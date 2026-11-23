Apolonia Capital Granted Category 2 License by the UAE Capital Market Authority

License adds Investment Fund Management to the firm's existing CMA Category 5 license (Arrangement & Advice)

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Apolonia Capital Financial Services LLC ("Apolonia Capital") today announced that the UAE Capital Market Authority ("CMA") has granted it a Category 2 (Dealing in Investment) license (License No. 20200000518), authorizing it to carry out the financial activity of Investment Fund Management onshore in the United Arab Emirates.

The license complements Apolonia Capital's existing CMA Category 5 (Arrangement and Advice) license (License No. 20200000300), under which the firm is licensed to carry out Financial Consultations, Introduction and Promotion. Together, the two licenses allow Apolonia Capital to offer these services alongside investment fund management within a single CMA-regulated firm.

Dr. Abdulrahmaan Al Ansaari, Founder and Group CEO of Apolonia Capital and Executive Chairman of Apolonia Investment Holdings, said: "We are deeply honoured to receive this license from the Capital Market Authority. It recognises our commitment to building an institution worthy of the trust of investors, partners and regulators, and it carries a responsibility we embrace fully: to manage capital with integrity and discipline, in support of the UAE's vision as a leading global capital hub."

Mr. Ali Nadir Syed, Chief Executive Officer of Apolonia Capital, said: "This is a defining milestone and a testament to our team. It completes our onshore regulated platform and positions us for our next phase of growth."

Mr. Haarish Chowdhary, Managing Director and Head of Category for Investment Fund Management, Apolonia Capital, said: "This license reflects rigorous preparation across our investment, risk, compliance and operations functions. It allows us to offer institutional-grade fund management from the UAE, with the governance sophisticated investors expect. Our focus now turns to execution."

About Apolonia Capital

Apolonia Capital Financial Services L.L.C is a Dubai-based limited liability company licensed and regulated by the UAE Capital Market Authority under a Category 2 license (Investment Fund Management - License No. 20200000518) and a Category 5 license (Financial Consultations, Introduction and Promotion - License No.20200000300). The firm serves institutional investors, family offices and corporate clients across the Middle East and internationally. For more information, visit https://apoloniacapital.com

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer, invitation, solicitation or recommendation in respect of any securities, fund units or other financial products, nor does it constitute financial advice. [No investment fund managed by Apolonia Capital is being offered as at the date of this announcement.] Any future fund will be subject to the applicable CMA approvals and will be offered only on the basis of its offering documents [to eligible investors].

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