time, our annualized subscription value grew 22% in just over three weeks to approximately $26.8 million. We believe these results reflect growing customer demand for our products and the progress of our subscription model, which adds to our recurring revenue base with every new subscriber. As we head into Black Friday, Cyber Monday and the holiday season, we plan to keep investing in customer acquisition to build on this momentum into 2027."

About Cosmos Health Inc.

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM), incorporated in 2009 in Nevada, is a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group. The Company owns a portfolio of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, including Sky Premium Life, Mediterranation, bio-bebe, C-Sept and C-Scrub. Through its subsidiary Cana Laboratories S.A., licensed under European Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and certified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), it manufactures pharmaceuticals, food supplements, cosmetics, biocides, and medical devices within the European Union. Cosmos Health also distributes a broad line of pharmaceuticals and parapharmaceuticals, including branded generics and OTC medications, to retail pharmacies and wholesale distributors through its subsidiaries in Greece and the UK. Furthermore, the Company has established R&D partnerships targeting major health disorders such as obesity, diabetes, and cancer, enhanced by artificial intelligence drug repurposing technologies, and focuses on the R&D of novel patented nutraceuticals, specialized root extracts, proprietary complex generics, and innovative OTC products. Cosmos Health has also entered the telehealth space through the acquisition of ZipDoctor, Inc., based in Texas, USA. With a global distribution platform, the Company is currently expanding throughout Europe, Asia, and North America, and has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki and Athens, Greece, and in Harlow, UK. More information is available at www.cosmoshealthinc.com, www.skypremiumlife.com, www.cana.gr, www.zipdoctor.co, www.cloudscreen.gr, as well as LinkedIn and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans," and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could," generally identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially affect the matters discussed herein for a variety of reasons outside the Company's control, including, but not limited to: the Company's ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan; the effectiveness of its digital asset strategies, including accumulation and yield-generating activities; the impact of the war in Ukraine and ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and other regions on the Company's business, operations, and the economy in general; the Company's ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies; the timing, execution, regulatory clearance, valuation, structuring, and completion of any potential asset-backed or tokenized financing program; the legal, regulatory, and technological risks associated with digital assets and blockchain-based financial structures; the conversion of contract manufacturing pipeline volumes into production and revenue, including the timing, volume and terms of orders placed under multi-year agreements; the realization of anticipated gross margins; the timing, cost and completion of planned capital investments; changes in interest rates; changes in foreign currency exchange rates, commodity or other price inflation and deflation; our ability to issue debt on terms and at rates acceptable to us; the impact and expected outcome of investigations, inquiries, claims, and litigation; the challenges of operating in international markets; the adequacy of insurance coverage; the effect of accounting charges and of adopting certain accounting standards; the impact of legal and regulatory changes, including changes to tax laws and regulations; guidance for fiscal 2026 and beyond and financial outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and our current assumptions, expectations and projections about future events. You should not rely on our forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to future events, risks and uncertainties - many of which are beyond our control, dependent on the actions of third parties, or currently unknown to us - as well as potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our expectations and projections. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described from time to time in our periodic reports filed with the SEC and available at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). There also may be other factors that we cannot anticipate or that are not described herein, generally because we do not currently perceive them to be material. Such factors could cause results to differ materially from our expectations. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update these statements other than as required by law. You are advised, however, to review any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in our other public statements.

Note: All figures are preliminary, unaudited operating data from the Company's e-commerce and subscription platforms and may differ from amounts in its financial statements. Sales refer to sales through the Company's own branded online stores in the United States and include taxes and shipping, net of discounts, returns and fees. Monthly subscription value is the amount billable on active subscriptions in a month at standard renewal pricing as of November 23, 2026; the annualized figure is that value multiplied by twelve and is not a forecast. Subscription metrics are subject to cancellations and churn. None of these metrics represent U.S. GAAP revenue, and single-day results are not necessarily indicative of future daily, monthly or quarterly sales.

Investor Relations Contact:

BDG Communications

cosm@bdgcommunications.com

SOURCE: Cosmos Health Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/cosmos-health-sets-new-single-day-u.s.-online-sales-record-of-more-th-1255591