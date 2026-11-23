Onebrief, an AI-powered command decision platform that unifies operational data, planning, collaboration, and continuous modeling and simulation to accelerate military decision-making, and Second Front (2F), a public-benefit software company powering software for the free world, today announced that the Onebrief platform has achieved GovRAMPHigh Authorization through 2F Game Warden.

GovRAMP is the nationally recognized security authorization program for cloud service providers serving state and local governments, and education institutions, and a growing number of states now require or formally recognize it in procurement. The Onebrief platform holds GovRAMP verification at the High Impact level and is hosted on 2F Game Warden, a pre-accredited DevSecOps platform, which provides inherited security controls and continuous monitoring, and accelerates the authorization process.

With authorization complete, agencies in states that recognize GovRAMP can rely on GovRAMP's verified assessment to streamline their security reviews, enabling faster adoption across government. The platform is now listed on the GovRAMP Authorized Product List (APL), making it easier for agencies to evaluate and adopt Onebrief. The milestone also builds on the Onebrief platform's FedRAMP Class D (High) Certification and expands Onebrief's ability to deliver secure capabilities across federal, defense, and state and local environments.

"Onebrief enables government entities to get an edge by making decisions faster and better than anyone else," said Colten O'Malley, Chief Information Officer of Onebrief. "By achieving GovRAMP High Authorization, we're able to get Onebrief in the hands of state and local government agencies to evaluate and adopt quickly and securely without having to undertake duplicative reviews."

"Some of the hardest coordination problems in the country are being solved outside Washington," said Nick Woodruff, General Manager, North America at Second Front. "Onebrief reaching GovRAMP High through Game Warden, and our partnership in taking it to agencies together, means state and local leaders now have a path to a real-time view of their operations so they can act with precision."

Second Front and Onebrief's partnership is purpose-built to move mission software faster and further. Onebrief named Second Front its preferred deployment partner earlier this year following a rapid DAF CLOUDworks deployment. Achieving this authorization positions Onebrief to expand across state and local government, where secure, collaborative planning is essential.

About Onebrief

Onebrief is the command platform that delivers decision dominance through AI modeling and simulation. By unifying operational data, agentic AI, collaborative planning, and continuous wargaming into a single platform, Onebrief enables commanders to move from question to decision in minutes. Trusted across the Joint Force and deployed from classified environments to global exercises, Onebrief helps commands act with greater speed, confidence, and effectiveness. Learn more at onebrief.com.

About Second Front Systems

Second Front Systems (2F) is a public-benefit software company powering software for the free world. We eliminate the friction that slows innovation, enabling faster, more secure development and deployment of software across government and regulated networks. Built by national security veterans and backed by top-tier venture capital, our platform is trusted by the world's leading organizations to cut deployment timelines from years to weeks. We move fast, solve hard problems, and deliver trusted capabilities where they're needed most. Our work strengthens global security and gives the United States and its allies a lasting competitive advantage. Learn more at secondfront.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contacts

Onebrief: media@onebrief.com 808-897-1451

Second Front Systems: press@secondfront.com