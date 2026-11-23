Attributes 279% Revenue Growth to Team Dedication and Continued Expansion of Products and Services

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 23, 2026 / iTrustCapital today announced that it ranked number 245 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 , a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing tech companies in North America, now in its 32nd year. iTrustCapital grew 279% during 2022 to 2025.

iTrustCapital's chief executive officer, Kevin Maloney, credits the dedication of its team and the continued expansion of its products and services with the company's 279% revenue growth. He said, "Being recognized once again on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 is a testament to the growth of iTrustCapital and the trust our clients place in us. Our mission has always been to make cryptocurrency investing more accessible and secure, and we continue to push the boundaries of what investors can do with their portfolios. With the launch of Q, our suite of AI-formulated automated crypto trading strategies designed to help clients pursue long-term portfolio growth, we're excited about what lies ahead."

"The 2026 rankings demonstrate that established momentum and breakthrough growth can drive sustained market leadership," said Justin Yahr, Audit & Assurance partner and National Emerging Growth Company leader, Deloitte & Touche LLP. "Nearly 70% of this year's award winners returned as repeat honorees, reflecting the power of disciplined and sustained execution. More than 30% made the list for the first time, illustrating how quickly new players are shaping their respective sectors. Furthermore, private companies represented almost 80% of the list, a clear indication that the agility and strategic focus of private enterprises remain essential to scaling in competitive markets."

Overall, the 2026 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 97% to 66,330% over the three-year time frame, with an average growth rate of 1,134%.

About the 2026 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 32nd year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing tech companies, both public and private, in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2022 to 2025.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year (fiscal year 2022) operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year (fiscal year 2025) operating revenues of at least US$5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America (United States and Canada).

About iTrustCapital

iTrustCapital is an award-winning fintech software platform for traditional and alternative assets. The company provides access to over 100 cryptocurrencies, thousands of stocks and ETFs, and physical precious metals through self-directed Tax-Advantaged IRAs* for long-term retirement savings, Premium Custody Accounts for everyday investing and Treasury Accounts for businesses, trusts, non-profits, and other entities. The platform also offers Q, a suite of AI-formulated automated crypto trading strategies designed to help clients pursue long-term portfolio growth. With thousands of 4.9-star reviews, the company's U.S.-based client service team provides knowledgeable support throughout the entire account experience. Working with regulated third-party U.S. banks, custodians, broker-dealers, and institutional storage providers to secure client assets, iTrustCapital offers broad access, asset security, and flexibility for retail and institutional clients alike.

*Some taxes may apply.

About Deloitte

Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of their legal structure.

Media Contact

Kona Bertolino

Sr. Content Marketing Manager

info@itrustcapital.com

(562) 600-8399

SOURCE: iTrustCapital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/itrustcapital-ranked-number-245-fastest-growing-company-in-north-amer-1254421