NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 23, 2026 / At FedEx, our purpose is to connect people and possibilities. That commitment doesn't stop with our global transportation network - it reaches right into the neighborhoods where our team members live, work, and deliver every day.

Through FedEx Cares and our long-standing collaboration with the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF), we are proud to announce the 2026 Five-Star Program grant recipients across four of our hub cities: Memphis, Miami, Pittsburgh, and Oakland.

Through an initial investment of $100,000 per city from FedEx, NFWF was able to leverage matching funds from corporate and federal partners (~$115,000) along with $820,000 'matched' by Five-Star Program recipients. The collective projects will invest $1.3 million to help restore 67.5 acres of habitat, plant 4,700 native trees, and engage nearly 8,000 local volunteers and community members.

From planting shade canopies to helping rebuild coastal wetlands, these initiatives show what happens when we combine our global scale with local team members.

Why Urban Greening Matters: Helping Our Cities Cool Down

Have you ever walked from a tree-lined park onto an unshaded asphalt street on a hot summer afternoon? You can feel the temperature spike immediately. Built-up surfaces like pavement and concrete absorb heat, creating urban heat islands where neighborhoods can be much warmer than less densely developed areas.

Through our Planting for Good initiative, FedEx is investing in nature-based solutions designed to help cities literally cool down:

Improving Safety, Health & Livability: Broad tree canopies provide natural air conditioning, which can help lower surface temperatures for neighborhoods, outdoor workers, and local families.

Empowering Team Members as Stewards: FedEx team members are stepping up to plant and get their hands dirty right alongside their neighbors.

Leveraging Smart Technology: From satellite canopy analysis and GIS heat mapping to stormwater modeling, data is used to help identify where tree planting should deliver the highest impact.

2026 City Spotlights: Local Solutions in Action

While the challenges of climate resilience are global, the best solutions are distinctly local. Here is how our four 2026 Five-Star Program organizations are bringing conservation to life on the ground:

1. Memphis, Tennessee: Restoring Urban Canopy & Protecting River Watersheds

Grant Recipient: Wolf River Conservancy

The Mission: Restoring and protecting 30 acres of floodplain habitat feeding the Wolf and Mississippi Rivers.

What's Happening on the Ground: This project mobilizes volunteers, students, and FedEx team members to plant 3,200 native trees, manage invasive vegetation, and haul away 3,000 pounds of debris from waterways.

2. Miami, Florida: Building Living Shorelines & Coastal Wetland Resilience

Grant Recipient: Miami Waterkeeper

The Mission: Restoring 20 acres of Biscayne Bay through living shorelines, mangrove expansion, and water quality stewardship.

What's Happening on the Ground: In South Florida, community resilience starts at the water's edge. Volunteers will get right into the mud to plant 400 native trees and mangroves and remove 2,000 pounds of marine debris.

3. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania: Re-greening Post-Industrial Slopes and Valleys

Grant Recipient: Tree Pittsburgh

The Mission: Transforming rugged hillsides and industrial watershed corridors into connected, thriving forest ecosystems across Pittsburgh's largest contiguous park.

What's Happening on the Ground: Pittsburgh's steep topography and river valleys require strong root systems to prevent erosion and stormwater runoff. Working alongside Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy and neighborhood volunteers, the team will plant 500 native canopy trees, clear litter, and remove invasive brush.

4. Oakland, California: Canopy Equity & Climate Resilience in the East Bay

Grant Recipient: Friends of Sausal Creek

The Mission: Restoring 16 acres within the Sausal Creek watershed to reconnect wildlife habitat, improve creek health, and address microclimate heat disparities in Oakland.

What's Happening on the Ground: In Oakland, tree canopy deficits have left urban neighborhoods hotter than the surrounding hillsides. This project brings together community members to plant 600 native canopy trees and 2,500 understory plants, alongside continuous invasive species removal.

Learn more here.

Click here to learn about FedEx Cares, our global community engagement program.

Find more stories and multimedia from FedEx at 3blmedia.com.

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SOURCE: FedEx

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/planting-for-good-how-fedex-and-local-communities-are-planting-trees-1255659