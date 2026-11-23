Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market worth $241.16 billion by 2032 - Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market is expected to grow from USD 64.40 billion in 2026 to USD 241.16 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 24.6%, from 2026 to 2032.

Browse 300 market data Tables and 54 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market- Global Forecast to 2032'

Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020-2032

2020-2032 2025 Market Size: USD 50.96 billion

USD 50.96 billion 2026 Market Size: USD 64.40 billion

USD 64.40 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 241.16 billion

USD 241.16 billion CAGR (2026-2032): 24.6%

Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market Trends & Insights:

Market growth is driven by the increasing demand for reliable, high-speed communication networks among police, fire departments, emergency medical services, and critical infrastructure operators.

The services segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 27.1%.

The mobile wireless broadband holds the largest market share during the forecast year.

The first responders is expected to register the highest CAGR of 20.4%.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow the fastest from 2026 to 2032.

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The growing adoption of LTE, 5G, AI-powered communication systems, and connected devices is transforming the Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market. Wireless broadband is becoming a critical technology for improving emergency response, communication reliability, situational awareness, and operational efficiency across police, fire and rescue, and emergency medical services. Modern broadband networks enable real-time video transmission, secure data sharing, connected vehicle tracking, and uninterrupted communication among first responders. For instance, AT&T's FirstNet platform provides dedicated broadband connectivity for public safety agencies, while Verizon Frontline supports mission-critical communication through priority access and network capabilities. Similarly, Motorola Solutions' Nitro private broadband and Cisco's wireless networking solutions support secure connectivity and communication across public safety environments. These solutions demonstrate the growing adoption of advanced wireless technologies across government agencies and emergency response organizations. Organizations are leveraging IoT devices, cloud platforms, AI-powered analytics, and 5G networks to improve situational awareness, strengthen network resilience, enhance personnel safety, and accelerate emergency response. As public safety agencies continue to modernize communication infrastructure and manage increasingly connected operations, demand for scalable, secure, and high-performance wireless broadband solutions is expected to expand.

By services, managed services is expected to have a higher growth rate during the forecast period.

The managed services segment represents an important part of the Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market as public safety agencies increasingly rely on external service providers for continuous network monitoring, maintenance, and operational support. Wireless broadband solutions help service providers manage LTE and 5G networks, private wireless infrastructure, satellite connectivity, and mission-critical communication systems. Managed service providers support organizations in monitoring network performance, optimizing connectivity, managing cybersecurity risks, and maintaining reliable communication across geographically distributed locations. Their ability to combine network monitoring, cloud-based platforms, AI-powered analytics, and predictive maintenance makes managed services valuable for public safety agencies seeking to improve operational efficiency and reduce network management complexity. The segment is particularly important for applications such as emergency communication networks, video surveillance, connected emergency vehicles, and critical infrastructure connectivity, where continuous network availability and timely maintenance are essential. Managed service providers also enable public safety organizations to access specialized technical expertise, improve network resilience, and reduce the burden of managing complex broadband infrastructure.

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By end user, the critical infrastructure operator is expected to register a larger market size during the forecast period.

The critical infrastructure operator segment represents a major end-user category in the Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market, as utilities, transportation networks, energy providers, and government infrastructure operators increasingly invest in reliable and secure communication systems. Critical infrastructure facilities require wireless broadband solutions to maintain operational continuity, monitor assets, improve security, and coordinate emergency response activities. Technologies such as LTE, 5G, private wireless networks, IoT-enabled sensors, and real-time video surveillance enable operators to monitor infrastructure conditions, track field personnel, and detect potential disruptions. The growing adoption of connected devices, AI-powered analytics, cloud-based platforms, and GIS solutions is supporting demand for wireless broadband across critical infrastructure environments. These solutions enable remote monitoring, predictive maintenance, faster incident detection, and improved coordination between control centers and field teams. Additionally, the integration of connected surveillance systems, emergency communication platforms, and resilient network infrastructure helps operators reduce downtime, strengthen security, and improve operational efficiency. As critical infrastructure operators increasingly prioritize network reliability, cybersecurity, emergency preparedness, and infrastructure modernization, this segment is expected to remain a significant contributor to the Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market.

North America is projected to register the largest market size during the forecast period.

North America remains a key regional market for wireless broadband in public safety, supported by its advanced telecommunications infrastructure, high adoption of LTE and 5G technologies, significant investments in public safety networks, and strong presence of leading technology providers. Organizations across the US and Canada are adopting wireless broadband solutions to improve emergency communications, modernize public safety networks, enhance surveillance capabilities, and strengthen network reliability. The region's established telecommunications ecosystem, growing investments in 5G infrastructure, and increasing focus on emergency response modernization are further supporting market adoption. Public safety agencies are increasingly integrating AI-powered analytics, IoT devices, cloud platforms, connected vehicles, and real-time video monitoring systems to improve situational awareness, accelerate emergency response, and enhance operational efficiency. The growing focus on smart city development, mission-critical communications, disaster management, and critical infrastructure protection is reinforcing North America's position in the Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market. Government investments in broadband modernization, cybersecurity, network resilience, and digital transformation are also creating opportunities for technology providers to deliver integrated and scalable solutions.

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Top Companies in Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market:

The Top Companies in Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market are HPE (US), AT&T (US), Broadcom (US), Cisco Systems (US), Ericsson (Sweden), Extreme Networks (US), Motorola Solutions (US), Huawei (China), NEC Corporation (Japan), NETGEAR (US), Verizon (US), ZTE Corporation (China), General Dynamics (US), L3Harris Technologies (US), Bittium (Finland), Hughes Network Systems (US), and Hytera Group (China).

Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market - Investment & Funding Scenario

Investment and Funding Context

The Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market is attracting significant investments as governments and public safety agencies modernize communication infrastructure, improve emergency response capabilities, and adopt next-generation connectivity technologies. Funding is driven by increasing demand for reliable LTE and 5G networks, mission-critical broadband, real-time video surveillance, and secure communication systems. Investments are increasingly directed toward private wireless networks, satellite connectivity, network infrastructure modernization, connected emergency vehicles, body-worn cameras, and AI-enabled public safety applications. Established telecommunications providers and emerging technology companies are investing in product innovation, strategic partnerships, network expansion, and advanced communication platforms to improve network reliability, strengthen cybersecurity, enhance coverage, and support mission-critical operations.

Revenue Shift Context

The Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market is shifting from conventional land mobile radio (LMR) and narrowband communication systems toward high-speed, broadband-enabled, and integrated communication platforms. Revenue generation is increasingly supported by LTE/5G infrastructure, wireless routers and gateways, access points, network management software, mission-critical communication platforms, and managed connectivity services. Growth is further supported by applications such as real-time video surveillance, connected emergency vehicles, automated vehicle tracking, GIS-based situational awareness, and emergency communication systems. Service revenue is also expanding through network consulting, deployment, system integration, cybersecurity, managed services, and ongoing technical support as public safety organizations modernize existing communication infrastructure.

The market is witnessing increasing investments in next-generation public safety broadband infrastructure, including 5G networks, private wireless systems, satellite-based connectivity, and deployable communication solutions. Strategic partnerships, government-funded broadband initiatives, acquisitions, product enhancements, and network expansion are further supporting market growth. As public safety agencies transition toward connected, data-driven, and interoperable communication environments, revenue opportunities are expected to expand across hardware, software, and services throughout the forecast period.

Mergers and Acquisitions

M&A activity in the Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market is driven by technology providers seeking to strengthen their networking portfolios, expand broadband infrastructure, and enhance mission-critical communication capabilities. Recent transactions reflect growing interest in AI-powered networking, secure connectivity, spectrum availability, and advanced wireless communication technologies. For instance, HPE's acquisition of Juniper Networks in July 2025 strengthened its AI-native networking, cloud networking, routing, and security capabilities, expanding its enterprise networking portfolio. Similarly, Cisco's acquisition of Splunk in March 2024 enhanced its network observability, cybersecurity, and data analytics capabilities, supporting improved network monitoring and threat detection. Motorola Solutions' acquisition of Silvus Technologies in August 2025 expanded its secure mobile ad-hoc networking capabilities for mission-critical voice, video, and data communications. AT&T's acquisition of Lumen Technologies' Mass Markets fiber business in February 2026 strengthened its broadband infrastructure and network reach, while Verizon's acquisition of Frontier Communications expanded its fiber broadband footprint. These transactions highlight the industry's focus on integrating advanced networking, broadband connectivity, cybersecurity, and communication technologies to improve network reliability, operational efficiency, and public safety response capabilities.

WIRELESS BROADBAND IN PUBLIC SAFETY MARKET: MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS, MARCH 2024- OCTOBER 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description July 2025 Acquisition HPE (US) Juniper Networks (US) HPE completed its acquisition of Juniper Networks to strengthen its networking portfolio and expand its capabilities in AI-native networking, cloud networking, security, and enterprise connectivity. The acquisition combined HPE Aruba Networking's enterprise networking portfolio with Juniper's AI-native networking, routing, and security technologies, significantly expanding HPE's networking business. March 2024 Acquisition Cisco (US) Splunk (US) Cisco completed the acquisition of Splunk to strengthen its cybersecurity, data analytics, and network observability capabilities. The acquisition enhanced Cisco's ability to monitor network performance, identify security threats, and improve digital infrastructure resilience. April 2024 Acquisition Cisco (US) Isovalent (US) Cisco completed the acquisition of Isovalent, a cloud-native networking and security company. The acquisition strengthened Cisco's capabilities in cloud networking, network security, and open-source technologies, including Cilium and Tetragon. January 2024 Acquisition Siemens (Germany) Heliox (Netherlands) Siemens AG has acquired Heliox, a technology leader in DC fast charging solutions. The acquisition complements Siemens' existing e-mobility charging portfolio, adding products and solutions ranging from 40 kilowatts (kW) to megawatt charging solutions for depots and en-route charging.

Company Revenue Share Details

The total market share of the top five players is 21.0-20.0%, representing a fragmented market. This level of fragmentation indicates that no single vendor has established dominant control, leaving significant room for competition and consolidation activity in the years ahead. The top 10 key players, contributing to around 26-40% of the total market share, are HPE, AT&T, Broadcom, Cisco Systems, Ericsson, Extreme Networks, Motorola Solutions, Huawei, and NEC Corporation.

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