Company Raises Its Annualized Revenue Run Rate, Based on the Second Half of 2026, to More Than $150 Million

Company revenue in the third quarter reached a record of approximately $40.3 million, up approximately 37% year over year - predominantly organic - and approximately 19% sequentially; the eleventh consecutive quarter of record revenue compared with the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Dietary supplements segment revenue grew approximately 52% year over year and approximately 22% sequentially, accounting for approximately 89% of total Group revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA totaled approximately $4.7 million, or approximately 12% of revenue, compared with approximately $5.1 million in the corresponding quarter last year, primarily reflecting the ramp-up of the recently acquired U.S. pharmaceutical operation. Excluding this operation, Adjusted EBITDA grew approximately 18% to approximately $6.0 million, or approximately 15% of revenue.

The Company is working to accelerate the expansion of production at its new Sderot facility to three shifts and to increase its in-house packaging capacity, and expects improved operational efficiency during 2027.

The order backlog in the dietary supplements segment for delivery over the coming quarters reached a record of approximately $59 million, compared with approximately $46 million at the same time last year.

SDEROT, Israel and RAMAT GAN, Israel, Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TopGum Industries Ltd. (TASE: TPGM), a leading developer and manufacturer of gummy dietary supplements, today reported its financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2026, marking its eleventh consecutive quarter of record revenue. Company revenue in the quarter reached an all-time high of approximately $40.3 million, an increase of approximately 37% compared with the corresponding quarter last year and approximately 19% compared with the second quarter of 2026.

Revenue for the first nine months of 2026 totaled approximately $106 million, an increase of approximately 53% compared with approximately $69.3 million in the corresponding period last year. In just three quarters, the Company has surpassed its total revenue for full-year 2025 of approximately $101 million.

This growth was achieved as TopGum completes its transformation from an Israeli company into a global company with manufacturing sites in Israel, Canada and the United States. The Company is in the final stages of transferring its Israeli production to the new facility in Sderot and is integrating the U.S. pharmaceutical operation acquired in May.

Eyal Shohat, Chief Executive Officer of TopGum, commented:

"We continue to deliver accelerated organic growth, and demand for our products is strong, as reflected in our third-quarter results and the continued growth of our order backlog. We are in a period in which sales growth is outpacing the completion of the operational infrastructure designed to support it. Over the course of the year, we invested in transferring production in Israel to our new facility and in building our global infrastructure in North America, and these investments are temporarily weighing on our margins. Our key objective now is to complete the ramp-up of our manufacturing platform and bring it to full efficiency.

"In 2027, alongside continued significant organic growth, we will place a strong emphasis on improving efficiency and profitability and on realizing the advantages of the global infrastructure we are building. The strategic steps we have taken in recent years are establishing TopGum as a leading global company in its field, and are expected to support, in the coming years, annual revenue of more than $250 million in dietary supplements alone, alongside an Adjusted EBITDA margin of more than 20%."

Dietary Supplements Grow Approximately 52%, Now Accounting for Approximately 89% of Revenue

Revenue in the dietary supplements segment reached a quarterly record of approximately $35.7 million, representing strong growth of approximately 52% compared with the corresponding quarter last year and approximately 22% compared with the second quarter of 2026 - approaching the segment's revenue for the whole of 2024 (approximately $37.4 million). Segment revenue for the first nine months totaled approximately $90.8 million, up approximately 77% year over year, already exceeding the segment's full-year 2025 revenue of approximately $78.1 million. In line with the Company's strategy, the segment's share of total Group revenue continued to rise, reaching approximately 89% in the quarter, compared with approximately 80% in the corresponding quarter last year and only approximately 5% in 2019, when the Company entered the category.

As of the reporting date, the Company's order backlog in the dietary supplements segment for delivery over the coming quarters stood at a record of approximately $59 million, compared with approximately $57 million at the time of the second-quarter report and approximately $46 million at the same time last year. The backlog continued to grow even as delivery volumes increased, reflecting strong demand driven by expanding business with existing customers, new customer wins, new product launches and opportunities created by the Company's manufacturing presence in North America.

Revenue in the confectionery segment, which sells primarily in Israel, totaled approximately $4.6 million in the quarter, a decrease of approximately 23% compared with the corresponding quarter last year. The decline was primarily attributable to the geopolitical situation in Israel, increased competition in the local market, and the lowering of import barriers, which has brought new competitors into the market.

Integration of the U.S. Operation and Transition to the New Facility

The U.S. operation acquired in May is in the early stages of integration, and several significant milestones were achieved during the quarter, including the first production of OTC gummy products, the completion of an FDA inspection, the recruitment of the team, and collaborations with leading pharmaceutical and dietary supplement companies to evaluate the development and manufacture of future products. However, as reported upon completion of the transaction, the acquired operation had a negative impact on the Company's profitability in the near term.

Adjusted EBITDA in the quarter decreased approximately 8% to approximately $4.7 million, compared with approximately $5.1 million in the corresponding quarter last year, and represented approximately 12% of revenue, compared with approximately 17%. Gross profit increased approximately 22% to approximately $11.4 million, while gross margin was approximately 28%, compared with approximately 32%. Operating profit totaled approximately $1.0 million, compared with approximately $3.1 million, and the Company recorded a net loss of approximately $1.6 million, compared with net income of approximately $2.0 million in the corresponding quarter last year.

The main driver of the decrease was the pharmaceutical operation acquired in the U.S. in May - an investment in a new line of business that is currently ramping up - which had a negative impact of approximately $1.3 million on Adjusted EBITDA and approximately $1.8 million on net income in the quarter, in line with the Company's expectations as reported upon completion of the transaction. Excluding this operation, Adjusted EBITDA increased approximately 18% to approximately $6.0 million, representing approximately 15% of revenue.

Profitability in the quarter was also affected by an approximately 9% weakening of the U.S. dollar against the Israeli shekel compared with the corresponding quarter last year and by tariffs on products manufactured in Israel and exported to the United States. In addition, higher operating costs resulting from inefficiencies during the transition period between the Company's existing facility and its new facility in Sderot, as well as the use of third-party packaging contractors to meet demand exceeding the Company's current in-house packaging capacity, weighed on profitability in the quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first nine months of 2026 totaled approximately $14.4 million, an increase of approximately 29% compared with the corresponding period last year, representing approximately 14% of revenue. Excluding the U.S. pharmaceutical operation, Adjusted EBITDA totaled approximately $16.4 million, an increase of approximately 47%, representing approximately 16% of revenue, similar to the corresponding period last year.

Annualized Revenue Run Rate of More Than $150 Million and Preparations for 2027

Based on its sales pace in the second half of the year, orders received and updated forecasts, the Company estimates that its annualized revenue run rate now exceeds $150 million, compared with the more than $145 million it reported in July.

In Israel, the Company is in the final stages of ramping up the new Sderot facility - a gradual process that includes transferring products, recruiting and training employees, and stabilizing production processes. Ahead of 2027, the Company is preparing to expand production at the facility to three shifts and to increase its packaging capacity, while gradually scaling down activity at the existing facility, and expects improved operational efficiency during the year.

In North America, the Company's manufacturing presence in Canada and the United States brings it closer to its customers, shortens the supply chain and opens cross-selling opportunities. The Company estimates that these steps will support reduced reliance on third-party contractors and improved margins.

In the United States, the Company continues to integrate and ramp up the pharmaceutical operation and expand its commercial activity and expects the operation to turn to a positive Adjusted EBITDA contribution by the end of 2027.

TopGum also recently strengthened its Board of Directors with the appointment of Ms. Ofra Strauss, Chairperson of Strauss Group, as a director. Ms. Strauss's term will begin on November 30, 2026.

The Company estimates that the strategic steps it has taken in recent years - expanding production capacity, establishing the new facility in Israel, building an advanced global infrastructure and acquiring operations in Canada and the United States - may support annual revenue of more than $250 million in the dietary supplements segment alone in the coming years, alongside an Adjusted EBITDA margin of more than 20%.

Note Regarding Annualized Revenue Run Rate

The annualized revenue run rate presented in this release is derived by annualizing the Company's revenue pace for the second half of 2026. It is not a forecast of the Company's full-year 2026 revenue and should not be interpreted as such.

About TopGum

Founded in 2004, TopGum Industries Ltd. is a leading developer and manufacturer of gummy dietary supplements, serving customers worldwide. The Company operates manufacturing facilities in Sderot, Israel; Canada; and the United States and employs more than 400 people worldwide.

The Company's shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE: TPGM). Eyal Shohat serves as Chief Executive Officer, Raviv Zoller as Executive Chairman of the Board, Hai Hayon as President and co-founder, and Roi Lusternik as co-founder.

Media Contact

TopGum Industries Ltd.

Nir Ogolnik, General Counsel & Company Secretary

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE TopGum Industries Ltd.