Matillion Appoints Mike Boyarski as Chief Marketing Officer

Data and AI infrastructure marketing leader joins to scale the Maia brand as demand for AI Data Automation grows.

MANCHESTER, England and DENVER, Colo., Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Matillion, the company behind Maia, the AI Data Automation platform, today announced the appointment of Mike Boyarski, as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Boyarski brings more than 25 years of experience marketing data products, including roles at Oracle, TIBCO, SingleStore, Fivetran, Redpanda and CrewAI. He leads global marketing as the company expands Maia and the Matillion brand in the market.

As Fivetran's first executive marketing hire, Boyarski built the marketing organization from its early days as the company scaled into a multi-billion dollar unicorn. He has led teams in both early-stage and public-company environments, across databases, data integration, analytics, real-time infrastructure and agentic software.

The appointment comes as data teams struggle to manage the demands of data access driven by new data products and agents. Enterprises are embracing agentic data platforms such as Maia to automate data work. Customers including Merck, GE Healthcare, St. James's Place, Balfour Beatty and Sophos use Maia, which runs natively on Snowflake, Databricks, Amazon Redshift and Google BigQuery. At Balfour Beatty, pipelines that used to take weeks to build and release are now completed in hours.

Boyarski joins a leadership team that includes Girish Pancha as Chief Executive Officer, Sanjay Krishnamurthi as Chief Development Officer and Tim O'Neil as Chief Revenue Officer.

"I've spent my career marketing technology at the point a category forms: databases, data integration and now agentic data systems. Maia fits that pattern. Enterprise data and the teams that manage it have new demands across agents and applications that changes how data access, accuracy, and governance, works. Maia is the platform that accelerates the development and impact of data products. My job is to help data leaders understand how to evolve their capabilities with agentic infused technology without degrading the reliability and control of their data foundation. "

Mike Boyarski, Chief Marketing Officer | Matillion

"Mike has the experience in early and public scale company environments in the categories we operate in. That mix of enterprise-scale experience, startup execution and knowledge of the agentic market makes him a perfect fit for Matillion. I couldn't be more excited to have him on the team."

Girish Pancha, Chief Executive Officer | Matillion

ENDS

Media contact: press@matillion.com

About Matillion

Matillion is the company behind Maia, the first AI Data Automation platform that uses AI agents to completely rethink manual data work. Maia combines 15 years of data engineering expertise with agentic AI to autonomously create and manage data products, so data teams can deliver for analytics and AI at lightspeed.

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