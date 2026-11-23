New ChatGPT connector gives TeamConnect customers a familiar way to uncover insights and manage legal work using natural language within their existing permissions

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitratech Legal, the trusted technology partner with more than 12,000 legal team relationships worldwide, today announced ARIES for ChatGPT, a connector that links ChatGPT to Mitratech's Legal Platform and embedded AI ecosystem, ARIES . Legal teams using TeamConnect can now ask questions about their matters, spend, invoices, budgets, and tasks, and take action on that work, without leaving ChatGPT. The connector is now live and listed in the ChatGPT plugin directory.

Getting a straight answer across complex matters, contacts, invoices, and other workflows often means running isolated reports and opening several records or systems to piece together the holistic story. ARIES for ChatGPT lets a user ask questions in plain language and get answers drawn from their own TeamConnect data and system of record.

What legal teams can do:

Query their TeamConnect legal data, including open matters, spend, invoices, budgets, activities, and assignments

Generate matter briefs that summarize key facts and spend

Find matters, contacts, and other records, and check for duplicates before creating new ones

Create matters from documents such as complaints or demand letters, and update or close existing matters

Find or create contacts and link them to matters

Update task due dates, priorities, statuses, and assignees

Built for the trust legal work requires

Reporting and research are read-only. Every change is previewed for the user's explicit confirmation before it is made, then verified against the saved record. All access and actions stay within the user's existing TeamConnect permissions.

"Legal teams want the convenience of ChatGPT, but not at the expense of control," said Chris Iconos, CEO of Mitratech Legal. "With ARIES in ChatGPT, they get both. Their work stays within the permissions they already have in TeamConnect, and every action is confirmed and verified, so they can move faster without losing accountability."

This partnership follows a strong year of recognition for Mitratech's legal platform. The company most recently earned ten Fall 2026 Legal Tech Best Software Awards from Theorem Legal Marketplace, including Top Platform, Easiest to Work With, and Best Business Partner, with winners chosen from verified customer reviews rather than self-submitted entries. ARIES was also named Generative AI Product of the Year at the 2026 Globee AI Awards , and Mitratech's AI-powered invoice review was named Legal Spend Management Solution of the Year at the 2025 LegalTech Breakthrough Awards . Mitratech also won two gold TITAN Business Awards in 2026.

"Mitratech is trusted by some of the world's most sophisticated and innovative in-house legal teams," said Arpan Shah, GM Technology Verticals, OpenAI. "Connecting ChatGPT to TeamConnect brings AI into the system of record these teams rely on, helping them generate matter briefs, create matters from documents, and turn legal spend and matter data into actionable intelligence. We're helping legal professionals spend less time on manual work and more time applying their expertise to the decisions that matter, in the places they already work."

Availability

ARIES for ChatGPT is available now in the ChatGPT directory as "Mitratech Legal." It requires a TeamConnect license with ARIES enabled by the customer's workspace administrator. Learn more at mitratech.com/products/aries.

About Mitratech Legal

Mitratech Legal is a technology provider for the modern enterprise, delivering automation and industry-leading solutions required to transform legal departments into high-velocity, AI-powered systems of action. By anchoring agentic technology with deep subject-matter expertise, Mitratech enables both corporate legal teams and law firms to achieve higher productivity, cost savings, and scale. Learn more at Mitratech.com.

Contact

Ashley Estilette

pr@mitratech.com