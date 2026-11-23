Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2026) - Cinaport Acquisition Corp. III (TSXV: CAC.P) (the "Company" or "CAC"), a capital pool company, and Greenflame Petrosierra Corp. ("Petrosierra"), a privately held oil and gas company, are pleased to announce that they have entered into a letter of intent dated November 23, 2026 (the "Letter of Intent") pursuant to which the Company and Petrosierra intend to complete a business combination that will result in the reverse takeover of the Company by the shareholders of Petrosierra (the "Proposed Transaction"). The Proposed Transaction is intended to constitute the Company's "Qualifying Transaction" pursuant to Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The entity resulting from the completion of the Proposed Transaction is referred to herein as the "Resulting Issuer".

David Kahn, Chief Executive Officer of Petrosierra, commented: "We are pleased to be working with Cinaport on this transaction. The acquisition of Pompano gives Petrosierra an established, producing position in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale, and our first priority after closing is a disciplined workover program on existing wellbores. A listing on the TSX Venture Exchange is expected to give Petrosierra access to the capital it needs to develop these assets."

Donald Wright, Chairman of the Company, added: "We are pleased to have entered into this letter of intent with Petrosierra. Its pending acquisition of an established, producing position in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale and its management team's operating experience make it a strong candidate for the Company's Qualifying Transaction, and we look forward to working with Petrosierra to complete the transaction."

About Petrosierra

Petrosierra is a private corporation existing under the laws of the State of Wyoming, with offices in Toronto, Ontario and Sheridan, Wyoming. Petrosierra was formed as a Wyoming limited liability company on January 9, 2025 and converted into a Wyoming profit corporation on October 3, 2025. Petrosierra's strategy is to acquire producing oil and gas assets in the United States and to increase their production and profitability through improved operations and targeted capital investment. Upon completion of the Proposed Transaction, the Resulting Issuer will be engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas in the United States.

Pursuant to a membership interest purchase agreement dated June 29, 2026, as amended (the "MIPA"), between Petrosierra and X Machina Capital Strategies Fund I LP, Petrosierra has agreed to acquire 80% of the issued and outstanding membership units of Pompano Resource South Field, LLC ("Pompano"), a Delaware limited liability company (the "Pompano Acquisition"). Completion of the Pompano Acquisition is a condition to completion of the Proposed Transaction. X Machina Capital Strategies Fund I LP will retain the remaining 20% of the membership units of Pompano.

Pompano holds oil and gas interests in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (the "TMS"), located in Amite and Wilkinson Counties, Mississippi and St. Helena, Tangipahoa and Washington Parishes, Louisiana. Pompano is currently indirectly wholly owned by X Machina Capital Strategies Fund I LP. Following completion of the Pompano Acquisition, Petrosierra intends to improve field operations, including certain automation of the wells, and to undertake a workover program, anticipated for 15 existing wells.

Summary financial information for Petrosierra and Pompano will be provided in the comprehensive news release referred to below. Audited financial statements of Petrosierra and Pompano will be included in the filing statement or management information circular to be prepared in connection with the Proposed Transaction.

Terms of the Proposed Transaction

Pursuant to the terms of the Letter of Intent, it is currently anticipated that the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Petrosierra (the "Petrosierra Shares") in exchange for common shares of the Company. The consideration for the Proposed Transaction will consist solely of common shares of the Resulting Issuer (the "Resulting Issuer Shares"), and no cash or indebtedness will be paid or issued to the shareholders of Petrosierra. Any options, warrants or other convertible securities of Petrosierra will be exchanged, based on the Exchange Ratio (as defined below), for similar securities of the Resulting Issuer on substantially the same terms. The parties have agreed that the Proposed Transaction may be completed by such structure as the parties may mutually agree on the advice of their tax, corporate and securities advisors.

Under the Letter of Intent, the parties have agreed that upon completion of the Proposed Transaction, the shareholders of the Company will hold 10%, and the former shareholders of Petrosierra will hold 90%, of the issued and outstanding Resulting Issuer Shares on a non-diluted basis, excluding any Resulting Issuer Shares issued under the Concurrent Financing (as defined below) or in payment of the finder's fee (the "Ownership Split"). The 90% to be held by the former shareholders of Petrosierra will be based on all Petrosierra Shares issued and outstanding immediately before the Concurrent Financing, which will be the last issuance of Petrosierra Shares before the closing date. Petrosierra Shares will be exchanged on the basis of one post-Consolidation common share of the Company for each Petrosierra Share (the "Exchange Ratio"). Immediately prior to the completion of the Proposed Transaction, the Company will consolidate its common shares (the "Consolidation") at a ratio which will be fixed in the definitive agreement in respect of the Proposed Transaction (the "Definitive Agreement") to give effect to the Ownership Split once Petrosierra has completed all issuances of Petrosierra Shares before the Concurrent Financing" and change its name to "Greenflame Petrosierra Corp." or such other name as Petrosierra may determine (the "Name Change").

Petrosierra has agreed to pay a finder's fee equal to 5% of the valuation of Petrosierra upon completion of the Proposed Transaction, payable in Resulting Issuer Shares at a deemed price equal to the deemed price per share of the Resulting Issuer under the Proposed Transaction, subject to the policies of the Exchange. The finder is at arm's length to each of the Company and Petrosierra.

Prior to the completion of the Proposed Transaction, Petrosierra also expects to complete a private placement and to obtain senior secured debt financing. Further details will be provided in a subsequent press release.

No deposit, advance or loan has been or is proposed to be made by the Company to Petrosierra in connection with the Proposed Transaction.

The parties intend to complete their due diligence on or before the execution of a Definitive Agreement. Completion of the Proposed Transaction is subject to the satisfaction of, among other things, the following conditions: completion of the Pompano Acquisition, with Petrosierra holding not less than 80% of the membership units of Pompano; completion of the Concurrent Financing; Petrosierra obtaining the senior secured debt financing; satisfactory completion of due diligence by each party; negotiation and execution of the Definitive Agreement; preparation of the financial statements and reports required by the Exchange, including a report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 51-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities in respect of the oil and gas properties of Pompano; completion of the Consolidation and the Name Change; the Company having no debt and net cash at closing of not less than an amount equal to CAD$1,650,000 minus its reasonable costs and expenses relating to the Proposed Transaction; approval of the shareholders of Petrosierra; the structure of the Resulting Issuer being acceptable to each party on the advice of its tax and securities advisors; and receipt of all required regulatory, shareholder and third-party approvals, including the acceptance of the Exchange.

Concurrent Financing

In connection with the Proposed Transaction, Petrosierra intends to complete a private placement of subscription receipts or similar securities (the "Concurrent Financing") prior to or concurrently with the closing of the Proposed Transaction. The gross proceeds of the Concurrent Financing will be not less than the amount required for the Resulting Issuer to satisfy the minimum listing requirements of the Exchange. The issue price of the Concurrent Financing will be determined by Petrosierra in the context of the market, in consultation with its agent and the Company. The proceeds of the Concurrent Financing are expected to be held in escrow pending satisfaction of certain escrow release conditions. The definitive terms of the Concurrent Financing will be announced in a subsequent press release once they have been agreed upon.

Proposed Directors and Officers of the Resulting Issuer

Upon completion of the Proposed Transaction, the board of directors of the Resulting Issuer will be nominated by Petrosierra and will include one current director of the Company, subject to the approval of the Exchange. The following persons are expected to be the directors and officers of the Resulting Issuer:

Donald A. Wright - Proposed Director (Toronto, Ontario). Mr. Wright has more than 40 years of experience in the investment industry and is the President and Chief Executive Officer of The Winnington Capital Group Inc., a Toronto-based investment firm. He is the Chairman of Cinaport Acquisition Corp. III (TSXV: CAC.P), WildBrain Ltd. (TSX: WILD) and Richards Group Inc. (TSX: RIC). He previously served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TD Securities Inc., Deputy Chairman of TD Bank Financial Group, President of Merrill Lynch Canada, and Executive Vice-President and a director of Burns Fry Ltd. He has also served as Chairman of Metrolinx, RF Capital Group Inc. and VIA Rail Canada.

Talal Debs - Proposed Director (Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Florida). Dr. Debs is the founder, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer of X Machina Capital Strategies, whose fund, X Machina Capital Strategies Fund I LP, is the vendor under the MIPA. He founded Zefiro Methane Corp., a Cboe Canada-listed company, where he served as Chief Executive Officer and later as Chairman, and was previously head of reservoir engineering at J.P. Morgan. He has lectured at Harvard University and the London School of Economics and Political Science, and holds a Ph.D. in Physics from the University of Cambridge.

Steve Walkinshaw - Proposed Director (Madison, Mississippi). Mr. Walkinshaw is a licensed professional geologist based in Madison, Mississippi. He graduated with honors from Millsaps College in 1981, has 45 years of experience in oil, gas, lithium and geothermal resource exploration, and is recognized as a Subject Matter Expert in Carbon Capture and Sequestration (CCS). He is a Licensed Professional Geologist in Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas and is also an AAPG / DPA Certified Petroleum Geologist. He has presented and also served as an invited panelist at, AAPG conferences in Houston, Baton Rouge, Cartagena, Rio de Janeiro, and Punta del Este, Uruguay.

Mr. Walkinshaw has served as a technical consultant to two TMS operators, Sanchez Energy and Australis TMS. He has been the wellsite geologist on numerous TMS laterals and has been involved in the modern TMS Trend since 2007. In addition, he has been involved in drilling wells targeting the underlying Lower Tuscaloosa Formation since 1982 and has been the wellsite geologist for numerous vertical Lower Tuscaloosa wells drilled throughout the TMS Trend.

David Kahn - Proposed Chief Executive Officer and Director (Istanbul, Türkiye). Dr. Kahn is a third-generation oilman and enhanced oil recovery specialist who has worked across major hydrocarbon basins for several major oil companies. He has served as Director of Heavy Oil Technology at Halliburton, BHI, Texaco and BP Alaska, and as Chief Operating Officer of Ensyn Petroleum, a subsidiary of Ivanhoe Energy. He is a founder and former Chief Technology Officer of Valkor Energy, has advised several Lundin Group subsidiaries, and is the Chief Executive Officer of Petrosierra and of Greenflame Resources Inc. Dr. Kahn holds a Ph.D. in Chemistry from the École Nationale Supérieure du Pétrole et des Moteurs (ENSPM), France.

Raphael Danon, CPA, CA - Proposed Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer and Director (Toronto, Ontario). Mr. Danon is a Chartered Professional Accountant with more than 20 years of senior financial, operational and strategic leadership experience, including raising equity capital, negotiating project agreements and overseeing public company reporting. He is the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Petrosierra and of Greenflame Resources Inc., and a director and the Chief Executive Officer of Woodbridge Ventures II Inc. (TSXV: WOOD.P), a capital pool company. He co-founded Clearblue Ltd. (Clearblue Markets), a carbon and emissions markets company, and previously served as Chief Financial Officer of NWT Uranium Corp. and of Asian Coast Development (Canada) Ltd. Mr. Danon holds a Bachelor of Administrative Studies (Honours) from York University.

Based on Petrosierra's current share capital, David Kahn and Raphael Danon each hold more than 10% of the Petrosierra Shares, and each is expected to hold more than 10% of the Resulting Issuer Shares upon completion of the Proposed Transaction. No other person holds more than 10% of the Petrosierra Shares.

Arm's Length Transaction

The Proposed Transaction is intended to be an "Arm's Length Qualifying Transaction" within the meaning of the policies of the Exchange. None of the Non-Arm's Length Parties (as defined in the policies of the Exchange) of the Company (i) are insiders of Petrosierra, (ii) have any direct or indirect interest in Petrosierra or its shareholders, or (iii) have a relationship with any Non-Arm's Length Parties of Petrosierra.

Shareholder Approval

Subject to confirmation by the Exchange, as the Proposed Transaction is intended to be an Arm's Length Qualifying Transaction, the Company does not expect to require shareholder approval of the Proposed Transaction under the policies of the Exchange. However, the Consolidation, the Name Change and certain other matters relating to the structure of the Proposed Transaction may require the approval of the Company's shareholders. The Company intends to hold a meeting of its shareholders to approve such matters, as required.

Trading Halt

In connection with the announcement of the Letter of Intent, trading in the common shares of the Company has been halted in accordance with the policies of the Exchange. Trading will remain halted until, among other things, the Company has issued a comprehensive news release in respect of the Proposed Transaction, has completed certain regulatory filings with the Exchange in connection with the Proposed Transaction and the Exchange has completed any preliminary background searches on the proposed new insiders of the Resulting Issuer that it considers necessary or advisable.

The Company and Petrosierra will also issue additional press releases related to the Proposed Transaction and other material information as it becomes available.

Completion of the Proposed Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance and if applicable pursuant to Exchange Requirements, majority of the minority shareholder approval. Where applicable, the Proposed Transaction cannot close until the required shareholder approval is obtained. There can be no assurance that the Proposed Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the management information circular or filing statement to be prepared in connection with the Proposed Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the Proposed Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of a capital pool company should be considered highly speculative.

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the Proposed Transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities referred to in this press release have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons unless registered under such laws or an exemption from registration is available.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: the terms and conditions of the Proposed Transaction, including Ownership Split and the Exchange Ratio; the completion of due diligence and the entering into of the Definitive Agreement; the completion of the Pompano Acquisition; the terms and completion of the Concurrent Financing, the pre-closing private placement and the senior secured debt financing; the Consolidation and the Name Change; the composition of the board of directors and management of the Resulting Issuer; the workover program on Pompano's existing wells; and the business and operations of the Resulting Issuer after completion of the Proposed Transaction. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; the failure to complete the Pompano Acquisition, the Concurrent Financing or the senior secured debt financing on acceptable terms or at all; fluctuations in oil and natural gas prices; operational, production and reserves risks associated with oil and gas activities; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and the results of operations. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company and Petrosierra disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Not for Dissemination in the United States or through U.S. Newswire Services

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/325300