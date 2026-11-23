With Art Basel Miami Beach returning Dec. 4 to 6, 2026, the Miami luxury and exotic car rental company is opening the week with a rare Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible, alongside convertibles and SUVs chosen for gallery nights, group outings and full-week stays.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 23, 2026 / Art Basel Miami Beach returns Dec. 4 to 6, 2026, and Prestige Luxury Rentals is opening its Art Basel car rental lineup with a rare Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible. The rest of the lineup draws on the models clients have booked most since summer, led by the Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder and the Cadillac Escalade ESV. It is built around what visitors need during the week: open-air cars for evening events, SUVs that keep a group together and vehicles delivered to hotels and residences in Miami Beach.

Reservations for Art Basel week have already started to arrive, and the company expects its convertibles and large SUVs to be the first cars booked for Art Basel week.

Art Basel Week Stretches Across Miami

The fair itself is only part of the week. Satellite fairs, gallery openings, brand events and private dinners fill the calendar from Miami Beach to Wynwood, the Design District and Brickell, and collectors, artists, designers and event planners arrive from around the world to keep up with them.

A typical day can start with a morning preview on Miami Beach, move to the Design District in the afternoon, cross back over a causeway for an evening opening and end with a late dinner by the water. For visitors staying the week, a luxury car rental delivered to the hotel lets them set their own timing between stops instead of waiting on rides outside crowded venues.

Rolls-Royce Rentals for Preview Nights and Gallery Dinners

Preview nights tend to call for something formal. The Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II is the company's pick for those evenings, with a two-tone orange and black leather cabin and the ride height and cargo room of a full-size SUV.

The Rolls-Royce Dawn that leads this year's lineup is meant for the hours after the preview. The Rolls-Royce convertible pairs a white body with an ivory and wood cabin and seats four with the top down, so a small group can ride together along Collins Avenue from a gallery dinner to a late reservation on the beach.

Exotic Car Rentals for the Drive Between Fairs

By evening, the week moves to Wynwood and the Design District, where galleries hold openings and brands host parties. The Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder suits that stretch: a convertible supercar with a V10 engine and a folding soft top for the drive across the causeway.

Guests who want a McLaren rental in Miami can choose the McLaren 720S Spider, whose doors open upward and whose retractable hardtop lowers in about 11 seconds, so the roof can come down between one stop and the next.

For guests who spend more of the week driving than walking the fairs, the Bentley Continental GTC S V8 rounds out the convertibles with a grand touring cabin made for longer drives between Brickell, Miami Beach and the Design District.

Luxury SUV Rentals for Groups and Full-Week Stays

Not every guest travels alone. Gallery teams, collectors with their advisers and families often move as a group, and the Cadillac Escalade ESV seats up to seven passengers so they can arrive together instead of splitting into several rides. The Escalade is already reserved for part of Art Basel week.

The Lamborghini Urus S gives guests a Lamborghini with room for luggage, a practical pick for visitors who land at the airport and head straight to the first preview.

For a full week of fairs, the long-wheelbase Range Rover offers a quiet cabin and extra rear legroom, a calm space between back-to-back events.

"Art Basel week is when our clients want a car that fits every part of the night, from a gallery preview to a late dinner on the beach. We are opening the week with our Rolls-Royce Dawn and rounding out the lineup with the convertibles and SUVs our clients ask for most, so the right car is ready when the week begins," Prestige Luxury Rentals said.

The company delivers and picks up its vehicles at hotels, residences and airports across the Miami area, including Miami Beach, and also offers chauffeur services. Prestige Luxury Rentals is not affiliated with Art Basel.

About Prestige Luxury Rentals

Established in 2004, Prestige Luxury Rentals is a Miami-based luxury and exotic car rental company serving Miami, New York, Los Angeles and Atlanta, with delivery and pickup, nationwide delivery and chauffeur services. Its fleet includes Rolls-Royce, Lamborghini, McLaren, Bentley, Ferrari, Porsche, Land Rover and Cadillac models. Learn more at prestigeluxuryrentals.com. Inquiries: 786-725-3828.

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Prestige Luxury Rentals

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+1 786-725-3828

SOURCE: Prestige Luxury Rentals

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/prestige-luxury-rentals-leads-its-art-basel-miami-beach-week-lineup-with-a-rare-rolls-royce-1255637