By Craig Wichner, Farmland LP

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 23, 2026 / Since 2009, Farmland LP has bought conventional farms and converted them to certified organic and regenerative. Today that is 19,200 acres across California, Oregon, and Washington, growing more than 40 crops and varieties. We farm about a third of the land ourselves and lease the rest to experienced growers. Based on the decisions we make on that ground every day, I want to share what we see as the five forces shaping 2027 regenerative farmland investment.

1. Conventional Agriculture's Input Costs are Now Set in the Strait of Hormuz - Two years ago, nobody planned for a war with Iran. Fertilizer and diesel had come back down from the peaks they hit after Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022. Then the Strait of Hormuz closed in February. Conflict erupted in the Black Sea. The next hit was in the Gulf, and a third of the world's seaborne fertilizer trade is treading water. More in full article

2. Water and Crop Mix Now Set Land Value, Not Geography - It used to be simple. California ground was worth more than Illinois ground because it was California. That is over. Year over year through June 2026, the Pacific Northwest was the strongest farmland region in the country, with values up 2.34%. California permanent crops were the weakest, down 10.70%. Same coast, opposite ends of the chart. What separates them is what is growing on the land and whether it has water. More in full article

3. Regenerative is the Next Premium Organic price premiums prove that shoppers will pay more for food they trust was grown responsibly. The problem now is supply. U.S. organic food sales reached $70.1 billion in 2025, up 6.9%, double the growth of conventional food. Over the same year, certified organic acreage fell about 9%. In 2016, the U.S. had the third-most organic farmland in the world. By 2022, it ranked ninth. In September, the CEO of Whole Foods raised the alarm by saying, "We have a supply challenge". More in full article

Read Craig's full article including insights on Forces #4 and #5 as well as a informative video all here - https://greenmoney.com/five-forces-that-will-shape-regenerative-farmland-investment-in-2027

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/five-forces-that-will-shape-regenerative-farmland-investment-in-2027-1255623