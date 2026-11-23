A new era of connected creative workflows brings 3D collaboration and AI-powered services to the Maxon ecosystem, giving artists more freedom to create on their own terms

BAD HOMBURG, GERMANY / ACCESS Newswire / November 23, 2026 / Maxon , maker of powerful, approachable software solutions for creators working in 2D and 3D design, motion graphics, visual effects and visualization, today announced Maxon Plus , a new suite of connected creative services. From AI-generated 3D base models and texture exploration to browser-based 3D review, Maxon Plus tools work inside Cinema 4D and ZBrush and keep the artist in full control of the result. Maxon Plus is available separately from Maxon One, and anyone with a Maxon account can use its services, subject to eligibility requirements.

Maxon Plus launches with the following services:

Model Generator: turns a written idea or reference image into a 3D base model that artists can use as a starting point to then shape, refine, and make their own, available online through Maxon Plus or within Cinema 4D.

turns a written idea or reference image into a 3D base model that artists can use as a starting point to then shape, refine, and make their own, available online through Maxon Plus or within Cinema 4D. Texture Generator: helps artists explore new looks for their existing 3D models, including models sculpted by hand. Texture Generator is available online through Maxon Plus or within Cinema 4D.

helps artists explore new looks for their existing 3D models, including models sculpted by hand. Texture Generator is available online through Maxon Plus or within Cinema 4D. Clay Builder: generates simple, untextured base meshes to sculpt from. Available online through Maxon Plus or within ZBrush for iPad .

generates simple, untextured base meshes to sculpt from. Available online through Maxon Plus or within . Maxon Review (Public Preview): asynchronous review and approval for video, stills and interactive 3D assets, with feedback viewable directly in Cinema 4D and ZBrush.

Every Maxon Plus subscription pack includes credits that allow artists to use generative AI and cloud services for managing and sharing work.

"No two artists work quite the same way. For some, the joy is in sculpting every detail by hand. For others, it's in assembling, animating, and transforming elements into something entirely new," said David McGavran, CEO of Maxon. "Maxon Plus embraces those differences, offering AI-enabled assistance where it adds value while preserving the traditional tools, techniques and workflows that artists rely on."

Artist-Directed Tools to Empower 3D Creation

Maxon Plus introduces new ways for artists to explore and bring ideas to life through AI-assisted creation, building on the company's philosophy that technology should amplify human creativity, not replace it.

Model Generator turns a text prompt or reference image into a 3D base model that artists can inspect, develop and refine further. It runs as a web application through Maxon Plus with no installation, and also directly inside Cinema 4D, where output is remeshed with Cinema 4D's own technology. It includes tools to preview and art-direct the model before generating. The AI 3D Model Generator is ideal for props, background objects, furniture and parts of larger models and is available through Maxon Plus and within Cinema 4D.

Texture Generator lets artists explore new looks for models they already have, guided by text prompts, reference images, and front, back and side camera views. AI-generated UVs are the default, with the option to keep existing UVs. In Cinema 4D, sub-components of a model can be textured individually to create variations. Texture Generator is also available as a web application through Maxon Plus and directly inside Cinema 4D.

Clay Builder, available as a web application through Maxon Plus and also directly on ZBrush for iPad, is designed to generate simple, untextured, low-polygon base meshes ready for subdivision, DynaMesh and sculpting, giving artists a head start and the freedom to explore several ideas before choosing which one to sculpt.

Feedback Without the Friction

Behind every finished film, animated sequence, game environment, or product visualization is a collaborative process that brings together artists, studios, clients and creative teams. Yet reviewing and refining 3D work still depends on live meetings, screen sharing and painstaking back-and-forth. Maxon Review (Public Preview) shall change that experience.

"Almost every 3D artist knows the review call where so much of the time goes on just getting everyone to look at the same thing," said Steve Forde, Chief Product Officer at Maxon. "That isn't collaboration, it's friction. With Maxon Review, feedback lands exactly where it's meant, on whatever schedule works for the team."

Artists can invite collaborators to explore and comment directly on interactive 3D models, with feedback pinned to the precise location and perspective being reviewed. Whether working across the room or across the world, teams can share ideas, identify necessary changes, and move projects forward without needing to be available at the same time. Feedback then returns to the application where the work may be fixed: in Cinema 4D, comments arrive with their viewport annotations and restore the exact view the collaborator was referencing. In ZBrush (desktop), they open in a floating window.

Maxon's Stance on Responsible AI

Cloud-based AI features in Maxon Plus are powered by third-party AI providers through Maxon's integrations. Maxon informs users which provider each feature uses. Maxon specifically protects artists' work, prompts and other user data, including derivatives of that data, by prohibiting our third-party AI providers from using user content to train generative AI models. Artists can switch off AI features across their account, including local and cloud-based AI, as well as all Maxon Plus cloud services. More information is available on Maxon's Responsible AI page: https://www.maxon.net/en/ai/responsible-ai .

Maxon Plus Availability

Maxon Plus is available today. Maxon Review is available as a Public Preview and uses no credits during the preview. Maxon Plus is offered in monthly packs from (€10 / $10) per month, each including a monthly allocation of credits. Generation, including preview images, uses credits, and the number of credits needed is shown before each operation. Credits refresh monthly as part of the Maxon Plus subscription and do not roll over. Model Generator, Texture Generator, and other Maxon Plus AI features are available only to users aged 18 and over.

Maxon Plus is a separate subscription and is not included in Cinema 4D, ZBrush or Maxon One subscriptions. A Maxon product subscription is not required; anyone with a Maxon account can purchase Maxon Plus packs and use its services on the web.

For more information, visit https://www.maxon.net/en/maxon-plus .

Download the Maxon Plus press kit here .

About Maxon

Maxon makes powerful, yet approachable software solutions for content creators working in 2D and 3D design, motion graphics, visual effects and visualization. Product lines include the award-winning Cinema 4D suite of 3D modeling, simulation and animation technology; the diverse Red Giant lineup of editing, motion design and filmmaking tools; the leading-edge Redshift renderer; ZBrush, the industry-standard digital sculpting and painting solution; and Autograph, Maxon's motion graphics and compositing application.

Press Contact

Kristin Canders

Grithaus Agency

kristin@grithaus.agency

SOURCE: Maxon Computers

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/introducing-maxon-plus-ai-assisted-3d-creation-and-3d-review-dire-1255550