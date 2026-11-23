With C1.ai, Workday Becomes the Identity Governance Layer for People and Agents

PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), the trusted agentic platform for HR, finance, and IT, today announced it has completed its acquisition of C1.ai, a leading agentic identity platform for people and AI agents.

Every new hire, job change, and exit is already a Workday event. With C1.ai, Workday extends its role as the identity governance layer for people and AI agents, helping organizations manage access to business systems from applications to cloud infrastructure. The acquisition strengthens Workday's ability to help customers govern access for both human workers and autonomous AI agents from permissioning, to monitoring to real-time security enforcement. This will enable Workday customers to manage their hybrid workforce across its full lifecycle with confidence.

As organizations adopt AI agents at an accelerating pace, they need a dynamic way to manage who and what has access to critical systems and data with the ability to apply security when AI agents perform tasks. By combining Workday's trusted employee data with C1.ai's identity governance capabilities, organizations can simplify access management, reduce manual processes, and apply policy-driven controls across employees and agents.

"Companies need trusted AI," said Gerrit Kazmaier, president, product and technology, Workday. "Today's combined workforce of people and AI agents requires a new approach to identity governance and security. Our acquisition of C1.ai is a deliberate investment in that future, bringing together the capabilities to govern access, monitor and enforce policies, to help ensure every person and agent operates securely and within the right enterprise guardrails."

"Joining Workday takes C1.ai's agentic identity platform to global scale on day one," said Alex Bovee, CEO and co-founder, C1.ai. "Embedded at the operational heart of the enterprise, we're positioned to help secure access for every person and AI agent across the enterprise in real time, at the speed modern business demands."

About Workday

Workday operates at the heart of the enterprise - HR, finance, and IT - where the margin for error is effectively zero. By tightly coupling AI with the context, guardrails, and trusted processes that run the business, Workday goes beyond AI that assists with work to agents that are capable of driving measurable outcomes. More than 11,500 organizations worldwide, including more than 65% of the Fortune 500, trust Workday to deliver. For more information about Workday, visit workday.com.

© 2026 Workday, Inc. All rights reserved. Workday and the Workday logo are trademarks of Workday, Inc. All other brand and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

About C1.ai

C1.ai, a Workday company, is the identity platform for the AI era. Our platform connects humans and agents to enterprise systems with scoped access, enforced policies, human approval, and a record of every action. With C1.ai, the fastest path to AI adoption at scale is the governed path, giving organizations visibility and control without sacrificing security or slowing innovation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements regarding Workday's plans, beliefs, and expectations. These forward-looking statements are based only on currently available information and our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. If the risks materialize, assumptions prove incorrect, or we experience unexpected changes in circumstances, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements, and therefore you should not rely on any forward-looking statements. Risks include, but are not limited to, risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our most recent report on Form 10-Q or Form 10-K and other reports that we have filed and will file with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. Workday assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Any unreleased services, features, or functions referenced in this document, our website, or other press releases or public statements that are not currently available are subject to change at Workday's discretion and may not be delivered as planned or at all. Customers who purchase Workday services should make their purchase decisions based upon services, features, and functions that are currently available.

© 2026 Workday, Inc. All rights reserved. Workday and the Workday logo are registered trademarks of Workday, Inc. All other brand and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

SOURCE Workday Inc.