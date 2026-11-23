Maxon Agentic licenses for Cinema 4D and Autograph let teams execute AI-driven creative workflows for 3D production, task automation, AI-assisted motion graphics and compositing, while artists stay focused on making art.

BAD HOMBURG, GERMANY / ACCESS Newswire / November 23, 2026 / Maxon , maker of powerful, approachable software solutions for creators working in 2D and 3D design, today announced new Agentic licenses for Cinema 4D and Autograph , enabling artists to delegate supported production tasks to AI agents while continuing to work in their primary applications. Available as separate monthly subscriptions, the Cinema 4D Agentic license and Autograph Agentic license provide access to headless versions of the applications that agents can operate via a separate instance without consuming the artist's main software license.

Designed for studios, production teams and individual creators incorporating AI agents into their workflows, the release builds on Maxon's existing MCP support in Cinema 4D and Autograph , which enable artists to work interactively with AI assistants within their existing applications. The new Cinema 4D and Autograph Agentic licenses add a separate, headless copy, allowing artists to delegate repetitive or time-consuming production tasks to a separate computer while they continue working. Whether preparing 3D scenes, automating motion graphics and compositing tasks, or developing agent-driven production pipelines, artists can direct tasks through their AI assistants, review the results and make refinements as needed. The Cinema 4D Agentic License also includes Redshift rendering capabilities.

"Creative work starts with an artist's vision; Maxon Agentic licenses allow artists to put agents and professional tools to work on the bits that take away from their craft, while keeping their vision front and center," said Steve Forde, Chief Product Officer at Maxon. "Artists can bring Cinema 4D and Autograph into their agent-driven workflow, move from an instruction to action, and delegate the repetitive steps. That frees them to focus on the decisions that shape the work, review the results, and guide it toward their vision."

With the Cinema 4D Agentic License, an artist can hand off a complete scene to an AI assistant running Cinema 4D on a separate computer, assigning specific tasks such as generating product variations, preparing scene files or checking project settings. For example, an artist could direct an agent to create multiple color variations of an approved 3D product scene while preserving the original camera and lighting. The agent processes the task and returns updated scene files or rendered previews for review, while the artist continues working in their primary Cinema 4D application.

The Autograph Agentic License brings the same approach to motion graphics and compositing workflows, allowing artists to put Autograph to work through AI agents without occupying their primary application. Using supported MCP integrations, agents can carry out assigned tasks in a separate, headless instance of Autograph while artists continue working on creative projects. For motion designers, compositors and production teams, this provides another way to incorporate automation into existing workflows, with artists maintaining creative direction and reviewing and refining the results.

Cinema 4D and Autograph Agentic License Availability

The Cinema 4D Agentic License and the Autograph Agentic License are available today as monthly subscriptions for named users and teams, from $49 and $29 per month, respectively. For more information, visit https://www.maxon.net/en/buy/maxon-agentic .

Maxon's Stance on Responsible AI

Maxon Agentic licenses are designed to work with supported third-party AI assistants through the Cinema 4D MCP and Autograph MCP, allowing artists to bring their preferred AI tools into professional creative workflows. AI assistant services are separate from the Maxon Agentic licenses and may be subject to additional costs and data policies. Maxon informs users which provider each feature uses. Maxon specifically protects artists' work, prompts and other user data, including derivatives of that data, by prohibiting our third-party AI providers from using user content to train generative AI models. For more information about Maxon's AI policies and data protections, visit maxon.net/en/responsible-ai .

About Maxon

Maxon makes powerful, yet approachable software solutions for content creators working in 2D and 3D design, motion graphics, visual effects and visualization. Product lines include the award-winning Cinema 4D suite of 3D modeling, simulation and animation technology; the diverse Red Giant lineup of editing, motion design and filmmaking tools; the leading-edge Redshift renderer; ZBrush, the industry-standard digital sculpting and painting solution; and Autograph, Maxon's motion graphics and compositing application.

Press Contact

Kristin Canders

Grithaus Agency

kristin@grithaus.agency

SOURCE: Maxon Computers

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/maxon-announces-agentic-licenses-for-cinema-4d-and-autograph-1255588