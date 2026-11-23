GEP RANKED WORLD'S #1 PROCUREMENT TRANSFORMATION PARTNER FOR SECOND CONSECUTIVE YEAR BY PROCUREMENT MAGAZINE

GEP ranks ahead of Bain & Company, McKinsey & Company and Deloitte

Recognized for its unique combination of procurement expertise, AI-native technology and managed services

CLARK, N.J., Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP, a leading provider of AI-powered procurement and supply chain platforms, consulting and managed services, announced today that Procurement Magazine has ranked GEP the world's #1 procurement transformation partner for the second consecutive year, ahead of Bain & Company, McKinsey & Company and Deloitte.

In its 2026 ranking of the world's Top 10 Procurement Transformation Partners, Procurement Magazine recognized GEP for its ability to combine deep procurement expertise, AI-driven technology and managed services to help global enterprises reduce costs, improve operational performance and create competitive advantage.

"Being ranked #1 for the second consecutive year reflects the trust our clients place in us and the results we deliver," said Subhash Makhija, CEO and co-founder of GEP. "By combining our AI-native platforms with deep procurement expertise and managed services, we help enterprises transform procurement, reduce costs and deliver measurable business value."

The recognition reinforces GEP's position as a global leader in procurement transformation, providing enterprises with integrated technology, consulting and services to accelerate transformation and deliver sustained results.

Read the full Procurement Magazine ranking: https://procurementmag.com/top10/top-10-procurement-transformation-partners-2026

ABOUT GEP

GEP is a global leader in AI-first procurement and supply chain transformation, helping large global enterprises and mid-size businesses advance toward autonomous operations with agentic AI. GEP creates competitive advantage for clients by improving margins, unlocking value, strengthening resilience and accelerating growth.

AI-native GEP Quantum Intelligence is the world's leading agentic platform for procurement and supply chains, with embedded intelligence and deep domain expertise.

With GEP Quantum Intelligence at the core, powering its strategy consulting and managed services, GEP delivers unified, end-to-end procurement and supply chain solutions - from strategy through execution - helping enterprises transform and lead in the age of agentic AI.

GEP is consistently recognized as a leader in source-to-pay, supply chain and agentic AI by leading industry analysts and research firms, including Gartner, Forrester, IDC, ISG, Everest Group and The Hackett Group.

New Jersey-based GEP has offices and operations across 120+ countries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific.

Media Contact

Derek Creevey

derek.creevey@gep.com

C: 646.276.4579

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