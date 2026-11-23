Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2026) - EnerGen Canada Inc. (TSXV: WATT) (formerly Grosvenor CPC I Inc.) (the "Company" or the "Resulting Issuer") is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced business combination with 9409-5072 Québec Inc. ("9409-5072") and Gestion Faraday Énergie Inc. ("Faraday") by way of a three-cornered amalgamation (the "Transaction"). The Transaction constitutes the "Qualifying Transaction" of the Company pursuant to TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies.

The Company received conditional acceptance of the TSXV for the Transaction on November 10, 2026. Subject to receipt of final acceptance of the TSXV, it is anticipated that the common shares of the Company (the "Resulting Issuer Shares") will commence trading on the TSXV under the ticker symbol "WATT" on or about November 25, 2026 as a Tier 2 issuer.

"I would like to sincerely thank the entire Palos and Grosvenor teams for the trust they have placed in us and for their collaboration throughout this transaction. The small hydro sector is fragmented and largely held by independent owners, and the timing could not be better to execute our growth strategy. Our ambition is to position EnerGen Canada as a leading player in consolidating that market and, through strategic acquisitions and disciplined growth, to create sustainable, long-term value for our shareholders while contributing to Canada's energy transition." - Martin Dallaire, Executive Chairman, EnerGen Canada Inc.

"With the Transaction completed, our focus turns to execution. Over the next twelve months, our priority is to maximize the operational efficiency and financial performance of our three hydroelectric generating stations, while identifying and evaluating acquisition opportunities in Québec and Ontario. Operational excellence is what our team does best, and it is the foundation on which EnerGen Canada will grow." - David St-Roch, Chief Executive Officer, EnerGen Canada Inc.

The Transaction

Prior to completing the Transaction, the Company changed its name to "EnerGen Canada Inc." and consolidated its issued and outstanding common shares (the "Consolidation") on the basis of one post-Consolidation common share for every three pre-Consolidation common shares. The Company also continued from the Canada Business Corporations Act to the Business Corporations Act (Québec). The name change, Consolidation, and the continuance were approved by the shareholders of the Company at the annual and special meeting held on September 16, 2026.

Pursuant to the Transaction, 9572-0660 Québec Inc. ("Purchaseco"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of 9409-5072 and Faraday, and immediately thereafter, Purchaseco and 9566-8216 Québec Inc. ("Finco"), also a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, amalgamated to form "Amalco," which became a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

Following completion of the Transaction and the Offering described below, the Company has 52,275,214 Resulting Issuer Shares issued and outstanding. Further details regarding the Transaction are set out in the filing statement of the Company dated November 11, 2026 (the "Filing Statement"), which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

In connection with the Transaction, in accordance with the requirements of the TSXV, certain principals of the Company have entered into an Exchange Form 5D Escrow Agreement (the "Escrow Agreement") in respect of an aggregate of 30,341,422 Resulting Issuer Shares and 448,357 warrants. Under the Escrow Agreement, 10% of the escrowed securities will be released upon issuance of the final bulletin of the TSXV in respect of the Transaction, with subsequent 15% releases occurring 6, 12, 18, 24, 30 and 36 months after that date.

Concurrent Financing

As previously announced, Finco completed a private placement on September 10, 2026, issuing an aggregate of 13,125,000 subscription receipts (the "Subscription Receipts") at a price of $0.40 per Subscription Receipt for aggregate gross proceeds of $5,250,000 (the "Offering").

In connection with completion of the Transaction and satisfaction of the applicable escrow release conditions, each Subscription Receipt was automatically converted into one share of Finco, which was then exchanged for one Resulting Issuer Share pursuant to the Transaction. The escrowed funds, net of applicable finders' fees and expenses, were released to Finco.

In connection with the Offering and pursuant to finders' agreements between the Company and certain finders (each a "Finder"), including Palos Wealth Management Inc., an affiliate of Palos Private Capital Inc. (a company controlled by one former and one current director of the Company), the Finders received: (i) a cash commission of $281,220; and (ii) 287,912 non-transferrable Finco finders warrants (the "Finco Warrants"), each exercisable to acquire one Resulting Issuer Share at $0.40 until November 23, 2029.

The net proceeds of the Offering are expected to be used to fund (i) the costs of the Transaction and the listing of the Resulting Issuer, including legal, audit, transfer-agent and related professional fees; (ii) the evaluation, due diligence and pursuit of acquisitions of additional small-scale hydroelectric generating assets, consistent with the Resulting Issuer's acquisition-led growth strategy; (iii) capital and maintenance expenditures on, as well as optimization of, the Resulting Issuer's existing generating stations; and (iv) working capital and general corporate purposes. For more information, refer to the Filing Statement, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Board and Management

In connection with the completion of the Transaction, the Company is pleased to announce its board of directors as follows: Martin Dallaire, David St-Roch, Jean-François St-Roch, Philippe Marleau, Pierre Vézina, Tyson Clinton and Quentin Bricard. In addition, the Company is pleased to announce its executive management as follows: Martin Dallaire, Executive Chairman; David St-Roch, Chief Executive Officer; Jean-François St-Roch, Chief Technology Officer; Maxime Levesque, Chief Financial Officer; Quentin Bricard, Quality Assurance / Quality Control Manager and Corporate Secretary; and Pascal Langelier, Director of Operations.

Early Warning Disclosure

As a result of the closing of the Transaction, Fiducie familiale Dallaire (the "Trust"), a trust of which Martin Dallaire, Executive Chairman of the Company, is a trustee, acquired ownership of 13,653,640 Resulting Issuer Shares, representing approximately 26.12% of the issued and outstanding Resulting Issuer Shares. Mr. Dallaire beneficially owns and exercises control or direction over such shares through the Trust. All such Resulting Issuer Shares are subject to the Escrow Agreement. Prior to completion of the Transaction, neither the Trust nor Mr. Dallaire had ownership of, or exercised control or direction over, any voting or equity securities of the Company.

An early warning report will be filed by the Trust in accordance with applicable securities laws. To obtain a copy of the early warning report, please contact Martin Dallaire at martin.dallaire@energencanada.ca.

About EnerGen Canada Inc.

Following completion of the Transaction, the Resulting Issuer will carry on the business of 9409-5072 and Faraday as a renewable-energy producer company that owns and operates three run-of-river hydroelectric generating stations in Québec.

Faraday operates two hydro-electric power plants, Centrale Hydro-Électrique La Sarre 1 ("La Sarre 1") and Centrale Hydro-Électrique La Sarre 2 ("La Sarre 2"). The power plants have a combined output of approximately 1,800 kW, and are located on the La Sarre River, approximately 75 km north of Rouyn-Noranda, Québec. La Sarre 1 has an installed generating capacity of approximately 1,050 kW and La Sarre 2 of approximately 750 kW (two generating groups), for a combined capacity of approximately 1.80 MW. Historical yearly combined production ranged between approximately 6,500 and 8,000 MWh.

9409-5999 Québec Inc. ("9409-5999"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of 9409-5072, owns and operates the Chute-Blanche hydroelectric generating station, a run-of-river facility on the Petite rivière Péribonka in Sainte-Jeanne-d'Arc, Québec (MRC Maria-Chapdelaine). The Chute-Blanche station has a rated capacity of 1.5 MW (two generating groups), being the maximum injected capacity at the point of connection under its power purchase agreement with Hydro-Québec, and 9409-5999 has historically generated between approximately 5,500 and 6,000 MWh per year. 9409-5999 operates Chute-Blanche as a run-of-river station, converting the natural flow of the Petite rivière Péribonka into electricity without significant storage. Generation is provided by two Kaplan turbines (CHC, 725 kW each) coupled to Teco-Westinghouse generators, delivering power at 600 V which is stepped up and injected into Hydro-Québec's 25 kV distribution network at the point of connection. Substantially all of the Resulting Issuer's revenue is derived from the sale of electricity to Hydro-Québec.

Advisors

Dentons Canada LLP acts as legal counsel to the Company, including in connection with the Transaction and the Offering.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements concerning: final acceptance of the Transaction by the TSXV; issuance of the TSXV's final bulletin; the anticipated commencement of trading of the Resulting Issuer Shares under the symbol "WATT"; the anticipated use of proceeds of the Offering; and the Company's business plans, strategy and objectives. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "plans", "believes", "intends", "may", "could", "would", "might" and "will" or similar expressions. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions that management believes are reasonable, including that final TSXV acceptance and the final bulletin will be received, the Resulting Issuer Shares will commence trading as anticipated, the Company will use the financing proceeds as described, and its business plans can be implemented as contemplated. Although management believes these expectations and assumptions are reasonable, no assurance can be given that they will prove correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including the risks that final TSXV acceptance or the final bulletin may be delayed or not obtained; trading may not commence when anticipated; and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Additional risk factors are described in the Filing Statement available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking information is provided to assist readers in understanding management's expectations and plans, may not be appropriate for other purposes, and speaks only as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

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