Vested's first annual study of influence in financial decisions finds 62% of US and UK investors have bought, switched to or seriously considered a financial product after seeing it on social media.

Investors are increasingly trusting new voices on money and are beginning to act on them. That is the central finding of What Moves Money: The Annual Study of Influence in Financial Decisions, released today by Vested, the integrated communications and marketing agency for financial services.

In a survey of 2,000 investors across the US and UK, 44% of Gen Z respondents named AI tools as the most influential source behind their financial choices, ahead of a qualified financial advisor at 39%. More than half (52%) of all investors surveyed believe AI will eventually replace financial advisors altogether, and 62% have bought, switched to or seriously considered a financial product after seeing it recommended on social media.

"The path to a financial decision used to run through an advisor or a brand someone already knew. Today it runs through social feeds and AI tools, and it moves much faster," said Binna Kim, co-founder and CEO of Group Vested. "What stands out in this research is how well investors understand that tradeoff. They're open to new voices and willing to act on them, but they still want someone qualified to tell them they're making the right call. Financial firms that want to earn that role need real expertise in the places where investors are forming opinions. They also need to treat reputation as something they earn every day in public."

Key findings from What Moves Money include:

A headline can become a turning point. Reputation now has a measurable customer cost.

85% of investors say a brand's reputation strongly influences their decision to use it. Reputation ranks second only to fees and pricing.

44% have avoided or stopped using a financial provider because of a negative news story or social media post. Nearly a quarter (23%) stopped using a provider outright.

The feed is part of the funnel. Finfluencers* now drive transactions, not just content.

62% have bought, switched to or seriously considered a financial product after a social media recommendation.

45% of investors would be more likely to rely on a finfluencer than a financial advisor for financial information.

AI now rivals the human advisor. For the youngest investors, the shift has already happened.

Among Gen Z investors, AI tools (44%) outrank a qualified financial advisor (39%) as the most influential source for financial decisions. Millennials are evenly split at 37% each.

63% of investors used an AI tool for a financial task in the past year, including 74% in the US.

Investors want AI with a human check. Adoption is outpacing confidence.

67% are concerned about the accuracy of AI-supplied financial information.

Among investors who use AI for financial tasks, only 4% say they don't verify the information. 44% cross-reference multiple sources and 35% ask a financial advisor.

*Finfluencers are social media creators whose posts and videos on platforms like TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube influence others' financial decisions.

Methodology

Vested partnered with Opinium to conduct this study of 2,000 investors, split equally between the UK and the US, during August 3-8, 2026. We asked 26 questions spanning general influence/credibility, AI as a financial influencer, social media and finfluencers, and life events.

About Vested

Vested is the leading marketing and communications firm at the forefront of the rapidly evolving financial sector. The firm partners with banks, asset managers, fintechs, and private capital firms to build trust, drive growth, and strengthen reputation through integrated marketing, communications, and digital strategies. Vested combines deep industry expertise with execution to deliver measurable business impact. Learn more at www.fullyvested.com, or via LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261123027583/en/

Contacts:

Media contact

Caroline McMullan

caroline.mcmullan@fullyvested.com

678-575-0778