HOUSTON, Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Clean Energy, Inc. (OTCID: GCEI), an AI-powered resilience and sustainable-infrastructure company, today reported revenue of $169,470 for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, and $460,773 for the nine months ended September 30, 2026. The results represent the Company's second consecutive quarter of reported revenue, following Q2 2026, which was the first quarter in GCEI's history in which the Company reported revenue.

The Company's Q3 results reflect growing demand for its managed AI services, AI Operations Accelerator engagements and related business-development services. GCEI's revenue model includes implementation fees where applicable, recurring managed fees and expansion revenue as customers add workflows, systems, or broader operational scope.

Q3 Business Highlights

During the quarter, GCEI continued to expand its AI-enabled service platform through new client onboarding and increased engagement across selected commercial and public-sector markets. The Company also reported a more than 160% increase in average monthly contract value for its Fractional Chief AI Officer (CAIO) services from Q2 2026 to Q3 2026, reflecting growing demand for senior AI leadership on a flexible engagement basis.

GCEI's AI Operations Accelerator is designed to connect company knowledge, people, systems and workflows into customized operational capabilities. Engagements may begin with a defined workflow and expand as results support additional investment. The Company provides implementation, ongoing management, support, training, and measurement against agreed operational outcomes.

The Company continues to support U.S. government-related initiatives including its participation in the U.S. Department of the Treasury and Internal Revenue Service AI Technical Workforce Development Program. The Talent Source AI platform is designed to identify, assess, train, and place AI-native technology professionals for federal and commercial opportunities.

GCEI's planned acquisition of AI for Natural Disasters ("AIND") remains subject to the completion of due diligence, which is progressing well. AIND's TerraVigil and ResilientIQ offerings are intended to expand GCEI's applied AI platform in disaster prediction, emergency response, and resilience planning.

Flamelit Marks Five Years

Flamelit, acquired by GCEI just marked its fifth anniversary. Founded in 2021, Flamelit has developed from an applied AI and data-science firm into an AI Operations Accelerator business with clients, revenue-generating services, custom software capabilities and operational delivery experience.

Flamelit's fifth anniversary represents an important milestone for GCEI. It brings the Company a foundation of applied AI delivery, client-facing services, proprietary tools and operational experience that supports GCEI's strategy of building and managing AI-enabled operational capabilities.

Management Commentary

Earl Azimov, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Global Clean Energy, said: "Q3 2026 represents another important step in GCEI's transformation. Following our first quarter of reported revenue in Q2, we continued to build commercial traction in Q3, with revenue of $169,470 and $460,773 for the first nine months of the year. These results reflect the growing demand for our managed AI services and the expanding value of our AI Operations Accelerator platform.

"Flamelit's fifth anniversary is a meaningful milestone. In just five years, Flamelit has built a foundation of applied AI delivery, client relationships, software capabilities, and operational expertise that we believe positions GCEI to expand its managed AI business. As we continue to advance the planned AIND acquisition and pursue new acquisition opportunities, our focus remains on disciplined execution, customer outcomes and building durable, recurring value for GCEI shareholders."

About Global Clean Energy, Inc.

Global Clean Energy, Inc. (OTCID: GCEI) drives the transition to sustainable infrastructure through innovative AI, energy solutions, and resilience technologies. The Company is building a diversified platform designed to serve the growing need for smarter energy decisions, infrastructure reliability, and applied intelligence across commercial and public-sector markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release may be regarded, in certain instances, as "forward-looking statements" pursuant to certain sections of the Securities Act 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act 1934, respectively. "Forward-looking statements" are based on expectations, estimates and projections at the time the statements are made, and involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those currently anticipated, including, but not limited to delays, difficulties, changed strategies, or unanticipated factors or circumstances affecting Global Clean Energy Inc. and its business. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will ever prove to be accurate, and readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements contained herein. Global Clean Energy Inc. will not republish revised forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

SOURCE Global Clean Energy Inc.