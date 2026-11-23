NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 23, 2026 / PSEG ENERGIZE!

For families struggling to put food on the table, seniors who can't easily leave home and young people without a safe place to stay, local nonprofits can be a lifeline.

Through the PSEG Foundation's Neighborhood Partners Program, we support organizations providing food, housing assistance, health services and other essential resources to communities in New Jersey and Long Island.

Here are three Neighborhood Partners working to help people access the resources they need.

How does Meals on Wheels support Mercer County seniors?

For homebound seniors, access to nutritious food can also mean greater independence and regular connection with someone in their community. Meals on Wheels of Mercer County provides meals and social wellness support to seniors who may otherwise have limited access to both.

According to Meals on Wheels, in 2025-2026:

97% of their clients felt more confident living independently.

of their clients felt more confident living independently. 95% felt safer knowing someone checks on them regularly.

felt safer knowing someone checks on them regularly. 92% felt an overall improvement in their health

felt an overall improvement in their health 88% incorporated more fruits and vegetables into their diet.

incorporated more fruits and vegetables into their diet. 70% experienced fewer hospital visits and health complications.

experienced fewer hospital visits and health complications. 66% had access to fresh, hot meals they wouldn't have otherwise.

These results show how access to a meal and a regular check-in can make a practical difference for seniors who want to continue living independently.

If you or someone you know in Mercer County is unable to leave home or access healthy meals, learn more about Meals on Wheels of Mercer County and its services at mealsonwheelsmercer.org.

What services does St. Joseph Social Service Center provide?

For 40 years, St. Joseph Social Service Center has helped Elizabeth residents access food and other resources that support healthier, more stable lives. The organization provides nutrient-dense foods, with an emphasis on minimally processed, whole-grain and fiber-rich options that are low in sodium, added sugar and saturated fat.

In addition to nutritious meals, the organization offers programs and services such as:

Prescription Payment Assistance Program

Healthy Lifestyles & At-Risk Preventative Program

Monthly Eye Exams & Blood Pressure Screening

Adult Learning Programs English as a Second Language Job Search & Preparation Community Mentorship & Financial Literacy



Together, these services address needs that extend beyond food, from health and education to employment and financial literacy.

If you or someone you know in Elizabeth could benefit from these resources, learn more about St. Joseph Social Service Center at sjeliz.org.

How does Covenant House support young people in New Jersey?

Covenant House provides free, 24/7 resources to youth experiencing homelessness, including long-term housing, job skills training, mental health support and legal representation. In fiscal year 2025, more than 2,300 young people benefited from its programs and services.

Covenant House also aids human trafficking survivors throughout the state, regardless of age. As New Jersey's designated agency for human trafficking victim services, the organization offers support through its Human Trafficking Victim Services program with a focus on compassion and confidentiality.

According to Covenant House:

Nearly 500 human trafficking survivors have been served since October 2020.

have been served since October 2020. In 2025, 216 survivors were served across the state of New Jersey.

were served across the state of New Jersey. In 2025, more than 1,500 individuals received anti-human trafficking training.

Learn more about Covenant House New Jersey's programs and services at covenanthousenj.org

How are neighborhood partners making a difference in our communities?

Whether it's delivering nutritious meals to homebound seniors, helping families access essential resources or providing a safe place for young people experiencing homelessness, these organizations are making a meaningful difference in the lives of New Jersey residents.

Their work shows how access to nutritious food, safe housing and other essential services can help people navigate challenges and build healthier, safer and more stable lives. Through our Neighborhood Partners Program, the PSEG Foundation helps local nonprofits continue this important work and connect people in our communities who need it most with essential resources and services.

These three organizations are just a few of the many neighborhood partners helping individuals and families across New Jersey and Long Island.

Learn more about the PSEG Foundation's Neighborhood Partners Program and the organizations making a difference in our communities.

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SOURCE: PSEG

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/spotlighting-our-neighborhood-partners-how-local-nonprofits-are-helping-new-jersey-commun-1255611