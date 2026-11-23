Empresa Nacional de Energía Eléctrica (ENEE), Honduras's state-owned electric utility, said that Zamorano University is the country's first self-generating electricity customer to receive financial compensation for surplus renewable power supplied to the grid. The university has a 1,954.84 kWp solar installation comprising 4,832 modules, with an authorized maximum AC output of 1,600 kW. Located in the municipality of San Antonio de Oriente, in the department of Francisco Morazán, the system will use a bidirectional meter to record electricity drawn from the grid separately from surplus power ...

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