Ranked #18 globally by Forbes, reinforcing the company's commitment to building a workplace where women can grow, lead, and succeed.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 23, 2026 / Lenovo has been recognized by Forbes as one of the World's Top Companies for Women 2026, ranking No. 18 globally and reinforcing the company's commitment to building a workplace where women can grow, lead, and succeed.

"We're focused on building a culture where everyone has the opportunity to succeed, while bringing different perspectives and experiences together," said Jennifer Broerman Spencer, Director of Global Inclusion at Lenovo, in Forbes' announcement of this year's list.

Forbes, in partnership with market research firm Statista, developed the annual ranking based on feedback from more than 140,000 women working for multinational companies across 61 countries. Respondents evaluated employers on general workplace practices as well as issues including pay equity, opportunities for advancement, responses to discrimination, and parental leave.

Across Lenovo, employee resource groups and communities of practice connect colleagues around shared experiences, provide opportunities for mentorship and development, and help strengthen a culture where employees can contribute and grow.

This latest recognition builds on Lenovo's inclusion in Forbes' World's Top Companies for Women 2025 and other recent workplace recognitions, reflecting continued progress in creating an inclusive workplace across Lenovo's global organization.

Learn more about Lenovo's workplace inclusion initiatives in its latest Environmental, Social and Governance report.

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$83 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #153 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Guided by its vision of "Smarter Technology for All", Lenovo is executing a Hybrid AI strategy that spans Personal AI - one personal AI, multiple devices; and Enterprise AI - helping customers turn data into insights and value. This strategy is delivered through the Group's commitment to world-class innovation and a full-stack AI portfolio, including devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets, accessories), infrastructure solutions (server, storage, edge, high-performance computing and software defined infrastructure), as well as software, solutions, and services. With a global footprint spanning more than 20 research and development locations and a global supply chain that includes more than 30 manufacturing sites across 11 markets, Lenovo is widely recognized for its operational excellence. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY). Learn more at www.lenovo.com and follow the latest news in our newsroom.

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SOURCE: Lenovo

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/lenovo-named-a-top-company-for-women-in-2026-1255658