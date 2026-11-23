Gas Turbine Market to Reach USD 43.50 Billion by 2034, Growing at 7.33% CAGR, Driven by AI and Data Centre Expansion | Fortune Business Insights

PUNE, India, Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Fortune Business Insights, the global gas turbine market was valued at USD 23.27 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 24.70 billion in 2026 to USD 43.50 billion by 2034, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.33% during the forecast period. North America dominated the gas turbine market with a 30.17% share in 2025. Growth is driven by rising electricity demand worldwide, the replacement of coal-fired and aging power plants with cleaner gas-fired capacity, and the need for flexible, fast-starting generation to balance renewable energy.

A gas turbine is a continuous internal combustion engine made up of an upstream rotating compressor, a combustor and a downstream turbine on the same shaft. It converts fuel energy into electric or mechanical power and is widely used in combined-cycle power plants that run mainly on natural gas. The market is highly consolidated, with major manufacturers such as GE Vernova, Siemens Energy, Mitsubishi Power and Solar Turbines accounting for the vast majority of global supply.

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Gas Turbine Market Drivers

Rising Electricity Demand Across the World to Drive Market Growth

The primary driver of the gas turbine market is the rapid increase in electricity demand worldwide. Urbanization, infrastructure development and industrialization in developing countries are pushing power consumption higher, while smart building and smart city projects are adding new load in many countries. To meet this demand, both public and private sectors are expanding power plant capacity by building new plants or upgrading existing ones. According to the International Energy Agency, global power demand surged in 2024 as electrification expanded, marking what the agency calls a new Age of Electricity.

Many of these capacity additions involve gas-fired turbines because they are efficient and produce fewer harmful emissions than coal-based generation. Governments have also introduced stringent emission norms, encouraging utilities and industries to adopt gas turbines on a large scale. In North America, abundant low-cost shale gas and supportive policies such as the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) further strengthen demand. Together, these factors are expected to sustain gas turbine market growth throughout the forecast period.

Gas Turbine Market Trends

Manufacturers Focusing on Technological Advancements to Drive Market Growth

A major trend in the gas turbine market is the strong focus on technology. Manufacturers are introducing advanced cooling technologies, improved materials and optimized combustion systems that raise efficiency and lower fuel consumption and operating costs. Combined cycle power plants that pair gas and steam turbines now achieve efficiency levels above 60%. Lean pre-mixing and dry low-NOx (DLN) combustors are cutting nitrogen oxide emissions, while research into hydrogen-fueled turbines and carbon capture and storage (CCS) is opening a path to near-zero-emission power generation.

Gas Turbine Market Restraints

Volatility in Natural Gas Prices to Hamper Market Growth

A key restraint on the gas turbine market is the volatility of natural gas prices. Supply disruptions and geopolitical tensions create uncertainty about gas availability and demand, which leads to sharp price swings. While shale gas production has kept prices low in the U.S., gas remains relatively expensive in many other parts of the world. A large share of global natural gas reserves sits in the Middle East, a region exposed to political instability. Such price uncertainty affects project economics and can delay investment decisions for new gas-fired power plants.

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Future Growth Opportunities in the Gas Turbine Market

Hydrogen-Ready Turbines and Coal-to-Gas Replacement to Create Major Opportunities

The biggest future growth opportunity in the gas turbine market lies in the transition to cleaner fuels and the replacement of aging coal-fired capacity. Utilities are ordering hydrogen-ready turbines that can run on natural gas today and switch to hydrogen blends as supply grows. For instance, in January 2026, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries secured a contract to supply hydrogen-ready M701JAC gas turbines for Qatar's Facility E project near Doha, adding 2.4 GW of power and around 495,000 tons per day of desalinated water, about 20% of national grid capacity. The project supports Qatar's National Vision 2030 decarbonization goals.

Smaller and more flexible turbines also offer strong growth potential. The light industrial technology segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.46%, while the 1-2 MW capacity segment is projected to grow at 9.79%, supported by modular, dual-fuel units used in combined heat and power (CHP) and cogeneration plants across residential, commercial and industrial sites.

Role of Data Centers and Grid Flexibility in Gas Turbine Demand

Surging Power Needs from Data Centers and AI to Fuel Market Growth

Data centers have emerged as a new and fast-growing source of gas turbine demand. Rising electricity use from data centers, artificial intelligence and industrial growth is putting pressure on grids, especially in North America, where operators also need to replace aging 1960s and 1970s infrastructure. Gas turbines offer quick-start, fast-ramping capacity that can be built close to the load and balance intermittent renewable output.

GE Vernova, which powers approximately 25% of the world's electricity, has received orders for more than 200 units of its HA-class technology and expects to sell out production capacity through 2030 due to strong demand from data centers and utility-scale projects. In July 2026, Ansaldo Energia secured an order for eight AE64.3A gas turbines for a Texas data center project, marking its return to the U.S. new-build market.

Gas Turbine Market Segmentation Analysis

By Technology:

The aeroderivative segment is expected to lead the gas turbine market with a 42.80% share in 2026, valued for its agility, quick startup times and adaptability across power generation and industrial uses. The light industrial segment is one of the fastest-growing, at a CAGR of 7.46%, fueled by demand for compact, efficient solutions in manufacturing, oil & gas and distributed energy systems.

By Capacity:

The 150-300 MW segment dominates the market with a 19.84% share in 2026, as these turbines are widely used in power generation plants shifting away from high-emission fuels. The 1-2 MW segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.79%, owing to modular, dual-fuel designs suited for CHP and cogeneration plants.

By Cycle:

The combined cycle segment holds a 70.01% share in 2026, supported by effective waste heat utilization and high operational efficiency. The simple cycle segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.71%, as these plants are cost-effective and easy to construct and maintain.

By Sector:

The power utility segment is anticipated to dominate the global market with a 46.94% share in 2026, driven by the replacement of conventional steam and coal-fired turbines with gas-fired units. The oil & gas segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.40%, supported by rising exploration and production activity worldwide.

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Gas Turbine Market Regional Analysis

North America:

North America held the largest share of the gas turbine market at 30.17% in 2025, with a value of USD 7.02 billion. Demand is driven by grid modernization, the replacement of aging power infrastructure, coal-to-gas switching and the need for flexible capacity to support renewable integration. The U.S. market was valued at around USD 5.91 billion in 2025, supported by low natural gas prices, tightening environmental regulations and demand for efficient, quick-start peaking plants.

Asia Pacific:

Asia Pacific reached USD 5.58 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 6.02 billion in 2026. Growth is driven by surging electricity demand, rapid urbanization and a strategic shift from coal to cleaner gas-fired power plants, with major infrastructure investments in China and India. The China market was estimated at around USD 1.28 billion in 2025, while India's market stood at around USD 0.20 billion.

Europe:

Europe was valued at USD 5.40 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.40%, driven by the need for grid flexibility to balance renewable energy, the replacement of aging power infrastructure and decarbonization efforts. The Germany market was valued at around USD 0.56 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 0.60 billion by 2026.

Middle East & Africa:

The Middle East & Africa reached USD 4.21 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.28%. Key drivers include large infrastructure development, adoption of high-efficiency, hydrogen-ready combined-cycle gas turbines (CCGT) and demand from desalination plants.

Latin America:

Latin America was valued at USD 1.35 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.57%, driven by industrialization in Brazil and Argentina, upgrades to aging power infrastructure and the shift from coal to natural gas. Brazil's market was recorded at around USD 0.92 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 0.97 billion by 2026.

Key Companies Profiled:

GE Vernova, Siemens Energy, Mitsubishi Power, Ansaldo Energia, Solar Turbines, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, OPRA Turbines, Rolls-Royce and Vericor Power Systems LLC.

Latest Industry Developments in the Gas Turbine Market

July 2026: Ansaldo Energia S.p.A. secured an order for eight AE64.3A gas turbines for a Texas data center project, marking its return to the U.S. new-build market.

Ansaldo Energia S.p.A. secured an order for eight AE64.3A gas turbines for a Texas data center project, marking its return to the U.S. new-build market. May 2026: Siemens Energy AG supplied four SGT6-9000HL gas turbines for the 2.4 GW Mai-Liao Power Project in Taiwan to replace coal-fired capacity and improve grid responsiveness.

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