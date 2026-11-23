Primark launches its Korean skincare onto Click & Collect

Click, Collect, Glow

LONDON, Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beauty obsessives can now fast track their glow via Click & Collect. For the first time, Primark is adding Beauty to its Click & Collect service, and it's doing it in style with a lineup that includes Korean-made PS… Glass Skin, PS…PDRN, and NEW PS…Glow collections.

Shoppers can now browse the edit on Primark.com, order online, and collect from their chosen store. It's the easiest, and fastest way to build a K-Beauty routine, from cleanser through to night mask.

PS… Glass Skin is the K-Beauty collection inspired by the viral Korean aesthetic. Plump, juicy, and vibrant, glass skin is the pinnacle of skincare. This collection gets you there with hydrating, layerable formulas with rice extract, cica, niacinamide, and probiotics. Prices from £4.50.

PS… PDRN is made in Korea and powered by vegan PDRN derived from the camellia flower. The collection offers a plant-based take on one of skincare's most hyped ingredients. Toner pads, eye patches, masks, and serum, deliver plump and beautifully hydrated skin. Prices from £2.

PS… Glow is your easy, everyday shortcut to luminous skin. With ceramides and hyaluronic acid, the formulas quickly take skin from dull to dewy. Prices from £1.50

"Our customers love K-Beauty, and they love being able to get their hands on it quickly even more. Bringing Beauty to Click & Collect means customers can pick out their whole routine online and collect it from their local store, just in time for Christmas gifting and party season prep." - Julie Thomsett, Head of Buying, Beauty, Primark.

The K-Beauty edit will initially be available on Click & Collect from 73 stores across the UK for a limited time while stocks last, so get your orders in early.

About Primark

Primark was founded on a mission that everyone deserves to look and feel good - without paying more. We stand for great value without compromise, offering affordable fashion and everyday essentials that are made to last.

Primark is built on a belief and passion for physical stores - helping to bring high streets and retail centres to life and creating joyful, social experiences. The company is focused on driving positive change by giving clothing a longer life, protecting life on the planet and supporting the livelihoods of the people who make Primark clothes. More information can be found here.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/primark-launches-its-korean-skincare-onto-click--collect-302948429.html