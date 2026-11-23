23.11.2026 15:30:46 CET | Q-Interline A/S | Investor News

Q-Interline and ABB have maintained a close partnership since 1996. ABB is a supplier to Q-Interline, while Q-Interline has also served as a distributor of ABB solutions in selected markets for many years. This collaboration is now being expanded to include the French market, where Q-Interline France will represent ABB's FT-NIR solutions to customers in the chemical and pharmaceutical industries. The expansion into France reflects ABB's confidence in Q-Interline's sales and application expertise, industry knowledge, and local technical support capabilities.

Reliable FT-NIR analysis depends not only on advanced instrument technology, but also on robust calibrations, deep application know-how, and ongoing customer support. By combining ABB's market-leading FT-NIR technology with Q-Interline's expertise in calibration development, application support, and implementation, customers gain access to solutions that enable faster and more effective process control, as well as more consistent product quality.

Maja Vonsild Jørgensen, CEO of Q-Interline, comments:

"We are pleased to expand our collaboration with ABB into France. This development validates the value of combining ABB's FT-NIR technology with Q-Interline's application expertise and local support capabilities. Together, we see significant opportunities to help customers improve process efficiency, product quality, and operational performance."

For more information:

Q-Interline A/S

Stengårdsvej 7

DK - 4340 Tølløse

CVR-number: 19614409

Website: www.q-interline.com

Company announcements, financial reports etc.: http://www.q-interline.com/investor

Contacts:

Maja Vonsild Jørgensen

CEO / adm. direktør

Phone: (+45) 40 17 70 46

E-mail: mvj@q-interline.com

Certified Adviser

Norden CEF A/S

John Norden

Phone: (+45) 20 72 02 00

E-mail: jn@nordencef.dk

Communications

Gullev & Co. ApS

Boris Gullev

Phone: (+45) 31 39 79 99

E-mail: borisgullev@gmail.com

www.gullev.co

About Q-Interline A/S

Q-Interline is a technology company that develops high-tech analytical solutions for optimising process efficiency and product quality, based on infrared spectroscopy and correct sampling techniques.

The company develops both its own front-end software solutions and software for automated cloud-based monitoring of analytical instruments and mathematical calibration models.

Q-Interline is among the leading suppliers of analytical equipment to the dairy industry in Scandinavia and has delivered analytical systems to customers in 53 countries worldwide across the food and dairy industries, agriculture, pharmaceutical manufacturing, and the chemical industry.

For more than 30 years, the company has accumulated extensive industry expertise and developed innovative patented solutions for food analysis. Today, Q-Interline offers a competitive product portfolio built on leading-edge technology.

Through its solutions, Q-Interline contributes to the sustainable use of raw materials in food production while helping to ensure that the quality of produced food supports the health and well-being of both humans and animals.