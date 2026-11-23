DJ Announcement re Convening of Scheme Meeting

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) Announcement re Convening of Scheme Meeting 23-Nov-2026 / 15:15 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 23 November 2026 RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER FOR IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC BY IRELAND RESIDENTIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED (a newly formed company indirectly owned by funds and accounts managed or advised by Baring International Investment Limited) to be implemented by way of a Scheme of Arrangement under Chapter 1 of Part 9 of the Companies Act 2014 ANNOUNCEMENT RE CONVENING OF SCHEME MEETING On 9 November 2026, the board of directors of Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("I-RES"), the board of directors of Ireland Residential Holdings Limited ("Bidco") and the Barings European Real Estate Equity Investment Committee, on behalf of Barings acting as investment advisor to Bidco, announced that agreement had been reached on the terms of a recommended cash offer for I-RES by Bidco, pursuant to which Bidco will acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of I-RES (the "Acquisition"), to be implemented by means of a scheme of arrangement under Chapter 1 of Part 9 of the Companies Act 2014 (the "Scheme"). I-RES announces that on 23 November 2026 the High Court of Ireland made an order directing that a scheme meeting of I-RES shareholders to consider and vote on the Scheme (the "Scheme Meeting") be convened. The Scheme Meeting will commence at 11.00 a.m. on 18 December 2026 at the Clayton Hotel, Cardiff Lane, Sir John Rogerson's Quay, Dublin 2, D02 YT21, and the related extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") will commence at 11:30 a.m. (or, if later, as soon thereafter as the Scheme Meeting shall have been concluded or adjourned) on the same date and at the same location. The scheme document (the "Scheme Document") setting out, amongst other things, further terms and conditions of the Scheme, information required under Section 452 of the Companies Act 2014, an expected timetable of principal events, notices convening the Scheme Meeting and the related EGM (including details of the I-RES shareholders who are entitled to attend and vote at each of the Scheme Meeting and the EGM and details of the action to be taken by such shareholders), is expected to be published on 24 November 2026. A further announcement will be made on publication of the Scheme Document. Capitalised terms used, but not defined, in this Announcement have the same meanings in this Announcement as in the announcement of the Acquisition made on 9 November 2026 pursuant to Rule 2.7 of the Irish Takeover Rules. All times referred to in this Announcement are Irish times, unless otherwise stated. Enquiries Rothschild & Co (Financial Adviser) Robert Waddingham Alice Squires +44 (0) 20 7280 5000 Nikhil Walia Joel Barnett Barclays Bank Plc (Financial Adviser and Joint Corporate Broker) +44 (0) 20 7623 2323 Bronson Albery Eoin Healy Callum West Sean Cox Davy (Financial Adviser and Joint Corporate Broker) +353 (0)1 679 6363 Brian Garrahy Daragh O'Reilly Orla Cowzer

Responsibility Statement

The Directors of I-RES accept responsibility for the information contained in this announcement. To the best of their knowledge and belief (having taken all reasonable care to ensure such is the case), the information contained in this announcement is in accordance with the facts and does not omit anything likely to affect the import of such information.

No Offer or Solicitation

This Announcement is for information purposes only and is not intended to, and does not, constitute or form any part of any offer or invitation, or the solicitation of an offer, to purchase or otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction pursuant to the Acquisition or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law.

The Acquisition will be made solely by means of the Scheme Document (or, if applicable, the Takeover Offer Document), which will contain the full terms and conditions of the Acquisition, including details of how to vote in respect of the Acquisition. Any decision in respect of, or other response to, the Acquisition, should be made only on the basis of the information contained in the Scheme Document (or, if applicable, the Takeover Offer Document).

This Announcement does not constitute a prospectus or a prospectus equivalent document.

If you are in any doubt about the contents of this Announcement or the action you should take, you are recommended to seek your own independent financial advice immediately from your appropriately authorised independent financial adviser.

Disclosure requirements of the Irish Takeover Rules

Under Rule 8.3(b) of the Irish Takeover Rules, any person 'interested' (directly or indirectly) in 1% or more of any class of 'relevant securities' of the Company must disclose all 'dealings' in such 'relevant securities' during the 'offer period'. The disclosure of a 'dealing' in 'relevant securities' by a person to whom Rule 8.3(b) applies must be made by no later than 3.30 pm (Irish/UK time) on the business day following the date of the transaction. A dealing disclosure must contain the details specified in Rule 8.6(b) of the Irish Takeover Rules, including details of the dealing concerned and of the person's interests and short positions in any 'relevant securities' of the Company.

A disclosure table, giving details of the companies in whose 'relevant securities' 'opening positions' and 'dealings' should be disclosed, can be found on the Takeover Panel's website at www.irishtakeoverpanel.ie.

'Interests' in securities arise, in summary, when a person has long economic exposure, whether conditional or absolute, to changes in the price of securities. In particular, a person will be treated as having an 'interest' by virtue of the ownership or control of securities, or by virtue of any option in respect of, or derivative referenced to, securities.

Terms in quotation marks in this section are defined in the Irish Takeover Rules, which can also be found on the Irish Takeover Panel's website. If you are in any doubt as to whether or not you are required to disclose a dealing or an opening position under Rule 8, please consult the Irish Takeover Panel's website at www.irishtakeoverpanel.ie or contact the Irish Takeover Panel on telephone number +353 1 678 9020.

Document Availability

In accordance with Rule 26.1 of the Irish Takeover Rules, a copy of this announcement will be available on the Company's website at https://www.iresreit.ie/investors/ by no later than 12.00 (noon) (Irish/UK time) on the business day following publication of this announcement. The content of the website referred to in this announcement is not incorporated into, and does not form part of, this announcement.

Important Notices

N.M. Rothschild & Sons Limited ("Rothschild & Co"), which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom, is acting exclusively for I-RES and for no one else in connection with the subject matter of this announcement and will not be responsible to anyone other than I-RES for providing the protections afforded to its clients or for providing advice in connection with the subject matter of this announcement.

Barclays Bank PLC, acting through its Investment Bank ("Barclays"), which is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated in the United Kingdom by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority, is acting exclusively for I-RES and no one else in connection with the matters set out in this announcement and will not be responsible to anyone other than I-RES for providing the protections afforded to its clients or for providing advice in relation to any matter referred to in this announcement.

J&E Davy ("Davy"), which is regulated in Ireland by the Central Bank of Ireland, is acting exclusively for I-RES and no one else in relation to the matters described in this announcement. In connection with such matters, Davy, its affiliates and their respective directors, officers, employees and agents will not regard any other person as their client, nor will they be responsible to anyone other than I-RES for providing the protections afforded to their clients or for providing advice in connection with the matters described in this announcement or any matter referred to herein.

This announcement is not intended to, and does not, constitute or form part of (1) an offer or invitation to purchase or otherwise acquire, subscribe for, tender, exchange, sell or otherwise dispose of any securities; (2) the solicitation of an offer or invitation to purchase or otherwise acquire, subscribe for, tender, exchange, sell or otherwise dispose of any securities; or (3) the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, pursuant to this announcement or otherwise.

Notice to US Shareholders in I-RES

The Acquisition relates to the shares of an Irish company and is being made by means of a scheme of arrangement provided for under Irish company law. A transaction effected by means of a scheme of arrangement is not subject to the tender offer or proxy solicitation rules under the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Accordingly, the Acquisition is subject to the disclosure requirements and practices applicable in Ireland to schemes of arrangement, which differ from the disclosure requirements of the US tender offer and proxy solicitation rules. The financial information included in this Announcement has been prepared in accordance with IFRS and thus may not be comparable to financial information of US companies or companies whose financial statements are prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States.

It may be difficult for US holders of I-RES Shares to enforce any rights and/or any claims arising out of US federal laws, since BidCo, Barings and I-RES are organised and located in a non-US jurisdiction, and some or all of their officers and directors may be residents of a non-US jurisdiction. US holders of I-RES Shares may not be able to sue a non-US company or its officers or directors in a non-US court for violations of US securities laws. Further, it may be difficult to compel a non-US company and its affiliates to subject themselves to the jurisdiction and judgment of a US court.

In accordance with, and to the extent permitted by, the Irish Takeover Rules and normal Irish and UK market practice, Rothschild & Co, Barclays, Davy and BofA Securities and their affiliates may continue to act as exempt principal traders or exempt market makers in I-RES Shares on Euronext Dublin and may engage in certain other purchasing activities consistent with their respective normal and usual practice and applicable law. In addition, in compliance with the Irish Takeover Rules, members of the BidCo Group, certain affiliates or their respective nominees or brokers (acting as agents) may from time to time make certain purchases of, or arrangements to purchase, I-RES securities other than pursuant to the Acquisition, either in the open market at prevailing prices or through privately negotiated purchases at negotiated prices. Any information about such purchases will be disclosed to the Irish Takeover Panel and, to the extent that such information is required to be publicly disclosed in Ireland in accordance with the applicable regulatory requirements, will be made available to all investors (including US holders of I-RES Shares) via the Regulatory Information Service on the Euronext Dublin website, www.euronext.com.

US holders of Shares also should be aware that the transaction contemplated herein may have tax consequences in the US and that such consequences, if any, are not described herein. US holders of IRES Shares are urged to consult with legal, tax and financial advisers.

General

The laws of certain jurisdictions may affect the availability of the Acquisition to persons who are not resident in Ireland. Persons who are not resident in Ireland, or who are subject to the laws of any jurisdiction other than Ireland, should inform themselves about, and observe, any applicable legal or regulatory requirements. Any failure to comply with any applicable legal or regulatory requirements may constitute a violation of the laws and / or regulations of any such jurisdiction. To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, the companies and persons involved in the Acquisition disclaim any responsibility and liability for the violation of such restrictions by any person. Further details in relation to Overseas Shareholders are contained in the Scheme Document.

This Announcement has been prepared for the purpose of complying with the laws of Ireland and the Irish Takeover Rules and the information disclosed may not be the same as that which would have been disclosed if this Announcement had been prepared in accordance with the laws of jurisdictions outside of Ireland.

The Acquisition will not be made available, directly or indirectly, in any Restricted Jurisdiction, and the proposed terms of the Acquisition will not be capable of acceptance from within a Restricted Jurisdiction. The release, publication or distribution of this Announcement in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in, into or from certain jurisdictions may be restricted by the laws of those jurisdictions. Accordingly, copies of this Announcement and all other documents relating to the Acquisition are not being, and must not be, released, published, mailed or otherwise forwarded, distributed or sent in, into or from any Restricted Jurisdiction. Persons receiving such documents (including, without limitation, nominees, trustees and custodians) should observe these restrictions. Failure to do so may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, I-RES disclaims any responsibility or liability for the violations of any such restrictions by any person.

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Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

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ISIN: IE00BJ34P519 Category Code: STR - Irish Residential Properties REIT plc TIDM: IRES LEI Code: 635400EOPACLULRENY18 Sequence No.: 450550 EQS News ID: 2440734 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 23, 2026 10:15 ET (15:15 GMT)