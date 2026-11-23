The Scottsdale wellness provider introduces an everyday nutrition and habit-tracking app for adults 18 and older, featuring photo, barcode, voice and text meal logging.

Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2026) - Prolean Wellness today announced the launch of Goprolean: Calorie Counter, a general wellness mobile application designed to make everyday nutrition and habit tracking simpler to maintain for adults 18 and older.

Goprolean: Calorie Counter launched on November 12, 2026, for Android phones and tablets, with an iPhone version planned for the App Store. Product details and screenshots are published on the Goprolean: Calorie Counter listing on Google Play.

Prolean Wellness has served the Scottsdale, Arizona community since 2011 and has more than 12,000 client accounts across its in-person services, which include DEXA body-composition scanning, metabolic testing, nutrition support and health coaching. The company developed the standalone mobile app so adults anywhere can follow a protein-first and fiber-first daily tracking routine whether or not they visit the Scottsdale clinic.

"For fifteen years, our clients have told us the hardest part is the day-to-day: knowing what to eat and keeping track of it. We wanted logging a meal to take a few seconds, so people actually keep doing it," said Celeste Dana, founding partner and health coach at Prolean Wellness.

The app allows users to record a meal in four ways: taking a photo of a plate and reviewing an AI-generated estimate before saving, scanning a barcode or nutrition label, searching a food database, or describing what they ate in their own words by voice or text. Based on each user's setup, the app builds individualized daily targets for calories, protein, fiber, carbohydrates and fat, placing protein and fiber prominently alongside water tracking, daily habits, streaks, an optional eating window, and weekly and monthly progress charts.

Users can also ask an in-app AI Guide general wellness questions about their meals, or connect through an invitation from a coach while choosing which logs to share and retaining the ability to change sharing settings or disconnect at any time. Core meal-logging and daily-tracking tools include daily allowances for AI-assisted features, while a planned Goprolean Pro subscription tier will provide substantially higher allowances for photo and voice meal analysis and AI wellness guidance. User data is encrypted in transit, is not sold or used for advertising, and can be downloaded or deleted by the user at any time.

The app is intended for adults 18 and older as a general wellness tool. It does not diagnose, treat or prescribe, and its AI-generated estimates and suggestions may be inaccurate. The app does not replace advice from a qualified healthcare professional, and Pro access does not include or provide medical care.

About Prolean Wellness

Prolean Wellness, operated by Prolean Wellness Management LLC in Scottsdale, Arizona, has provided metabolic testing, DEXA body-composition scanning, nutrition support and health coaching since 2011. Prolean Wellness Management LLC also develops Goprolean: Calorie Counter, a standalone general wellness application for everyday nutrition and habit tracking.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/325294