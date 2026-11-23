Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2026) - Tres-Or Resources Ltd. (TSXV: TRS) (OTC Pink: TRSFF) ("Tres-Or" or the "Company") announces revised terms of its proposed financings for aggregate gross proceeds of $900,000 in connection with its previously announced acquisition of 2540575 Ontario Inc. ("Ont-Corp"), owner of the Stonecutter Diamond-Gold Project near Wawa, Ontario (the "Transaction"). The Company also announces that its annual general and special meeting of shareholders will be held on December 21, 2026.

All dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars.

Hard Dollar Unit Financing

The Company proposes to raise gross proceeds of $400,000 through the issuance of 8,000,000 units at a price of $0.05 per unit. Each unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant will entitle its holder to purchase one additional common share at an exercise price of $0.075 for a period of 24 months following the closing of the financing, subject to acceleration. If, at any time following the date that is four months and one day after the closing of the financing, the closing price of the common shares of the Company on the TSX Venture Exchange (or such other Canadian stock exchange on which the common shares are then listed) equals or exceeds $0.15 for 20 consecutive trading days, the Company may, at any time thereafter, accelerate the expiry date of the warrants by issuing a news release and delivering notice to the holders of the warrants, in which case the warrants will expire at 5:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on the date that is 30 calendar days following the date of such news release. Any warrants that remain unexercised following the accelerated expiry date will expire and be of no further force or effect.

Tres-Or TEC Holding, LP (the "Ont-Corp Shareholder"), an affiliate of Third Eye Capital Corporation, being the sole shareholder of Ont-Corp immediately prior to closing of the proposed Transaction, will provide a lead order of $232,000, representing 4,640,000 units and 58% of the hard dollar unit financing. This participation is intended to fund the Ont-Corp Shareholder's pro rata share of the 12-month working capital needs of the Resulting Issuer following closing of the Transaction.

Proceeds from the hard dollar financing are expected to be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Charity Flow-Through Unit Financing

The Company also proposes to raise gross proceeds of approximately $500,000 through the issuance of approximately 6,493,506 charity flow-through units (each, a "Charity FT Unit") at a price of $0.077 per Charity FT Unit. Each Charity FT Unit will consist of one common share issued on a flow-through basis and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant will entitle its holder to purchase one additional common share at an exercise price of $0.075 for a period of 24 months following the closing of the financing and will be subject to the same accelerated expiry provisions as the warrants issued under the hard dollar unit financing (see above for further information). The common shares comprising the Charity FT Units will qualify as "flow-through shares" within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada). The Company understands that initial purchasers of Charity FT Units may subsequently donate or resell some or all of the securities acquired under the financing as part of charitable flow-through arrangements. The Company will have no involvement in any such follow-on transactions, other than registering any required transfers of securities, as applicable.

Proceeds from the charity flow-through financing are intended to fund eligible exploration expenditures at the Stonecutter Diamond-Gold Project.

Annual General and Special Meeting

The Company will hold its annual general and special meeting of shareholders on December 21, 2026. At the meeting, shareholders will be asked to receive the Company's audited financial statements for the financial years ended February 28, 2026 and 2025 and the auditor's report thereon, set the number of directors at four, elect directors, appoint Davidson & Company LLP as auditor and authorize the board to fix its remuneration, re-approve the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan, and approve, by minority and disinterested shareholder approval, certain related-party shares-for-debt issuances and the resulting creation of a new Control Person.

As described in the management information circular, the shares-for-debt issuances are independent of the Transaction and are expected to proceed whether or not the Transaction is completed.

The Transaction will not be submitted to a vote at the meeting. The requisite shareholder approval for the Transaction is to be obtained by written consent in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies. Further information regarding the meeting and the matters to be considered will be provided in the Company's notice of meeting and management information circular.

Stonecutter Transaction

Under the definitive share exchange agreement announced on October 8, 2026, Tres-Or proposes to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Ont-Corp. The Transaction is expected to constitute a reverse takeover of the Company under TSX Venture Exchange policies and is expected to be completed on or before December 31, 2026.

Completion of the Transaction remains subject to Exchange acceptance, receipt of the required shareholder approval, completion of the concurrent financings indicated above and satisfaction of the other conditions in the share exchange agreement. There can be no assurance that the Transaction or the financings will be completed on the proposed terms or at all.

About Tres-Or Resources Ltd.

Tres-Or is a Canadian mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "TRS". The Company is advancing the proposed acquisition of the Stonecutter Diamond-Gold Project near Wawa, Ontario.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including, without limitation, statements regarding: the proposed Transaction and the terms of the share exchange agreement; the completion and timing of the Transaction; the proposed hard dollar unit financing and flow-through unit financing (together, the "Financings"), including their size, pricing, structure, the terms of the warrants, the anticipated gross proceeds, the intended use of proceeds and the expected closing on or before December 31, 2026; the proposed lead order; the incurrence of eligible exploration expenditures and the renunciation of such expenditures to subscribers of flow-through units; the proposed shares-for-debt issuances and the resulting creation of a new Control Person; the expected ownership structure of the Resulting Issuer; the receipt of shareholder, Exchange and other regulatory or third-party approvals, acceptances and consents; the timing of, and the matters to be considered at, the annual general and special meeting of shareholders; the filing of a filing statement in respect of the Transaction; the proposed management and board of the Resulting Issuer; the appointment of auditors; the resumption of trading in the Company's common shares; the exploration potential of the Stonecutter Diamond-Gold Project; and the Company's plans, objectives, expectations and strategies. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "intends", "plans", "projects", "proposes", "estimates", "may", "will", "would", "could", "should" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions considered reasonable by management as of the date hereof, including, without limitation, assumptions regarding: the satisfaction of all conditions precedent to closing of the Transaction in a timely manner; the completion of the Financings on the terms contemplated and within the expected timeframe; the ability of the Company to incur and renounce eligible exploration expenditures within the required time periods; the approval of the shares-for-debt issuances by minority and disinterested shareholders; the receipt of all required approvals, acceptances and consents on acceptable terms; the continued accuracy of historical exploration data; and the absence of material adverse changes affecting Tres-Or, Ont-Corp, the Stonecutter Diamond-Gold Project or capital markets generally. Although the Company believes these assumptions and expectations are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them.

Actual results or events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, without limitation: the risk that the Transaction is not completed on the terms described herein or at all; delays in Exchange review, including of the filing statement; failure to obtain shareholder, Exchange or other regulatory approvals; the inability to complete the Financings on the terms described herein, within the expected timeframe or at all; the risk that the Transaction is not completed before December 31, 2026, and the resulting inability to incur or renounce eligible exploration expenditures as contemplated; the failure of shareholders to approve the shares-for-debt issuances; changes to the proposed terms or economics of the Transaction or the Financings; risks relating to halted trading and the timing or ability to resume trading in the Company's common shares; risks relating to the interpretation of historical exploration results; uncertainties relating to exploration, permitting, environmental matters, title and commodity prices; and general business, economic, market and financing conditions. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Completion of the Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including, but not limited to, Exchange acceptance and the receipt of the requisite shareholder approval, which is to be obtained by written consent in accordance with Exchange policies. The Transaction cannot close until the required shareholder approval is obtained. There can be no assurance that the Transaction or the Financings will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the filing statement to be prepared in connection with the Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative.

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. THIS NEWS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY ANY OF THE SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES. THE SECURITIES HAVE NOT BEEN AND WILL NOT BE REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE "U.S. SECURITIES ACT") OR ANY STATE SECURITIES LAWS AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS UNLESS REGISTERED UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT AND APPLICABLE STATE SECURITIES LAWS OR AN EXEMPTION FROM SUCH REGISTRATION IS AVAILABLE. THIS NEWS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OR SALE OF SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES.

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