Medical Power Supply Market worth $2.91 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Medical Power Supply Market is projected to reach USD 2.91 billion by 2031 from USD 8.9 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

Browse 197 market data Tables and 45 Figures spread through 278 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Medical Power Supply Market - Global Forecast to 2031'

Medical Power Supply Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2031

2026-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 1.97 billion

USD 1.97 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 2.91 billion

USD 2.91 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 8.1%

Medical Power Supply Market Trends & Insights:

North America market accounted for a 44.0% share in 2025.

By converter type, the AC-DC power supply segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.4%.

By architecture, the enclosed power supply segment held a 31.0% share of the medical power supply market in 2025.

By manufacturing type, the customized power supply segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.5%.

By application, the patient monitoring equipment segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.5%.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1208

The medical power supply market is further driven by expanding point-of-care diagnostics, rising investment in pharmaceutical and biotechnology research, and growing adoption of laboratory automation systems. Rising demand for rapid diagnostic testing is creating opportunities for power supplies in compact analyzers, molecular diagnostic devices, and decentralized testing equipment. Additionally, the increasing complexity of medical electronics, including advanced sensors, embedded processors, and communication modules, is driving demand for precise power regulation and improved electrical performance.

The growing trend toward medical device outsourcing is encouraging collaboration between power supply manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and electronics manufacturing service providers to develop application-specific solutions. Furthermore, refurbishing and modernizing existing medical equipment is driving demand for replacement power supply components compatible with legacy systems. The expansion of veterinary healthcare infrastructure and increasing emphasis on supply-chain resilience, long-term component availability, and lifecycle support are also creating additional growth opportunities for medical power supply manufacturers.

AC-DC power supplies segment to register the highest CAGR during 2026-2031.

By converter type, the global medical power supply market is segmented into AC-DC and DC-DC power supplies. The AC-DC power supply segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the medical power supply market in 2026, driven by the growing integration of electronic components across diagnostic, therapeutic, and patient-care equipment. Increasing demand for advanced medical devices, including imaging systems, laboratory analyzers, surgical equipment, and portable healthcare technologies, is driving the need to efficiently convert standard AC mains power into stable DC output. Furthermore, advances in power conversion technologies, including higher efficiency, improved power density, and reduced heat generation, are driving adoption of next-generation AC-DC solutions. The expansion of specialized healthcare facilities and the development of increasingly sophisticated medical devices are also creating opportunities for AC-DC power supply manufacturers to provide application-specific solutions that meet stringent electrical safety and performance requirements.

The enclosed power supply segment accounted for the largest market share, by architecture, in 2025.

The enclosed power supply segment dominates the market due to the launch of several advanced enclosed power supplies. Enclosed power supplies include DC-AC inverters and DC-DC converters, used in military, medical, aerospace, semiconductor, and other industries. The enclosed medical power supply segment is growing as demand for reliable, safe, and durable power solutions for medical equipment in hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and healthcare facilities increases. Enclosed power supplies feature protective housings that shield internal electrical components from dust, accidental contact, and mechanical damage, improving operational reliability and safety. Their compact designs, ease of integration, and effective thermal management make them suitable for equipment such as patient monitors, ventilators, diagnostic imaging systems, and laboratory instruments.

Patient monitoring equipment forms the largest market segment by application.

In 2025, the patient monitoring equipment segment accounted for the largest share of the medical power supply market. This segment is further classified into ECG monitors, multiparameter monitors, EEG monitors, MEG monitors, and other patient monitoring equipment. The application segment is driven by the growing presence of regional players in the medical power supply industry, catering to demand for medical-grade power supplies for patient monitoring systems after the COVID-19 outbreak.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=1208

The Asia Pacific is expected to register the major growth during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific medical power supply market is anticipated to register the highest growth over the forecast period of 2026 to 2031. Market growth is driven by expanding healthcare infrastructure, rising healthcare expenditure, and increasing investments in domestic medical device manufacturing. Countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are strengthening their healthcare systems through hospital modernization, diagnostic facility expansion, and the adoption of advanced medical technologies.

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases and the rising demand for diagnostic imaging, patient monitoring, surgical equipment, and laboratory testing are increasing the need for reliable medical power solutions. Government initiatives to promote local medical device production, attract healthcare investment, and reduce dependence on imported equipment further support market expansion. Moreover, electronics manufacturing hubs, competitive production costs, and growing investments in medical technology research and development are creating opportunities for power supply manufacturers to expand regional operations and customer bases.

Key Players

Leading players in the Medical Power Supply companies include Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (US), TDK Corporation (Japan), Delta Electronics, Inc. (Taiwan), SL Power Electronics (US), XP Power (Singapore), Bel Fuse Inc. (US), COSEL Co. Ltd. (Japan), FRIWO Gerätebau GmbH (Germany), SynQor, Inc. (US), GlobTek, Inc. (US), MEAN WELL Enterprises Co. Ltd. (Taiwan), Spellman High Voltage Electronics Corporation (US), and Astrodyne TDI (US), among others.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=1208

Medical Power Supply Market - Investment and Funding Scenario

Investment and Funding Context

Investment and funding activity in the medical power supply market is primarily driven by growing demand for advanced medical equipment, increasing investment in healthcare technology, and the need for reliable, energy-efficient power conversion solutions. Established manufacturers, including Delta Electronics, TDK Corporation, Advanced Energy Industries, and XP Power, invest in research and development to improve power density, conversion efficiency, thermal management, and compliance with medical electrical safety standards. Funding is also directed toward developing compact AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, and configurable power systems for diagnostic imaging, patient monitoring, surgical equipment, and laboratory applications. These investments enable manufacturers to address evolving medical device requirements while strengthening product portfolios and maintaining competitiveness in a market where reliability and regulatory compliance are critical.

Investment is also being directed toward manufacturing expansion, strategic acquisitions, and partnerships that strengthen technological capabilities and regional supply chains. For example, Delta Electronics has been expanding its manufacturing and research capabilities in India, while TDK-Lambda emphasizes global R&D, medical-grade quality systems, and the development of compact, high-efficiency power solutions. At the industry level, public-private investments and research funding support innovation in medical devices, indirectly creating opportunities for specialized power supply providers.

Revenue Shift Context

The medical power supply market is witnessing a positive revenue shift, driven by increasing demand for advanced healthcare equipment, growing adoption of portable medical devices, and continuous improvements in power conversion technologies. Manufacturers are experiencing opportunities across patient monitoring systems, diagnostic imaging equipment, surgical devices, and laboratory instruments, where reliable and efficient power delivery is essential. The growing preference for compact, high-efficiency, and application-specific power supplies is encouraging manufacturers to expand their product portfolios and strengthen their presence in the medical technology sector. Additionally, rising demand for home healthcare equipment and specialized treatment devices is creating new revenue opportunities for suppliers offering medical-grade AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, and customized power solutions.

At the company level, revenue performance varies according to product innovation, customer demand, and exposure to different end-use industries. Established manufacturers such as Delta Electronics, TDK Corporation, Advanced Energy Industries, and XP Power benefit from diversified portfolios, established customer relationships, and global distribution networks. However, fluctuations in industrial demand, component costs, and customer inventory levels can influence overall financial performance. Companies are increasingly focusing on high-value medical applications, engineering capabilities, and long-term partnerships with medical device manufacturers to strengthen revenue generation. Going forward, opportunities are expected to emerge from the growing demand for specialized medical equipment, advanced power management, and energy-efficient solutions, although medical power supply-specific revenue trends remain difficult to isolate because many manufacturers report healthcare sales within broader business segments.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Mergers and acquisitions in the medical power supply market are primarily driven by the need to expand power electronics capabilities, strengthen product portfolios, and gain access to specialized engineering expertise. Strategic transactions across the broader power electronics industry reflect increasing interest in high-reliability power conversion, power management, and filtering technologies that can serve demanding applications, including medical equipment. Established manufacturers are using acquisitions to broaden their technical capabilities, expand geographic reach, and strengthen customer relationships. However, not all power electronics acquisitions directly target medical power supplies, so transactions should be distinguished according to their relevance to healthcare applications.

MEDICAL POWER SUPPLY MARKET: MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS, JANUARY 2024-OCTOBER 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description July 2026 Acquisition agreement TE Connectivity (Ireland/US) Astrodyne TDI (US) TE Connectivity announced an agreement to acquire Astrodyne TDI, a provider of advanced power management and filtering solutions for mission-critical applications. The transaction is expected to strengthen TE Connectivity's power solutions portfolio and expand its capabilities in specialized power electronics. The deal is relevant to the broader power electronics ecosystem, although it is not exclusively focused on medical power supplies. June 2025 Asset acquisition TDK Corporation/ TDK-Lambda (Japan) QEI Corporation's RF power business (US) TDK acquired assets related to QEI Corporation's RF power business, adding RF power generators and impedance-matching technologies to its portfolio. The acquisition expands TDK's power solutions capabilities, primarily for semiconductor manufacturing, rather than directly targeting medical power supplies.

Company Revenue Share Details

The global medical power supply market comprises established power electronics manufacturers, specialized medical-grade power supply providers, and companies offering customized power conversion solutions. Key players include Delta Electronics, TDK-Lambda Corporation, Advanced Energy Industries, XP Power, MEAN WELL Enterprises, SL Power Electronics, Bel Fuse, and COSEL. These companies supply AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, external adapters, and configurable power systems for applications such as diagnostic imaging, patient monitoring, surgical equipment, and laboratory instruments.

The market is moderately concentrated, with several established manufacturers competing alongside specialized and regional suppliers. Competitive positioning is driven by product reliability, medical safety certifications, power conversion efficiency, customization capabilities, manufacturing scale, and global distribution networks. Companies with broad portfolios and strong OEM relationships are well positioned to capture opportunities as demand increases for compact, energy-efficient, and application-specific medical power supplies.

Browse Adjacent Market: Medical Devices Market Research Reports &Consulting

See More Latest Medical Devices Reports:

X-Ray Detectors Market by Technology [FPD (CsI, A-si, A-se, Gadox, CMOS, Fixed, Portable, Digital, Retrofit), Linescan, CCD, CR], Application [Medical (Ortho, Mammography, Oncology, Chest, Fluoroscopy, CVD), Vet, Defense, Industry] Global Forecast to 2031

MRI Systems Market by Product (Brightfield Scanner, Enterprise Software, Storage System), Application (Teleconsultation, Disease Diagnosis, Drug Discovery), Indication (Onco, Hemo), End User (Pharma & Biotech, Hospital) Al- Global Forecast to 2031

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

MarketsandMarkets SalesPlay is an AI-driven Revenue Intelligence Co-Pilot designed to help revenue teams prioritize the right accounts, identify critical changes early, and surface opportunities ahead of demand, so pipeline builds naturally and deals close with greater consistency.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/medical-power-supply-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/medical-power-supply.asp

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/medical-power-supply-market-worth-2-91-billion-by-2031---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302948036.html